How To Manage Your Gmail Contacts: Add, Edit, And Delete

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Managing your contacts in Gmail is essential for staying organized and communicating efficiently. Whether you’re adding new contacts, updating existing information, or removing outdated entries, Gmail provides a straightforward interface to keep your address book current. This guide will walk you through the process of adding, editing, and deleting contacts in Gmail, ensuring you can easily manage your connections.

Keeping your Gmail contacts up-to-date is crucial for seamless communication. This ensures that when you’re composing an email, you can quickly find the right recipient without having to remember their email address or search through a long list. Let’s dive into the steps to effectively manage your Gmail contacts.

Adding new contacts is the first step to building your Gmail address book. Here’s how to do it:

Go to Google Contacts: Open your web browser and navigate to the Google Contacts website (contacts.google.com). Create a New Contact: Click the “+ Create contact” button, typically found on the left side of the screen. Choose Contact Type: Select “Create a contact” from the dropdown menu. Enter Contact Information: Fill in the contact’s details, such as their first name, last name, email address, and phone number. You can also add additional information like their company, job title, and address. Save the Contact: Click the “Save” button to add the new contact to your Gmail address book.

Keeping your contact information current is just as important as adding new contacts. Here’s how to edit an existing contact:

Open Google Contacts: Go to the Google Contacts website (contacts.google.com). Find the Contact: Search for the contact you want to edit by typing their name or email address in the search bar. Select the Contact: Click on the contact’s name to open their details. Edit Contact Information: Click the “Edit” button (it looks like a pencil icon) located near the top right of the contact details page. Update the Information: Modify any of the contact’s details, such as their name, email address, phone number, or other information. Save the Changes: Click the “Save” button to update the contact with the new information.

Removing outdated or unwanted contacts helps keep your address book clean and organized. Here’s how to delete a contact:

Go to Google Contacts: Navigate to the Google Contacts website (contacts.google.com). Find the Contact: Search for the contact you want to delete using the search bar. Select the Contact: Click on the contact’s name to open their details. Delete the Contact: Click the three vertical dots (More options) located near the top right of the contact details page. Confirm Deletion: Select “Delete” from the dropdown menu. A confirmation prompt will appear; click “Delete” again to confirm the deletion.

Use Labels: Organize your contacts by assigning labels, such as “Work,” “Family,” or “Friends.”

Organize your contacts by assigning labels, such as “Work,” “Family,” or “Friends.” Merge Duplicates: Regularly check for and merge duplicate contacts to avoid confusion.

Regularly check for and merge duplicate contacts to avoid confusion. Import/Export Contacts: Use the import/export feature to back up your contacts or transfer them between accounts.

Use the import/export feature to back up your contacts or transfer them between accounts. Utilize Contact Groups: Create contact groups for easily sending emails to multiple people at once.

Create contact groups for easily sending emails to multiple people at once. Keep Information Current: Schedule regular reviews of your contacts to ensure the information is accurate and up-to-date.

Here’s a quick comparison of the different actions you can take on your Gmail contacts:

Action Description Steps Add Contact Creating a new entry in your Gmail contacts with relevant information. 1. Go to Google Contacts. 2. Click “+ Create contact”. 3. Choose “Create a contact”. 4. Enter contact information. 5. Click “Save”. Edit Contact Modifying existing contact information to keep it accurate and up-to-date. 1. Go to Google Contacts. 2. Find the contact. 3. Select the contact. 4. Click the “Edit” button. 5. Update the information. 6. Click “Save”. Delete Contact Removing a contact from your Gmail address book. 1. Go to Google Contacts. 2. Find the contact. 3. Select the contact. 4. Click the three vertical dots (More options). 5. Select “Delete”. 6. Confirm deletion.

Keep Your Connections Organized

Effectively managing your Gmail contacts is a simple yet crucial task for maintaining clear and efficient communication. By regularly adding, editing, and deleting contacts, you ensure your address book remains accurate and organized, saving you time and effort in the long run.

FAQ

How do I import contacts into Gmail? You can import contacts by going to Google Contacts, clicking “Import,” and uploading a CSV or vCard file.

Can I undo deleting a contact in Gmail? Yes, you can restore deleted contacts within 30 days from the “Trash” or “Bin” section in Google Contacts.

How do I export my Gmail contacts? To export contacts, go to Google Contacts, click “Export,” and choose the format (CSV, vCard, etc.) and the contacts you want to export.

What happens if I delete a contact in Gmail? The contact is moved to the “Trash” or “Bin” and will be permanently deleted after 30 days unless you restore it.

How do I create a contact group in Gmail? In Google Contacts, select the contacts you want to group, click the “Label” icon, and either choose an existing label or create a new one.

Related reading