Shrink Files: 4 Best Size Reduction Tools For 2025

Dealing with large files can be a real pain. Whether you’re trying to email a presentation, upload a video, or simply save space on your hard drive, reducing file size is often necessary. Fortunately, there are several excellent software options available to help you compress your files without sacrificing too much quality.

In this article, we’ll explore four of the best software solutions for reducing file size in 2025, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. We’ll delve into their features, pricing, and how they can help you manage your digital assets more efficiently.

Which Software Reduces File Size the Best?

1. HandBrake

HandBrake is a free and open-source video transcoder that’s incredibly versatile. While it’s primarily known for converting video formats, it’s also a powerful tool for reducing video file size. By adjusting settings like resolution, bitrate, and codec, you can significantly shrink your videos without a drastic loss in visual quality. It is a great option for users who want advanced control over the compression process.

Free and open-source

Cross-platform compatibility (Windows, macOS, Linux)

Batch processing capabilities

Advanced video encoding settings

Pricing: Free

2. Adobe Acrobat Pro

Adobe Acrobat Pro is a comprehensive PDF editor that includes robust file compression features. It allows you to reduce the size of PDF documents by optimizing images, removing unnecessary data, and applying compression algorithms. This is a great option for businesses and professionals who work with PDFs regularly.

Acrobat Pro provides a user-friendly interface for compressing PDFs. It offers various optimization options to reduce file size while maintaining readability and visual integrity. It’s an essential tool for anyone who needs to share or archive large PDF documents.

Advanced PDF editing features

Optimized PDF compression algorithms

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Integration with other Adobe Creative Cloud apps

Pricing: Starting at $239.88/year

3. TinyPNG

TinyPNG is a web-based image compression tool that uses smart lossy compression techniques to reduce the file size of PNG and JPEG images. By selectively decreasing the number of colors in the image, TinyPNG can significantly reduce file size with minimal impact on visual quality. This is ideal for web developers and designers who need to optimize images for websites.

TinyPNG is incredibly easy to use. Simply upload your images, and the tool will automatically compress them. It’s a quick and effective way to reduce image file sizes without sacrificing too much quality. This is important for improving website loading times and user experience.

Simple and intuitive interface

Supports PNG and JPEG formats

API available for developers

Free for up to 20 images at once

Pricing: Free for basic use; paid plans for higher limits and features.

4. 7-Zip

7-Zip is a free and open-source file archiver with a high compression ratio. It supports a wide range of archive formats, including its own 7z format, which often provides better compression than ZIP. 7-Zip is a great option for compressing various types of files, including documents, images, and videos.

7-Zip is a powerful tool for reducing the size of archives. It offers several compression algorithms and settings that allow you to fine-tune the compression process. It’s a valuable tool for anyone who needs to archive or share large amounts of data.

Free and open-source

High compression ratio

Supports a wide range of archive formats

Integration with Windows Explorer

Pricing: Free

Tips

Here are some general tips for reducing file size:

Choose the right format: Use optimized formats like JPEG for photos and MP4 for videos. Adjust image resolution: Reduce the resolution of images to the minimum acceptable level. Compress files: Use compression tools like 7-Zip or TinyPNG to reduce file size. Remove unnecessary data: Delete any unnecessary data from your files, such as metadata or comments. Optimize video settings: Adjust video settings like resolution, bitrate, and frame rate to reduce file size.

Choosing the right software to reduce file size depends on your specific needs and the type of files you’re working with. HandBrake is excellent for video compression, Adobe Acrobat Pro is ideal for PDFs, TinyPNG is perfect for images, and 7-Zip is great for general file archiving. Each tool offers unique features and benefits, so consider your requirements carefully before making a decision.

Feature Comparison

Feature HandBrake Adobe Acrobat Pro TinyPNG 7-Zip File Types Video PDF PNG/JPEG Various Compression Type Lossy Lossy/Lossless Lossy Lossless Price Free Paid Free/Paid Free Ease of Use Moderate Moderate Easy Easy

FAQ

What is the best way to reduce the size of a video file?

Use video compression software like HandBrake to adjust settings such as resolution, bitrate, and codec.

How can I reduce the size of a PDF file?

Use Adobe Acrobat Pro or online PDF compression tools to optimize images, remove unnecessary data, and apply compression algorithms.

Is it safe to use online image compression tools?

Yes, reputable online image compression tools like TinyPNG are generally safe to use. However, always be cautious about uploading sensitive information.

What is the difference between lossy and lossless compression?

Lossy compression reduces file size by discarding some data, which may result in a slight loss of quality. Lossless compression reduces file size without any loss of data.

