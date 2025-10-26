How To Turn Off Or Restart IPhone 14: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The iPhone 14, like all smartphones, occasionally needs to be powered off or restarted. Whether you’re troubleshooting a minor glitch, conserving battery life, or simply preparing to switch SIM cards, knowing how to properly shut down or reboot your device is essential. This guide provides a clear and concise walkthrough of the different methods available on your iPhone 14.

This article covers various methods, from the standard button combination to using the Settings app and even AssistiveTouch. We’ll also address common scenarios where restarting your iPhone might be necessary and provide helpful tips to ensure a smooth and efficient process.

How Do I Turn Off or Restart My iPhone 14?

Method 1: Using the Side Button and Volume Button

This is the most common method for powering off your iPhone 14.

Press and hold the side button (also known as the power button) and either volume up or volume down button simultaneously. Continue holding both buttons until the power-off slider appears on the screen. Drag the slider from left to right to turn off your iPhone 14. Wait a few seconds for the device to completely shut down. To turn your iPhone back on, press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears.

Method 2: Turning Off Your iPhone Through Settings

If you prefer using the Settings app, you can also turn off your iPhone 14 from there.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap on General. Scroll to the very bottom and tap on Shut Down. Drag the slider from left to right to turn off your iPhone 14. Wait a few seconds for the device to completely shut down. To turn your iPhone back on, press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears.

Method 3: Force Restarting Your iPhone 14

A force restart is useful when your iPhone is unresponsive or frozen. It doesn’t erase any data.

Press and quickly release the volume up button. Press and quickly release the volume down button. Press and hold the side button. Continue holding the side button until the Apple logo appears. Release the side button. Your iPhone will restart.

Method 4: Using AssistiveTouch to Restart

If you have AssistiveTouch enabled, you can use it to restart your iPhone.

Tap the AssistiveTouch button on your screen. Tap Device. Tap More. Tap Restart. Tap Restart again to confirm.

Tips for Turning Off or Restarting Your iPhone

Regular Restarts: Restarting your iPhone periodically can help maintain its performance and prevent minor software glitches.

If you're experiencing issues with your iPhone, restarting it is often the first troubleshooting step you should take.

Turning off your iPhone when you don't need it can help conserve battery life, especially when traveling or in areas with limited charging options.

Turning off your iPhone when you don’t need it can help conserve battery life, especially when traveling or in areas with limited charging options. Software Updates: After installing a software update, it’s always a good idea to restart your iPhone to ensure the update is properly applied.

iPhone 14 Restart Methods Compared

Method Description When to Use Side + Volume Buttons Standard method using physical buttons. For normal shutdowns and restarts. Settings App Shutdown via the Settings menu. Alternative to physical buttons. Force Restart Forces the iPhone to restart when unresponsive. When the iPhone is frozen or not responding to touch. AssistiveTouch Uses the AssistiveTouch menu to restart. If physical buttons are not working or for accessibility purposes.

Keeping Your iPhone 14 Running Smoothly

Knowing how to turn off or restart your iPhone 14 is a fundamental skill for any user. Whether you’re performing routine maintenance, troubleshooting an issue, or simply conserving battery, these methods provide you with the control you need to keep your device running smoothly.

FAQ

Why won’t my iPhone 14 turn off? If your iPhone won’t turn off, try force restarting it by quickly pressing and releasing the volume up button, then quickly pressing and releasing the volume down button, and then pressing and holding the side button until the Apple logo appears.

How often should I restart my iPhone 14? It’s generally a good idea to restart your iPhone at least once a week to clear out temporary files and improve performance.

Will restarting my iPhone 14 delete my data? No, restarting your iPhone will not delete any of your data. It simply closes all running apps and restarts the operating system.

What is the difference between turning off and restarting my iPhone 14? Turning off completely powers down your device, while restarting closes all running apps and reloads the operating system without fully powering down.

How do I know if my iPhone 14 needs to be restarted? If your iPhone is running slowly, apps are crashing, or you’re experiencing other performance issues, restarting it may help resolve the problem.

