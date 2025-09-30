How To Edit PDFs Using Microsoft Edge's Built-In Editor

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft Edge has quietly become a surprisingly robust PDF editor, offering a range of features that allow you to modify and annotate documents directly within your browser. This eliminates the need for third-party software for basic PDF editing tasks, making it a convenient and efficient solution for everyday use. Whether you need to fill out forms, add notes, highlight text, or even draw on your PDFs, Edge provides the tools you need.

This guide will walk you through the process of editing PDFs using Microsoft Edge’s built-in editor. We’ll cover everything from opening PDFs to using the various editing features, so you can get the most out of this convenient tool. By the end, you’ll be able to confidently make changes and annotations to your PDF documents without the need for additional software.

How Can I Edit PDFs Directly in Microsoft Edge?

Opening a PDF in Microsoft Edge

Before you can start editing, you need to open your PDF in Microsoft Edge. There are a few ways to do this:

Right-click on the PDF file in File Explorer. Select Open with. Choose Microsoft Edge from the list of applications.

Alternatively:

Open Microsoft Edge. Press Ctrl + O (or Cmd + O on Mac). Browse to the PDF file and click Open.

Once the PDF is open, you’ll see a toolbar at the top with various annotation tools:

Highlight:

Click the Highlight icon.

icon. Choose a color from the palette.

from the palette. Drag your cursor over the text you want to highlight.

your cursor over the text you want to highlight. Draw:

Click the Draw icon.

icon. Select a color and thickness for your line.

and for your line. Draw directly on the PDF using your mouse or a touchscreen.

directly on the PDF using your mouse or a touchscreen. Erase:

Click the Erase icon.

icon. Click on the highlight or drawing you want to remove.

on the highlight or drawing you want to remove. Add Text:

Click the Add Text icon.

icon. Click on the location where you want to add text.

where you want to add text. Type your text into the text box.

your text into the text box. Adjust the font size, color, and alignment as needed.

Filling Out PDF Forms

Microsoft Edge also makes it easy to fill out PDF forms:

Open the PDF form in Microsoft Edge. Click on the form fields. Type your information into the fields. Use the annotation tools to add signatures or initials if required.

Saving Your Edited PDF

After making your changes, you’ll want to save your edited PDF:

Click the Save icon (floppy disk icon) in the toolbar. Choose a location to save the file. Give the file a name. Click Save.

Printing Your Edited PDF

If you need a hard copy of your edited PDF:

Click the Print icon (printer icon) in the toolbar. Select your printer. Adjust the print settings as needed. Click Print.

Comparison of Microsoft Edge PDF Editor with Other Options

Feature Microsoft Edge PDF Editor Adobe Acrobat Reader (Free) Adobe Acrobat Pro (Paid) Viewing PDFs Yes Yes Yes Annotations Yes Yes Yes Form Filling Yes Yes Yes Text Editing No No Yes Image Editing No No Yes Page Organization No No Yes Cost Free Free Paid

Tips for Efficient PDF Editing in Edge

Use keyboard shortcuts for faster navigation and editing.

Take advantage of the zoom feature for detailed work.

Experiment with different colors and thicknesses for annotations.

Save your work frequently to avoid losing progress.

Editing PDFs Made Simple

Microsoft Edge provides a convenient and accessible way to edit PDFs without the need for expensive software. By following these steps, you can easily annotate, fill out forms, and make basic changes to your PDF documents directly within your browser.

FAQ

Can I edit existing text in a PDF using Microsoft Edge? No, Microsoft Edge’s built-in PDF editor only allows you to add annotations and fill out forms. It does not support editing existing text within the PDF.

Is Microsoft Edge’s PDF editor free to use? Yes, the PDF editor is built into Microsoft Edge and is completely free to use.

Can I add images to a PDF using Microsoft Edge? No, Microsoft Edge does not have a built-in feature for adding images to PDFs.

How do I sign a PDF document using Microsoft Edge? You can use the drawing tool to create a signature, or you can type your name into a text box and position it where the signature is required.

Does Microsoft Edge support OCR (Optical Character Recognition) for PDFs? No, Microsoft Edge does not have built-in OCR capabilities.

Related reading