How To Stop Spam Calls On Your IPhone: A Complete Guide

Are you tired of your iPhone constantly ringing with unwanted spam calls? It’s a frustrating problem, but thankfully, there are several effective ways to block these nuisance calls and reclaim your peace of mind. This guide will walk you through various methods, from built-in iPhone features to third-party apps, to help you silence those unwanted interruptions.

Spam calls are not only annoying but can also be dangerous, sometimes leading to scams and fraud. By implementing the strategies outlined in this article, you can significantly reduce the number of spam calls you receive and protect yourself from potential harm. Let’s dive into the steps you can take to take back control of your iPhone’s incoming calls.

How Can I Block Spam Calls on My iPhone?

Leverage Silence Unknown Callers

This feature sends calls from numbers not in your contacts to voicemail.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap Phone. Tap Silence Unknown Callers. Toggle the switch to On.

This sends any call from a number not in your contacts directly to voicemail. The caller can leave a message, and you can check it later to see if it’s someone you want to call back.

Manually Block Specific Numbers

If a particular number keeps calling, you can block it directly.

Open the Phone app. Tap Recents. Find the number you want to block. Tap the (i) icon next to the number. Scroll down and tap Block This Caller. Confirm by tapping Block Contact.

This prevents the blocked number from calling, texting, or FaceTiming you.

Use Third-Party Call Blocking Apps

Several apps can identify and block spam calls automatically.

Open the App Store on your iPhone. Search for “call blocking app” (e.g., Nomorobo, Truecaller, Hiya). Download and install the app of your choice. Follow the app’s instructions to set it up. Go to Settings > Phone > Call Blocking & Identification. Enable the call blocking app you installed.

These apps use databases of known spam numbers to identify and block unwanted calls.

Enable “Silence Junk Senders” in Messages

Similar to call blocking, this feature filters SMS spam.

Open the Settings app. Tap Messages. Scroll down and toggle Filter Unknown Senders to On.

This will separate messages from numbers not in your contacts into a separate “Unknown Senders” tab.

Many mobile carriers offer services to help block or identify spam calls.

Visit your carrier’s website or app. Look for options related to spam call blocking or call filtering. Follow the instructions to enable these features.

Carriers often have their own spam detection and blocking services that can complement the iPhone’s built-in features.

Report Spam Calls

Reporting spam calls helps improve spam detection for everyone.

After receiving a spam call, note the number and any details about the call. Contact your carrier to report the number. You can also report the number to the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Reporting helps authorities and carriers track down and block spam callers more effectively.

Tips for Avoiding Spam Calls

Be cautious about answering calls from unknown numbers.

Don’t provide personal information over the phone unless you initiated the call to a trusted source.

Be wary of callers claiming to be from government agencies or companies requesting immediate payment.

Regularly update your iPhone’s software to ensure you have the latest security features.

Comparison of Call Blocking Methods

Method Effectiveness Ease of Use Cost Notes Silence Unknown Callers Moderate High Free Good for blocking most spam calls, but legitimate calls from unknown numbers may go to voicemail. Manually Blocking Numbers High Moderate Free Effective for specific numbers, but requires manual effort. Third-Party Call Blocking Apps High Moderate Varies Can be very effective, but some apps may require a subscription. Choose reputable apps with good reviews. Filter Unknown Senders (Messages) Moderate High Free Useful for filtering SMS spam, but legitimate messages from unknown senders will be filtered. Carrier Services Moderate Moderate Varies Effectiveness depends on the carrier’s service. Check with your carrier for details.

Reclaim Your iPhone From Unwanted Calls

By implementing these strategies, you can dramatically reduce the number of spam calls you receive on your iPhone and enjoy a more peaceful mobile experience.

FAQ

How do I know if a call is spam?

Be wary of calls from unknown numbers, especially if they ask for personal information or claim you’ve won a prize.

Will “Silence Unknown Callers” block important calls?

Yes, it will send any call from a number not in your contacts to voicemail. Make sure to check your voicemail regularly.

Are call blocking apps safe to use?

Choose reputable apps with good reviews and clear privacy policies. Some apps may share your data.

How often should I update my spam call blocking app?

Update your app regularly to ensure it has the latest spam number database.

What if I accidentally block a legitimate number?

You can unblock the number in your Phone settings under “Blocked Contacts.”

