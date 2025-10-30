How To Scan Documents On IPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Scanning documents used to require bulky scanners and complicated software. Thankfully, your iPhone offers a convenient and surprisingly powerful document scanning solution right at your fingertips. This guide will walk you through the simple steps to scan documents on your iPhone, saving you time and effort.

Whether you need to digitize receipts, contracts, or important notes, your iPhone can handle the task. This process is quick, easy, and produces high-quality digital documents that you can store, share, and access from anywhere.

How Do I Scan Documents Using My iPhone?

Scanning documents on your iPhone is straightforward. Here’s how to do it using the built-in Notes app and the Files app:

Scanning with the Notes App

The Notes app provides a quick and easy way to scan documents directly from your iPhone.

Open the Notes App: Launch the Notes app on your iPhone. Create a New Note: Tap the “New Note” icon in the bottom-right corner (it looks like a square with a pencil). Access the Camera Option: Tap the camera icon located above the keyboard. Choose “Scan Documents”: From the options that appear, select “Scan Documents.” Position the Document: Hold your iPhone over the document you want to scan. The camera will automatically detect the document’s edges and attempt to capture it. Capture the Scan: If the automatic capture doesn’t work, you can manually take a photo of the document by tapping the shutter button. Adjust the Scan: After capturing the scan, you can adjust the corners to ensure the entire document is included. Drag the circles at each corner to refine the selection. Choose a Filter: Select a filter option at the top of the screen (Color, Grayscale, Black & White, or Photo) to enhance the scan’s clarity. Keep Scanning or Save: Tap “Keep Scan” to scan additional pages or “Save” to save the scanned document as a PDF. Save the Note: Tap “Done” to save the note with the scanned document. You can then rename the note if desired.

Scanning with the Files App

The Files app also offers a built-in scanning function, providing another convenient option.

Open the Files App: Launch the Files app on your iPhone. Choose a Location: Select a location to save your scan, such as “On My iPhone” or iCloud Drive. Access the Scan Function: Tap the three dots in a circle icon (More options) in the top-right corner. Select “Scan Documents”: From the menu that appears, choose “Scan Documents.” Position the Document: Hold your iPhone over the document you want to scan. The camera will automatically detect the document’s edges and attempt to capture it. Capture the Scan: If the automatic capture doesn’t work, you can manually take a photo of the document by tapping the shutter button. Adjust the Scan: After capturing the scan, you can adjust the corners to ensure the entire document is included. Drag the circles at each corner to refine the selection. Choose a Filter: Select a filter option at the top of the screen (Color, Grayscale, Black & White, or Photo) to enhance the scan’s clarity. Keep Scanning or Save: Tap “Keep Scan” to scan additional pages or “Save” to save the scanned document as a PDF. Name and Save the File: Give your scanned document a name and choose a location to save it. Tap “Save.”

Using Third-Party Scanning Apps

While the built-in options are great, many third-party scanning apps offer advanced features.

Download an App: Visit the App Store and search for scanning apps like Adobe Scan, Microsoft Lens, or CamScanner.

Visit the App Store and search for scanning apps like Adobe Scan, Microsoft Lens, or CamScanner. Install and Open: Install the app and grant it the necessary permissions (camera access).

Install the app and grant it the necessary permissions (camera access). Follow App Instructions: Each app has its own interface, but the basic process involves positioning the document, capturing the scan, and adjusting the settings.

Each app has its own interface, but the basic process involves positioning the document, capturing the scan, and adjusting the settings. Save and Share: Save the scanned document in your preferred format (PDF, JPG) and share it as needed.

Tips

Good Lighting: Ensure the document is well-lit to improve scan quality. Avoid shadows and glare.

Ensure the document is well-lit to improve scan quality. Avoid shadows and glare. Stable Hand: Hold your iPhone steady while scanning to prevent blurry images.

Hold your iPhone steady while scanning to prevent blurry images. Clean Lens: Wipe the camera lens to remove any smudges or dirt.

Wipe the camera lens to remove any smudges or dirt. Experiment with Filters: Try different filter options to find the one that works best for your document.

Try different filter options to find the one that works best for your document. Storage: Regularly back up your scanned documents to iCloud or another cloud storage service.

Here’s a comparison of the different scanning methods:

iPhone Scanning Methods Compared

Feature Notes App Files App Third-Party Apps Built-in Yes Yes No Ease of Use Very Easy Very Easy Varies Advanced Features Limited Limited Often Available Cost Free Free Free/Paid File Management Basic Improved Advanced

Scanning Made Simple

Scanning documents on your iPhone is an efficient way to digitize important papers, making them accessible and easy to share. Whether you use the Notes app, the Files app, or a dedicated scanning app, you can quickly create high-quality digital copies of your documents.

FAQ

Can I scan multiple pages into a single PDF on my iPhone? Yes, both the Notes and Files apps allow you to scan multiple pages into a single PDF document. Just tap “Keep Scan” after each page and then “Save” when you’re finished.

How do I share a scanned document from my iPhone? After scanning, tap the share icon (square with an arrow) to send the document via email, messaging apps, or cloud storage services.

Are scanned documents on iPhone searchable? It depends on the app and the quality of the scan. Some apps offer Optical Character Recognition (OCR) which makes the text in your scanned documents searchable.

How do I improve the quality of my iPhone scans? Ensure good lighting, hold your iPhone steady, clean the camera lens, and experiment with different filter options.

