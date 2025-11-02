How To See Blocked Numbers On IPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Have you ever blocked a number on your iPhone and later needed to retrieve it? Whether you want to add the contact back to your address book or simply need to identify the number, accessing your blocked list on an iPhone is straightforward. This guide provides a clear, step-by-step process to help you view and manage your blocked numbers.

Unblocking a number is just as important as blocking it in the first place. Perhaps you’ve resolved a dispute, or maybe you need to reach out to someone you previously blocked. Whatever the reason, understanding how to access and manage your blocked contacts is a valuable skill for any iPhone user.

Where Do I Find My List Of Blocked Numbers?

Here’s how to easily access your blocked numbers on your iPhone:

Accessing Your Phone Settings

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. This is the app with the gear icon. Scroll down and tap on Phone. Find and select Blocked Contacts. This option will display the list of numbers you’ve blocked.

Once you’ve tapped “Blocked Contacts,” you’ll see a list of all the phone numbers and contacts you’ve previously blocked. Scroll through the list to find the specific number you’re looking for.

Unblocking A Number

In the “Blocked Contacts” list, tap the Edit button in the top right corner. Tap the red circle with a minus sign next to the number you want to unblock. Tap the Unblock button that appears. Tap Done in the top right corner to save your changes.

Unfortunately, you can’t block a new number directly from the Blocked Contacts list. You must block numbers from either the Phone app (recent calls or voicemail) or the Messages app (conversation threads).

Using Call Filtering Apps

Some third-party apps offer call filtering and blocking features. These apps may maintain their own separate blocked lists. Check the settings within each app to view and manage any numbers blocked through those applications.

Tips

Periodically review your blocked list to ensure you are not inadvertently blocking important contacts.

If you are using a call filtering app, familiarize yourself with its features and settings to manage blocked numbers effectively.

Consider adding blocked numbers to your contacts list with a “Blocked” tag for easy identification in the future.

Blocked Numbers: A Quick Recap

Managing blocked numbers on your iPhone is simple once you know where to look. By following these steps, you can easily access, review, and modify your blocked list as needed, ensuring you maintain control over who can contact you.

FAQ

How do I block a number that’s not in my contacts? You can block a number directly from the Phone app after receiving a call or voicemail, or from the Messages app after receiving a text.

Will a blocked number know they are blocked? No, the person you blocked will not receive any notification that their number has been blocked.

Can I unblock a number and then block it again later? Yes, you can unblock and re-block a number as many times as you need.

Does blocking a number also block their text messages? Yes, blocking a number blocks both calls and text messages from that number.

Are blocked numbers synced across all my Apple devices? Yes, if you are signed in to iCloud with the same Apple ID on all your devices, your blocked numbers will be synced.

Comparing Blocking Methods

Feature Phone App/Settings Third-Party Apps Ease of Access Built-in, direct App-dependent Blocking Scope Calls and texts Varies by app List Management Simple, native App-specific tools Additional Features Basic blocking Advanced options

Related reading