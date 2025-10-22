How To Set Up Outlook Army Email: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Setting up your Army email in Outlook is crucial for staying connected and informed. This guide provides a straightforward, step-by-step process to configure your Outlook email client to access your Army email account, ensuring you don’t miss any important communications from your unit or command.

Whether you’re a new recruit or a seasoned soldier, this guide will walk you through the necessary steps to successfully set up your Army email in Outlook. We’ll cover everything from gathering the required information to configuring your account settings.

What are the steps to set up Outlook for Army email?

Gather Required Information

Before you begin, make sure you have the following information readily available:

Your Army Email Address: This is your full @army.mil email address.

This is your full @army.mil email address. Your Army Knowledge Online (AKO) Username and Password: You’ll need these credentials to authenticate your account.

You’ll need these credentials to authenticate your account. IMAP/SMTP Settings: These settings are necessary for configuring Outlook. While these can sometimes be auto-discovered, having them on hand is helpful. (Typically imap.mail.mil and smtp.mail.mil).

Configure Your Outlook Account

Here’s how to set up your Army email account in Outlook:

Open Outlook: Launch the Outlook application on your computer. Add Account: If this is your first time setting up Outlook, you’ll be prompted to add an account. If not, go to “File” > “Add Account.” Enter Your Email Address: Type in your full Army email address (@army.mil). Advanced Setup: Click on “Advanced options” and check the box that says “Let me set up my account manually.” Then click “Connect.” Choose Account Type: Select “IMAP” as your account type. IMAP Server Settings: Enter the following information:

Incoming mail server: imap.mail.mil

Port: 993

Encryption method: SSL/TLS

SMTP Server Settings: Enter the following information:

Outgoing mail server: smtp.mail.mil

Port: 587

Encryption method: STARTTLS

Enter Your Password: Enter your AKO password when prompted. Complete Setup: Click “Connect” to finalize the setup. Outlook will test the settings and, if successful, your Army email account will be added.

Verify Your Account

Once the setup is complete, verify that your account is working correctly:

Send a Test Email: Send an email to yourself or a colleague to ensure that outgoing emails are working. Check Your Inbox: Make sure you can receive emails in your inbox.

Tips for a Smooth Setup

Double-check your email address and password to avoid errors.

Ensure your internet connection is stable throughout the setup process.

If you encounter issues, consult the AKO help desk or your unit’s IT support for assistance.

Ensuring Seamless Army Email Access

By following these simple steps, you can easily configure Outlook to access your Army email. This ensures you stay connected and informed, receiving important updates and communications promptly.

FAQ

How do I find my Army email address?

Your Army email address is typically your first name.middle initial.last [email protected]. You can also find it on your official military ID or by contacting your unit’s administration.

What if I forget my AKO password?

You can reset your AKO password through the AKO website by using the “Forgot Password” option. You may need to answer security questions or use a recovery email address.

Can I set up my Army email on my mobile device?

Yes, you can set up your Army email on your mobile device using the same IMAP/SMTP settings. The process may vary slightly depending on your device’s operating system and email client.

What should I do if I encounter errors during the setup process?

Double-check all the settings you entered, especially the server addresses and port numbers. If the problem persists, contact the AKO help desk or your unit’s IT support for assistance.

Is there a limit to the size of attachments I can send through my Army email?

Yes, there is typically a limit to the size of attachments you can send. This limit is usually around 10-20MB. Check with your unit’s IT support for the specific limit.

