How To Check Memory Diagnostic Results In Windows 11: A Guide

Windows Memory Diagnostic is a built-in tool in Windows 11 that helps you test your computer’s RAM for errors. Running this diagnostic can identify issues that might be causing system instability, crashes, or other performance problems. But once the test is complete, how do you actually view the results?

This guide provides a step-by-step walkthrough on how to check memory diagnostic results in Windows 11. Whether you’re troubleshooting a specific problem or simply want to ensure your system’s memory is functioning correctly, understanding how to access these results is essential.

Where Do I Find My Windows 11 Memory Diagnostic Results?

The Event Viewer is the primary tool for accessing the results of the Windows Memory Diagnostic. Here’s how to find them:

Accessing the Event Viewer

Open the Event Viewer: Press the Windows key, type “Event Viewer,” and press Enter. Expand Windows Logs: In the Event Viewer window, expand “Windows Logs” in the left-hand pane. Select System: Click on “System” under Windows Logs.

Filtering for Memory Diagnostic Results

Filter Current Log: In the right-hand pane, click on “Filter Current Log…” Select Event Sources: In the Filter Current Log window, click on the “Event sources” dropdown menu. Check MemoryDiagnostics-Results: Scroll down and check the box next to “MemoryDiagnostics-Results.” Click OK: Click the “OK” button to apply the filter.

Interpreting the Results

Review the Events: The System log will now display only events related to MemoryDiagnostics-Results. Look for events with the most recent date and time that corresponds to when you ran the memory diagnostic. Examine the Event Details: Click on an event to view its details in the lower pane. The details will indicate whether any errors were detected during the memory test. It will usually say “The Windows Memory Diagnostic tested the computer’s memory and detected no errors” or indicate specific errors found.

Using Command Prompt to View Results

Open Command Prompt as Administrator: Press the Windows key, type “cmd,” right-click on “Command Prompt,” and select “Run as administrator.” Execute the Command: Type the following command and press Enter: wevtutil qe System /q:"Event[System[Provider[@Name='MemoryDiagnostics-Results']]]" /f:text Read the Output: The command will output the details of the memory diagnostic results directly in the Command Prompt window.

Understanding Common Memory Diagnostic Messages

The Memory Diagnostic tool provides different messages based on the test results.

“The Windows Memory Diagnostic tested the computer’s memory and detected no errors”: This is the ideal outcome, indicating that your RAM is functioning correctly.

This is the ideal outcome, indicating that your RAM is functioning correctly. Error messages with specific codes or descriptions: These messages indicate that errors were found in your RAM. Note the specific error information for further troubleshooting.

Troubleshooting Memory Errors

If the Memory Diagnostic tool detects errors, consider the following steps:

Run the test again: Sometimes, errors can be transient. Run the memory diagnostic again to confirm the results.

Sometimes, errors can be transient. Run the memory diagnostic again to confirm the results. Test individual RAM modules: If you have multiple RAM modules, test them one at a time to identify the faulty module. Remove all but one module and run the diagnostic. Repeat this process for each module.

If you have multiple RAM modules, test them one at a time to identify the faulty module. Remove all but one module and run the diagnostic. Repeat this process for each module. Replace the faulty RAM module: If you identify a faulty module, replace it with a new one.

Tips

Always run the Memory Diagnostic tool with administrator privileges to ensure it has the necessary permissions to access system logs.

If you are experiencing frequent crashes or blue screen errors, running a memory diagnostic is a good first step in troubleshooting.

Document any error messages or codes you encounter during the memory diagnostic test. This information can be helpful when seeking further assistance or troubleshooting online.

Ensuring Optimal Memory Performance

Regularly checking your memory diagnostic results in Windows 11 is a crucial part of maintaining your system’s stability and performance. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily access and interpret these results, allowing you to address any potential issues with your RAM promptly.

FAQ

How long does the Windows Memory Diagnostic take?

The duration of the Windows Memory Diagnostic can vary depending on the amount of RAM you have and the test options you choose. It can take anywhere from 15 minutes to several hours.

What does it mean if the Memory Diagnostic finds errors?

If the Memory Diagnostic finds errors, it indicates that there may be a problem with your computer’s RAM. This could be due to faulty RAM modules, incorrect memory timings, or other hardware issues.

Can I run the Memory Diagnostic while using my computer?

No, the Memory Diagnostic requires a restart and will run before Windows fully loads. You will not be able to use your computer during the test.

Where can I find more information about specific Memory Diagnostic error codes?

You can search online for specific error codes to find more information about the potential causes and solutions. Microsoft’s support website and various tech forums can be helpful resources.

Quick Comparison: Accessing Memory Diagnostic Results

Method Description Difficulty Speed Event Viewer Accesses the system logs to filter and display MemoryDiagnostic-Results events. Medium Moderate Command Prompt Uses a command to directly query the system logs and output the results in the Command Prompt window. Medium Fast

Checking Memory Health

Regularly checking your memory health is a simple yet effective way to keep your Windows 11 system running smoothly. By understanding how to access and interpret the Memory Diagnostic results, you can proactively address any potential issues and ensure optimal performance.

