How To Delete Windowsold Folder In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

The Windows.old folder in Windows 11 can be a lifesaver, holding your previous operating system files after an upgrade. This allows you to revert to your old setup if something goes wrong. However, once you’re confident with your new Windows 11 installation, this folder can take up a significant amount of disk space.

Deleting the Windows.old folder is a common task, but it requires a specific approach to ensure you don’t accidentally remove critical system files. This guide provides a safe and straightforward method to reclaim that valuable storage space on your Windows 11 PC.

How Do I Remove The Windows.old Folder In Windows 11?

Using Storage Sense to Remove Windows.old

Storage Sense is a built-in Windows tool designed to automatically free up space. It’s the recommended method for safely removing the Windows.old folder.

Open the Settings app. You can do this by pressing the Windows key + I or searching for “Settings” in the Start menu. Click on System. Select Storage. Click on Storage Sense. If it’s turned off, turn it on. Click on Run Storage Sense now. Scroll down and click on Cleanup recommendations. Under Temporary files, look for “Previous Windows installation(s)”. Check the box next to it. Click the Clean up button.

Using Disk Cleanup to Delete Windows.old

Disk Cleanup is a classic Windows utility that can also remove the Windows.old folder.

Search for Disk Cleanup in the Start menu and open the application. Select the C: drive (or the drive where Windows is installed) and click OK. Click the Clean up system files button. Again, select the C: drive and click OK. In the list, find “Previous Windows installation(s)” and check the box next to it. Click OK. A warning message will appear. Click Delete Files to confirm.

Using Command Prompt (Advanced)

This method is for advanced users and should be used with caution. Incorrect commands can damage your system.

Open Command Prompt as administrator. Search for “Command Prompt” in the Start menu, right-click, and select “Run as administrator.” Type the following command and press Enter: takeown /F C:\Windows.old\* /R /D Y Type the following command and press Enter: icacls C:\Windows.old\* /grant administrators:F /T Type the following command and press Enter: rd /s /q C:\Windows.old

Tips for a Smooth Deletion

Back Up Important Files: Before deleting the Windows.old folder, ensure you’ve backed up any critical files you might need from your previous installation.

Before deleting the folder, ensure you’ve backed up any critical files you might need from your previous installation. Wait a Few Days: Give yourself a few days after upgrading to ensure everything is working correctly before deleting the folder. This provides a safety net if you need to revert.

Give yourself a few days after upgrading to ensure everything is working correctly before deleting the folder. This provides a safety net if you need to revert. Be Patient: The deletion process can take some time, especially if the folder is large.

Comparing Methods

Feature Storage Sense Disk Cleanup Command Prompt Ease of Use Very Easy Easy Advanced Safety Very Safe Safe Potentially Risky Speed Moderate Moderate Fastest Recommended For Most Users Most Users Advanced Users

Choose the method that best suits your comfort level and technical expertise. Storage Sense and Disk Cleanup are generally safer options for most users.

Reclaiming Your Disk Space

Deleting the Windows.old folder is a great way to free up storage space after upgrading to Windows 11. Choose your preferred method and follow the steps carefully to safely remove the folder and enjoy the extra room on your hard drive.

FAQ

How long should I wait before deleting Windows.old? It’s recommended to wait a few days to ensure your new Windows 11 installation is stable and that you don’t need to revert to your previous version.

Can I recover the files in Windows.old after deleting it? No, once the Windows.old folder is deleted, the files are permanently removed. Make sure you back up any important files before deleting the folder.

Is it safe to delete Windows.old? Yes, it is safe to delete Windows.old if you are confident with your new Windows 11 installation and have backed up any important files.

What happens if I delete Windows.old and then want to go back to my previous version of Windows? You will not be able to revert to your previous version of Windows after deleting the Windows.old folder. You would need to perform a clean installation of your previous operating system.

