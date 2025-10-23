How To Create A Virtual Machine In Windows 10: A Complete Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Virtual machines (VMs) are incredibly useful tools that allow you to run different operating systems within your existing Windows 10 environment. This means you can test software, run older applications, or even experiment with other operating systems like Linux, all without affecting your primary system. Creating a virtual machine in Windows 10 is simpler than you might think, and this guide will walk you through the entire process, step-by-step.

By following these instructions, you’ll be able to set up a fully functional virtual machine using Hyper-V, Windows 10’s built-in virtualization feature. This guide covers everything from enabling Hyper-V to configuring your virtual machine and installing the guest operating system. Let’s get started!

What’s the Best Way to Create a Virtual Machine in Windows 10?

Enabling Hyper-V

Before you can create a virtual machine, you need to enable Hyper-V, the virtualization platform built into Windows 10.

Open the Start Menu and search for “Turn Windows features on or off”. Select “Turn Windows features on or off”. In the Windows Features window, find Hyper-V and check the box next to it. Make sure both “Hyper-V Management Tools” and “Hyper-V Platform” are selected. Click OK. Windows will install the necessary files and then prompt you to restart your computer. Restart your computer to complete the installation.

Creating the Virtual Machine

Now that Hyper-V is enabled, you can create your virtual machine.

Open the Start Menu and search for “Hyper-V Manager”. Select “Hyper-V Manager”. In the Hyper-V Manager window, in the left pane, select your computer name. In the right pane, under “Actions”, click New and then select Virtual Machine. The New Virtual Machine Wizard will appear. Click Next. Give your virtual machine a name (e.g., “Ubuntu VM”) and click Next. Choose the generation of the virtual machine. Select Generation 1 for older operating systems (like 32-bit versions) or Generation 2 for newer operating systems that support UEFI (like Windows 10 64-bit). If unsure, Generation 1 is generally more compatible. Click Next. Assign memory to the virtual machine. The recommended amount will be displayed. You can adjust this based on your needs, but be sure not to allocate too much memory, as it will impact your host operating system’s performance. Click Next. Configure the network adapter. If you have a virtual switch configured, select it from the dropdown menu. If not, you can create a new virtual switch later. Click Next. Create a virtual hard disk. Specify the name, location, and size of the virtual hard disk. The size will depend on the operating system you plan to install. A dynamically expanding disk is a good option, as it only uses the space it needs up to the maximum size you specify. Click Next. Choose the installation option. Select “Install an operating system from a bootable image file” and browse to the ISO file of the operating system you want to install. If you don’t have an ISO file, you’ll need to download one from the operating system vendor’s website. Click Next. Review the summary of your virtual machine configuration and click Finish.

Configuring and Starting the Virtual Machine

With the virtual machine created, you need to configure its settings and start it.

In the Hyper-V Manager, right-click on the virtual machine you just created and select Settings. In the Settings window, you can adjust various settings, such as the amount of memory, the number of processors, and the network adapter. Review these settings and make any necessary changes. Click OK to save the settings. Right-click on the virtual machine again and select Connect. The Virtual Machine Connection window will open. Click the Start button to start the virtual machine. The virtual machine will boot from the ISO file you specified and begin the operating system installation process. Follow the on-screen instructions to install the operating system.

Tips for Optimizing Your Virtual Machine

Allocate sufficient memory: Ensure your VM has enough RAM to run smoothly, but don’t over-allocate and starve your host OS.

Ensure your VM has enough RAM to run smoothly, but don’t over-allocate and starve your host OS. Use a dynamically expanding disk: This saves space on your host drive.

This saves space on your host drive. Install Integration Services: After installing the guest OS, install Hyper-V Integration Services (or equivalent for other hypervisors) for better performance and integration.

After installing the guest OS, install Hyper-V Integration Services (or equivalent for other hypervisors) for better performance and integration. Take snapshots: Before making major changes to your VM, take a snapshot. This allows you to revert to a previous state if something goes wrong.

Before making major changes to your VM, take a snapshot. This allows you to revert to a previous state if something goes wrong. Monitor performance: Use Task Manager on both the host and guest OS to monitor CPU, memory, and disk usage to identify potential bottlenecks.

Virtual Machine Set Up: Key Takeaways

Creating a virtual machine in Windows 10 using Hyper-V provides a safe and isolated environment for testing software, running different operating systems, and experimenting without affecting your primary system. By following these steps, you can quickly set up and configure a virtual machine to meet your specific needs.

FAQ

How much RAM should I allocate to my virtual machine? The amount of RAM depends on the operating system you plan to install and the applications you plan to run. A good starting point is 2GB for lightweight operating systems like Linux and 4GB or more for Windows.

Can I run multiple virtual machines at the same time? Yes, you can run multiple virtual machines simultaneously, but this will impact your system’s performance. Ensure your computer has enough resources (CPU, RAM, and disk space) to handle the load.

How do I access files from my host operating system in the virtual machine? You can enable shared folders in Hyper-V settings to allow the virtual machine to access files on your host operating system.

What is a dynamically expanding disk? A dynamically expanding disk only uses the space it needs up to the maximum size you specify. This is more efficient than a fixed-size disk, which allocates the entire space upfront.

Do I need a separate Windows license for my virtual machine? Yes, if you are installing a Windows operating system in your virtual machine, you typically need a separate license. Check the licensing terms for the specific version of Windows you are using.

Comparing Virtualization Software Options

Feature Hyper-V (Windows 10) VMware Workstation Player VirtualBox Cost Free (Built-in) Free for personal use Free and Open Source Ease of Use Moderate Easy Moderate Performance Good Excellent Good Host OS Support Windows Windows, Linux Windows, Linux, macOS Guest OS Support Wide Wide Wide Key Features Integration Services Snapshots, Cloning Snapshots, Cloning

This table provides a quick comparison of Hyper-V, VMware Workstation Player, and VirtualBox, all popular virtualization software options. Consider your needs and technical expertise when choosing the right solution for you.

