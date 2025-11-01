How To Show Or Hide The Favorites Bar In Microsoft Edge

The Favorites Bar in Microsoft Edge provides quick access to your most frequently visited websites. Whether you prefer to keep it visible for constant access or hide it to maximize screen space, Microsoft Edge offers easy customization options. This guide will walk you through the simple steps to toggle the Favorites Bar according to your preference.

This article provides a straightforward, step-by-step guide to managing the Favorites Bar in Microsoft Edge. By following these instructions, you can customize your browsing experience to suit your individual needs and optimize your screen real estate.

How Do I Show or Hide the Favorites Bar in Microsoft Edge?

Showing the Favorites Bar

Open Microsoft Edge. Click the three horizontal dots (Settings and more) in the upper-right corner of the window. Hover over Favorites. Select Show favorites bar. Choose one of the following options:

Always: The Favorites Bar will always be visible.

The Favorites Bar will always be visible. Never: The Favorites Bar will always be hidden.

The Favorites Bar will always be hidden. Only on new tab: The Favorites Bar will only be visible on the new tab page.

Hiding the Favorites Bar

Open Microsoft Edge. Click the three horizontal dots (Settings and more) in the upper-right corner of the window. Hover over Favorites. Uncheck Show favorites bar. Alternatively, if it’s set to “Always” or “Only on new tab,” change it to “Never.”

Using Keyboard Shortcut to Toggle the Favorites Bar

Open Microsoft Edge. Press Ctrl + Shift + B to toggle the Favorites Bar. This shortcut works regardless of the current setting.

Customizing the Favorites Bar

Adding a Favorite:

Navigate to the website you want to add.

Click the star icon in the address bar.

in the address bar. Choose a name and folder for the favorite.

Click Done.

Organizing Favorites:

Right-click on the Favorites Bar.

Select Manage favorites .

. Drag and drop favorites to rearrange them.

Create new folders to categorize your favorites.

Editing a Favorite:

Right-click on the favorite you want to edit.

Select Edit .

. Modify the name or URL.

Click Save.

Tips for Managing Your Favorites Bar

Use Folders: Organize your favorites into folders for better management.

Organize your favorites into folders for better management. Short Names: Use short, descriptive names for your favorites to save space on the bar.

Use short, descriptive names for your favorites to save space on the bar. Regularly Review: Periodically review your favorites and remove any outdated or unused links.

Periodically review your favorites and remove any outdated or unused links. Sync Across Devices: Enable sync in Microsoft Edge to keep your favorites consistent across all your devices.

Understanding Favorites Bar Visibility

Setting Description Always The Favorites Bar is always visible, regardless of the current page. Never The Favorites Bar is always hidden. Only on new tab The Favorites Bar is only visible when you open a new tab page.

Managing Edge’s Favorites

Mastering the visibility of the Favorites Bar in Microsoft Edge allows you to tailor your browsing experience for optimal efficiency and aesthetics. Experiment with the different settings to find the configuration that best suits your workflow.

FAQ

How do I add a website to the Favorites Bar? Navigate to the website, click the star icon in the address bar, and then click “Done”.

How do I organize my favorites into folders? Right-click on the Favorites Bar, select “Manage favorites,” and then create new folders to categorize your favorites.

Can I sync my Favorites Bar across multiple devices? Yes, enable sync in Microsoft Edge to keep your favorites consistent across all your devices.

What does “Only on new tab” mean for the Favorites Bar? The Favorites Bar will only be visible when you open a new tab page in Microsoft Edge.

Is there a keyboard shortcut to show or hide the Favorites Bar? Yes, press Ctrl + Shift + B to toggle the Favorites Bar.

