How To Type Degree Symbol On Laptop Windows 11: A Quick Guide

Typing special characters can sometimes feel like navigating a secret code, especially when you need something like the degree symbol (°). Whether you’re writing about the weather, baking temperatures, or geometric angles, the degree symbol is essential. Fortunately, Windows 11 offers several straightforward methods to insert this symbol into your documents, emails, and other text fields.

This guide provides a comprehensive overview of the different ways to type the degree symbol on your Windows 11 laptop. From using keyboard shortcuts to leveraging the Character Map, you’ll discover the easiest and most efficient method for your specific needs.

What Are The Ways To Type The Degree Symbol On Windows 11?

Using the Alt Code

The Alt code method is a classic and reliable way to type special characters on Windows. Here’s how to type the degree symbol using this method:

Ensure Num Lock is enabled on your keyboard. This is crucial for the Alt code to work. Press and hold the Alt key. While holding Alt, type 0176 on the numeric keypad. Release the Alt key. The degree symbol (°) should appear.

Utilizing the Character Map

The Character Map is a built-in Windows utility that displays all available characters for a selected font. Here’s how to use it to insert the degree symbol:

Open the Character Map. You can search for it in the Windows search bar. In the Character Map window, ensure the font is set to a common font like Arial or Times New Roman. Scroll through the characters or use the “Search” function to find the degree symbol (°). Select the degree symbol and click “Select,” then click “Copy.” Paste the degree symbol into your desired document or application.

Copying and Pasting

Sometimes, the simplest solution is the best. You can easily copy the degree symbol from a website or document and paste it into your work.

Locate the degree symbol (°) on a webpage or document. Select the symbol and copy it (Ctrl + C). Paste the symbol into your desired location (Ctrl + V).

Using the Windows Emoji Picker

Windows 11 includes an emoji picker that also contains a selection of symbols, including the degree symbol.

Press the Windows key + . (period) to open the emoji picker. Navigate to the Symbols tab (often represented by a & symbol). Search for the degree symbol (°). It may be in the “General Punctuation” section. Click on the degree symbol to insert it into your text.

Using Microsoft Word’s Symbol Feature

Microsoft Word offers a dedicated “Symbol” feature for inserting special characters.

Open Microsoft Word. Click on the “Insert” tab in the ribbon. Click on “Symbol” in the “Symbols” group, then select “More Symbols.” In the Symbol window, ensure the font is set to a common font. Find the degree symbol (°). Select the degree symbol and click “Insert.”

Tips for Typing the Degree Symbol

Memorize the Alt code (0176) for quick access.

Pin the Character Map to your taskbar for easy access.

Create a text replacement shortcut in your word processor for frequently used symbols.

Degree Symbol on Windows 11: A Summary

Mastering the degree symbol on Windows 11 is easier than you think. With these methods, you can seamlessly incorporate it into your writing, enhancing clarity and professionalism.

FAQ

How do I enable Num Lock on my laptop? Typically, there is a Num Lock key on your keyboard. Press it to toggle Num Lock on or off. Some laptops require you to press the Fn key in combination with the Num Lock key.

Why isn’t the Alt code working? Ensure Num Lock is enabled and that you are using the numeric keypad (if available) to enter the code. Also, make sure you are holding down the Alt key while typing the code.

Is there a shortcut for degree Celsius or Fahrenheit? While there isn’t a single shortcut for degree Celsius or Fahrenheit, you can type the degree symbol followed by “C” or “F” (e.g., 25 °C).

Can I use these methods in all applications? Most of these methods work in a wide range of applications, including word processors, email clients, and web browsers. However, some applications may have limited character support.

What if I don’t have a numeric keypad? If your laptop doesn’t have a numeric keypad, you’ll need to use the Character Map, copy-paste, or the emoji picker methods. Some laptops also have a virtual numeric keypad that can be enabled.

