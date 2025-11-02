How To Change Keyboard Layout In Windows 11: A Simple Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Changing your keyboard layout in Windows 11 is a straightforward process that allows you to type in different languages or use alternative keyboard configurations. Whether you need to switch to a layout for a specific language or simply prefer a different key arrangement, Windows 11 provides an easy way to customize your typing experience.

This guide will walk you through the simple steps to change your keyboard layout, add new languages, and configure your settings for a seamless typing experience. By following these instructions, you can easily adapt your keyboard to suit your needs and enhance your productivity.

How Do I Change My Keyboard Layout in Windows 11?

Adding a New Keyboard Layout

Open the Settings app. You can do this by pressing the Windows key + I. Click on “Time & Language” in the left sidebar. Select “Language & Region.” Under the “Preferred languages” section, click “Add a language.” Search for the language you want to add. Select the language from the list and click “Next.” Ensure the “Install language pack” and “Text-to-speech” options are checked, then click “Install.” Once the language is installed, it will appear in your preferred languages list.

Switching Between Keyboard Layouts

Locate the language abbreviation on the right side of the taskbar (e.g., ENG for English). Click on the language abbreviation. A menu will appear showing all installed keyboard layouts. Select the keyboard layout you want to use.

Removing a Keyboard Layout

Open the Settings app (Windows key + I). Click on “Time & Language.” Select “Language & Region.” Find the language you want to remove from the “Preferred languages” list. Click the three dots (More options) next to the language. Select “Remove.”

Configuring Keyboard Layout Options

Open the Settings app (Windows key + I). Click on “Time & Language.” Select “Typing.” Click on “Advanced keyboard settings.” Here, you can change the input language hotkeys to switch between layouts more quickly. Customize the language bar options to show or hide the language indicator on the taskbar.

Understanding Keyboard Layout Differences

Different keyboard layouts can significantly impact your typing experience. Here’s a comparison of some common layouts:

Feature QWERTY AZERTY Dvorak Origin Designed to prevent typewriter jams Designed for French language Designed to improve typing speed Common Usage Most widely used globally Primarily used in France and Belgium Less common, but preferred by some Key Arrangement Standard English layout Keys are arranged differently Keys are arranged for efficiency Learning Curve Low Moderate High

Tips for Managing Keyboard Layouts

Use the Windows key + Spacebar shortcut to quickly switch between installed keyboard layouts.

Customize your language bar settings to easily see which layout is currently active.

Consider using different keyboard layouts for different tasks to optimize your workflow.

Enhance Your Typing Experience

Changing your keyboard layout in Windows 11 is a simple yet powerful way to customize your computer to suit your individual needs. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can easily add, switch between, and remove keyboard layouts, ensuring a seamless and efficient typing experience.

