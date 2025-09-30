How To Set Up OBS Virtual Camera On Windows And Mac

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

OBS Studio is a powerful and versatile tool for video recording and live streaming. One of its most useful features is the Virtual Camera, which allows you to use OBS as a webcam in other applications like Zoom, Skype, or Google Meet. This opens up a world of possibilities, from adding professional-looking overlays to sharing multiple video sources during your online meetings. This guide will walk you through the simple steps to set up OBS Virtual Camera on both Windows and Mac operating systems.

Using the OBS Virtual Camera can significantly enhance your online presence and communication. Whether you’re a content creator, educator, or simply want to add a touch of professionalism to your video calls, this feature can make a big difference. Let’s explore how to get it up and running.

Want to Use OBS as Your Webcam?

Installing OBS Studio

Before you can use the Virtual Camera, you need to have OBS Studio installed on your computer.

Go to the official OBS Studio website: https://obsproject.com/ Download the appropriate installer for your operating system (Windows or macOS). Run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.

Starting the Virtual Camera on Windows

Once OBS Studio is installed, starting the Virtual Camera on Windows is straightforward.

Open OBS Studio. At the bottom right of the OBS Studio window, you should see a button labeled “Start Virtual Camera.” Click this button. The Virtual Camera is now active and available for use in other applications.

Starting the Virtual Camera on Mac

The process for starting the Virtual Camera on macOS is slightly different due to system security settings.

Open OBS Studio. Click on “Start Virtual Camera” button. If this is your first time using the Virtual Camera on macOS, you might be prompted to allow OBS Studio to access your camera. Grant the necessary permissions in System Preferences > Security & Privacy > Camera. You may need to restart OBS after granting permissions. The Virtual Camera should now be active.

Selecting OBS Virtual Camera in Other Applications

Now that the Virtual Camera is running, you need to select it as your webcam in the application you want to use it with (e.g., Zoom, Skype, Google Meet).

Open the application you want to use the Virtual Camera with. Go to the application’s settings or preferences. Look for a section related to video or camera settings. In the camera selection dropdown, choose “OBS Virtual Camera.” You should now see the OBS Studio output as your webcam feed in the application.

Configuring Scenes in OBS Studio

The power of the Virtual Camera comes from the ability to configure scenes in OBS Studio. Scenes are collections of video and audio sources that you can switch between during your video calls or recordings.

In OBS Studio, create a new scene by clicking the “+” button in the “Scenes” panel. Add sources to your scene by clicking the “+” button in the “Sources” panel. You can add things like your webcam, a window capture, an image, or a video. Arrange and resize your sources as desired in the OBS Studio preview window. Create multiple scenes with different arrangements of sources. During your video call, you can switch between scenes in OBS Studio to change what’s being displayed as your webcam feed.

Tips for Using OBS Virtual Camera

Optimize your scenes: Keep your scenes clean and organized. Avoid cluttering them with too many sources, as this can impact performance.

Keep your scenes clean and organized. Avoid cluttering them with too many sources, as this can impact performance. Test your setup: Before using the Virtual Camera in a live meeting or stream, test your setup thoroughly to ensure that everything is working as expected.

Before using the Virtual Camera in a live meeting or stream, test your setup thoroughly to ensure that everything is working as expected. Adjust audio levels: Pay attention to your audio levels in OBS Studio. Make sure that your microphone is not too quiet or too loud.

Pay attention to your audio levels in OBS Studio. Make sure that your microphone is not too quiet or too loud. Use hotkeys: Set up hotkeys in OBS Studio to quickly switch between scenes or mute your microphone. This can be very useful during live calls.

Set up hotkeys in OBS Studio to quickly switch between scenes or mute your microphone. This can be very useful during live calls. Consider your lighting: Good lighting can make a big difference in the quality of your video feed. Make sure that you are well-lit when using the Virtual Camera.

Comparing OBS Virtual Camera to Alternatives

Here’s a quick comparison of OBS Virtual Camera with some other virtual camera solutions:

Feature OBS Virtual Camera Other Virtual Cameras (e.g., XSplit VCam) Cost Free Paid Customization High Medium System Resources Medium Low to Medium Scene Switching Yes No Platform Support Windows and macOS Varies

Making Your Video Calls More Engaging

With OBS Studio and the Virtual Camera, you can significantly enhance your video calls and create a more engaging experience for your audience. Experiment with different scenes and sources to find what works best for you.

FAQ

How do I fix OBS Virtual Camera not showing up? Ensure OBS is running, the Virtual Camera is started, and the application has permission to access your camera. Restarting OBS and the application can also help.

Does OBS Virtual Camera work with Zoom? Yes, OBS Virtual Camera works seamlessly with Zoom. Simply select “OBS Virtual Camera” as your camera in Zoom’s settings.

Is OBS Virtual Camera free to use? Yes, OBS Studio and the Virtual Camera feature are completely free and open-source.

Can I use OBS Virtual Camera on multiple applications at once? No, the OBS Virtual Camera can only be used by one application at a time.

How do I stop the OBS Virtual Camera? In OBS Studio, click the “Stop Virtual Camera” button. This will deactivate the Virtual Camera and disconnect it from any applications using it.

Related reading