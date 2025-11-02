How To Reinstall OneDrive On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

OneDrive is Microsoft’s cloud storage service that seamlessly integrates with Windows 11. It allows you to store your files online, access them from any device, and collaborate with others. However, sometimes OneDrive can encounter issues that require a reinstall to resolve. This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step process for reinstalling OneDrive on your Windows 11 machine.

Reinstalling OneDrive can fix problems such as syncing errors, missing files, or general instability. Whether you’re a seasoned tech user or a beginner, this guide will walk you through each step, ensuring a smooth and successful reinstall. Let’s get started and get your cloud storage back up and running!

How Do I Reinstall OneDrive on Windows 11?

1. Unlink Your OneDrive Account

Before uninstalling, it’s crucial to unlink your OneDrive account to prevent data loss or conflicts.

Click the OneDrive cloud icon in the system tray (usually located in the bottom-right corner of your screen). Select the Settings icon (it looks like a gear). Go to the Account tab. Click Unlink this PC. Confirm by clicking Unlink account.

2. Uninstall OneDrive

Next, you need to uninstall the existing OneDrive application from your system.

Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Click on Apps, then select Apps & features. In the search bar, type OneDrive. Click on Microsoft OneDrive in the list. Click the Uninstall button. Confirm the uninstallation by clicking Uninstall again.

3. Download the Latest OneDrive Version

Now, download the most recent version of OneDrive from Microsoft’s official website.

Open your web browser and go to the official Microsoft OneDrive download page. Click the Download button. Save the installer file to your computer.

4. Install OneDrive

After downloading, proceed with the installation of OneDrive.

Locate the downloaded installer file. Double-click the OneDrive installer to start the installation process. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.

5. Link Your OneDrive Account

Finally, link your OneDrive account to the newly installed application.

Launch OneDrive from the Start menu. Enter your Microsoft account email address and click Sign in. Enter your password and click Sign in. Follow the prompts to choose your OneDrive folder location and complete the setup.

Tips

Ensure you have a stable internet connection throughout the download and installation process.

Restart your computer after uninstalling OneDrive to ensure all residual files are removed.

If you encounter any errors during installation, try running the installer as an administrator.

OneDrive Reinstalled: What’s Next?

Reinstalling OneDrive on Windows 11 can resolve many common issues, ensuring your files are synced and accessible across all your devices. By following these simple steps, you can quickly get back to using OneDrive without any further interruptions.

FAQ

How do I know if OneDrive is properly reinstalled? You should see the OneDrive cloud icon in your system tray, and your files should start syncing automatically.

Will I lose my files if I reinstall OneDrive? No, your files are stored in the cloud. Reinstalling OneDrive only affects the local application on your computer.

What if I can’t uninstall OneDrive? Try using the Microsoft Program Install and Uninstall Troubleshooter to force the uninstallation.

How often should I update OneDrive? OneDrive typically updates automatically, but you can manually check for updates through the app settings.

Can I reinstall OneDrive on a different drive? Yes, during the setup process, you can choose a different location for your OneDrive folder.

OneDrive Alternatives Comparison

Feature OneDrive Google Drive Dropbox Storage 5GB free, up to 6TB with subscription 15GB free, up to 2TB with subscription 2GB free, up to 3TB with subscription Integration Seamless with Windows, Office apps Integration with Google Workspace apps Broad compatibility across platforms Collaboration Real-time co-authoring in Office apps Real-time co-authoring in Google Docs File sharing and version history Security Encryption, two-factor authentication Encryption, two-factor authentication Encryption, two-factor authentication Version History Up to 30 days Up to 30 days Up to 180 days with paid plans

Get Your Files Back in Sync

With OneDrive reinstalled, you’re now ready to enjoy seamless file syncing and access across all your devices. Follow these steps to ensure a smooth experience and keep your digital life organized.

