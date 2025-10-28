How To Turn Off Background Apps In Windows 11: A Simple Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Windows 11, like its predecessors, allows applications to run in the background even when you’re not actively using them. While this can be convenient for receiving notifications or keeping apps updated, it can also drain your battery and consume system resources. If you’re experiencing performance issues or want to conserve power, turning off background apps can be a simple and effective solution.

This guide will walk you through the straightforward steps to disable background apps in Windows 11, helping you optimize your computer’s performance and extend battery life. We’ll explore different methods, including the Settings app and Group Policy Editor, to give you full control over which apps can run in the background.

How Do I Stop Apps From Running In The Background On Windows 11?

Disabling background apps in Windows 11 is a straightforward process that can be accomplished through the Settings app. Here’s how:

Using the Settings App

Open the Settings app. You can do this by pressing the Windows key + I or by searching for “Settings” in the Start menu. Click on Apps in the left sidebar. Select Apps & features. Locate the app you want to disable in the list. You can use the search bar to quickly find specific apps. Click the three vertical dots (menu icon) next to the app’s name. Select Advanced options. In the “Background apps permissions” section, find the “Let this app run in the background” dropdown menu. Choose Never from the dropdown menu to prevent the app from running in the background.

Disabling All Background Apps

You can also disable all background apps at once. This is a more drastic measure, but it can be useful if you want to maximize battery life or minimize system resource usage.

Open the Settings app ( Windows key + I ). Click on Apps in the left sidebar. Select Apps & features. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on More settings. Toggle the “Background apps permissions” switch to Off.

Using Battery Saver

Windows 11’s Battery Saver mode automatically restricts background app activity to conserve power.

Open the Settings app ( Windows key + I ). Click on System. Select Power & battery. Under the “Battery saver” section, you can choose when Battery Saver turns on automatically or manually enable it.

Using Group Policy Editor (For Windows 11 Pro Users)

The Group Policy Editor offers more granular control over background app permissions, but it’s only available in Windows 11 Pro.

Press Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type gpedit.msc and press Enter. Navigate to: Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > App Privacy . Find the “Let Windows apps run in the background” setting. Double-click on the setting. Choose Enabled to control background app permissions or Disabled to prevent all apps from running in the background. If you choose Enabled, select “Force Deny” from the “Default for all apps” dropdown menu to block all background apps by default. Click Apply and then OK.

Tips For Managing Background Apps

Identify Resource-Intensive Apps: Use Task Manager (Ctrl+Shift+Esc) to identify apps that consume a lot of CPU or memory in the background.

Use Task Manager (Ctrl+Shift+Esc) to identify apps that consume a lot of CPU or memory in the background. Consider App Functionality: Before disabling background apps, consider their functionality. Some apps, like email clients or messaging apps, rely on background activity to deliver notifications.

Before disabling background apps, consider their functionality. Some apps, like email clients or messaging apps, rely on background activity to deliver notifications. Test and Monitor: After disabling background apps, monitor your system’s performance and battery life to see if there’s a noticeable improvement.

After disabling background apps, monitor your system’s performance and battery life to see if there’s a noticeable improvement. Exceptions: Some apps might have built-in settings to control their background activity. Check the app’s settings menu for these options.

Some apps might have built-in settings to control their background activity. Check the app’s settings menu for these options. Regular Review: Periodically review your background app settings to ensure they align with your needs and preferences.

Comparison of Methods

Feature Settings App (Individual) Settings App (Global) Battery Saver Group Policy Editor Granularity App-specific All apps Automatic, based on battery level Fine-grained control, Pro only Ease of Use Very easy Very easy Very easy Requires more technical knowledge Availability All Windows 11 editions All Windows 11 editions All Windows 11 editions Windows 11 Pro only Best For Disabling specific problem apps Quick, global control Extending battery life Advanced users needing precise control

Enhanced Performance and Battery Life

By taking control of which apps run in the background, you can significantly improve your Windows 11 computer’s performance and extend its battery life. Regularly managing these settings ensures a smoother and more efficient computing experience.

FAQ

How do I know which apps are running in the background? You can check which apps are running in the background by opening Task Manager (Ctrl+Shift+Esc) and looking at the “Processes” tab.

Will disabling background apps affect my notifications? Yes, disabling background apps can prevent you from receiving notifications from those apps.

Can I re-enable background apps later? Yes, you can re-enable background apps at any time by following the same steps and selecting “Always” or “Let Windows decide” in the “Background apps permissions” section of the Settings app.

Does disabling background apps improve gaming performance? Yes, disabling unnecessary background apps can free up system resources and potentially improve gaming performance.

Is it safe to disable all background apps? While it’s generally safe, some essential system processes might rely on background activity. It’s best to disable apps selectively and monitor your system’s performance.

Related reading