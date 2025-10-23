How To Turn Off Your IPad 10th Generation: A Simple Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The iPad 10th generation is a fantastic device, but like any electronic gadget, it needs to be turned off occasionally. Whether you’re conserving battery life, troubleshooting a problem, or simply taking a break, knowing how to properly power down your iPad is essential. This guide provides clear, step-by-step instructions to ensure you can turn off your iPad 10th generation with ease.

Turning off your iPad 10th generation isn’t always as straightforward as it seems. There are a few different methods you can use, depending on your preferences and the situation. This guide will walk you through each method, ensuring you can confidently power down your device whenever necessary.

How Do I Turn Off My iPad 10th Generation?

There are two primary methods for turning off your iPad 10th generation: using the top button and using the software settings. Both are simple and effective.

Method 1: Using the Top Button

This is the most common and quickest way to turn off your iPad.

Locate the top button: This button is on the top-right edge of your iPad, when holding it in portrait orientation. Press and hold the top button and either volume button: Press both the top button and either the volume up or volume down button simultaneously. Wait for the power-off slider to appear: After a few seconds, a slider will appear at the top of the screen that says “slide to power off”. Slide the power-off slider: Drag the slider from left to right. Wait for the iPad to power off: The screen will go black, indicating that your iPad is shutting down.

Method 2: Using the Settings App

This method is useful if you have difficulty using the buttons or prefer a software-based approach.

Open the Settings app: Locate the Settings app icon on your home screen (it looks like a gear) and tap it. Tap “General”: Scroll down in the left-hand menu and tap on “General”. Scroll to the bottom and tap “Shut Down”: Scroll to the very bottom of the General settings menu. You’ll find a “Shut Down” option. Tap it. Slide the power-off slider: A slider will appear at the top of the screen that says “slide to power off”. Drag the slider from left to right. Wait for the iPad to power off: The screen will go black, indicating that your iPad is shutting down.

Turning Your iPad Back On

Once your iPad is off, you can easily turn it back on:

Press and hold the top button: Press and hold the top button until the Apple logo appears on the screen. Wait for the iPad to boot up: The iPad will start up, and you’ll be prompted to enter your passcode or use Face ID to unlock it.

Troubleshooting: What If Your iPad Won’t Turn Off?

Sometimes, your iPad might become unresponsive and not turn off using the methods above. In such cases, try a force restart:

Press and quickly release the volume up button. Press and quickly release the volume down button. Press and hold the top button: Continue holding the top button until the Apple logo appears. This may take 20-30 seconds. Release the top button: The iPad should restart.

Tips for iPad Maintenance

Regularly restart your iPad: Restarting your iPad every few days can help maintain its performance.

Restarting your iPad every few days can help maintain its performance. Keep your software updated: Ensure your iPad is running the latest version of iPadOS for optimal performance and security.

Ensure your iPad is running the latest version of iPadOS for optimal performance and security. Manage your battery: Avoid letting your iPad’s battery drain completely to prolong its lifespan.

Here’s a quick comparison of the two main methods:

Top Button vs. Settings App

Feature Top Button Method Settings App Method Speed Faster Slower Accessibility Requires functional buttons Useful if buttons are malfunctioning Ease of Use Very easy Easy When to Use Normal shutdown Alternative when buttons are difficult

Powering Down Your iPad: A Necessary Task

Knowing how to properly turn off your iPad 10th generation is crucial for maintaining its performance and battery life. Whether you choose the quick top button method or prefer the software-based approach through the Settings app, you can confidently power down your device whenever needed.

FAQ

Why won’t my iPad turn off? If your iPad is unresponsive, try a force restart by quickly pressing and releasing the volume up button, quickly pressing and releasing the volume down button, and then holding the top button until the Apple logo appears.

How do I force restart my iPad 10th generation? Quickly press and release the volume up button, quickly press and release the volume down button, and then hold the top button until the Apple logo appears.

Is it bad to turn off my iPad every night? Turning off your iPad every night can help conserve battery life and potentially improve performance, but it’s not strictly necessary.

How long should I charge my iPad 10th generation? Charge your iPad until it reaches 100%, or as long as needed to meet your usage demands. Modern iPads have battery management systems that prevent overcharging.

