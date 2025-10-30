How To Turn On WiFi In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Connecting to the internet via WiFi is a fundamental aspect of using a Windows 11 computer. Whether you’re setting up a new device or troubleshooting a connection issue, knowing how to enable WiFi is essential. This guide will walk you through the various methods to turn on WiFi in Windows 11, ensuring you can get online quickly and easily.

This comprehensive guide covers everything from using the Quick Settings panel to navigating the Settings app and even utilizing the Command Prompt. We’ll also address common issues that might prevent you from connecting and provide solutions to get you back online. Follow these steps to seamlessly enable WiFi on your Windows 11 device.

How Do I Enable WiFi on My Windows 11 Computer?

Using the Quick Settings Panel

The Quick Settings panel provides a convenient and fast way to manage your WiFi connection.

Click on the WiFi, sound, and battery icons located in the bottom right corner of your taskbar. This will open the Quick Settings panel. Locate the WiFi tile. If it’s grayed out, it means WiFi is currently disabled. Click on the WiFi tile to turn it on. The tile should change color to indicate that WiFi is enabled. A list of available WiFi networks will appear. Click on the network you want to connect to. If prompted, enter the network password and click Connect.

Through the Settings App

The Settings app offers a more detailed interface for managing your WiFi connections.

Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Click on Network & internet in the left sidebar. In the right pane, click on Wi-Fi. Toggle the Wi-Fi switch to the On position. Click Show available networks to view a list of available WiFi networks. Select the network you want to connect to. Enter the network password, if required, and click Connect.

Utilizing the Command Prompt

For advanced users, the Command Prompt offers another method to enable WiFi.

Press the Windows key, type cmd, and select Run as administrator to open the Command Prompt with administrative privileges. Type the following command and press Enter: netsh wlan show interfaces Check the output for the name of your WiFi adapter. It’s usually called “Wi-Fi”. Type the following command, replacing "Wi-Fi" with the actual name of your WiFi adapter if it’s different, and press Enter: netsh interface set interface "Wi-Fi" admin=enable Close the Command Prompt. Your WiFi should now be enabled.

Troubleshooting Common WiFi Issues

Sometimes, enabling WiFi isn’t as straightforward. Here are some common problems and their solutions:

WiFi Adapter Disabled: Ensure your WiFi adapter isn’t disabled in Device Manager. Right-click the Start button, select “Device Manager,” expand “Network adapters,” and right-click your WiFi adapter. If it says “Enable device,” click it.

Ensure your WiFi adapter isn’t disabled in Device Manager. Right-click the Start button, select “Device Manager,” expand “Network adapters,” and right-click your WiFi adapter. If it says “Enable device,” click it. Airplane Mode: Make sure Airplane Mode is turned off. You can check this in the Quick Settings panel or the Settings app under “Network & internet.”

Make sure Airplane Mode is turned off. You can check this in the Quick Settings panel or the Settings app under “Network & internet.” Outdated Drivers: Update your WiFi adapter drivers. You can do this through Device Manager by right-clicking the adapter and selecting “Update driver.”

Update your WiFi adapter drivers. You can do this through Device Manager by right-clicking the adapter and selecting “Update driver.” Network Reset: As a last resort, try resetting your network settings. Go to Settings > Network & internet > Advanced network settings > Network reset. This will reinstall your network adapters and reset network components to their default settings.

Tips For a Stable WiFi Connection

Keep your router firmware updated: This can improve performance and security.

This can improve performance and security. Position your router in a central location: This ensures better coverage throughout your home.

This ensures better coverage throughout your home. Avoid interference: Keep your router away from other electronic devices that can cause interference.

Keep your router away from other electronic devices that can cause interference. Use a strong password: Protect your WiFi network with a strong, unique password.

Quick Comparison of WiFi Activation Methods

Method Ease of Use Speed Flexibility Best For Quick Settings High Very Fast Low Quick and simple WiFi activation Settings App Medium Fast Medium Detailed management of WiFi settings Command Prompt Low Fast High Advanced users and troubleshooting

Getting Your Windows 11 WiFi Up and Running

Enabling WiFi on Windows 11 is usually a straightforward process, but knowing the different methods and troubleshooting steps can save you time and frustration. By following these instructions, you can ensure a stable and reliable internet connection on your Windows 11 device.

FAQ

How do I find my WiFi password on Windows 11?

Go to Settings > Network & internet > Wi-Fi. Click “Show available networks,” then select your network. Right-click and choose “Properties.” Under the “Security” tab, check the “Show characters” box to reveal the password.

Why is my WiFi not showing up on Windows 11?

Ensure your WiFi adapter is enabled, Airplane Mode is off, and your drivers are up to date. Also, check if your router is broadcasting the SSID (network name).

How do I fix a limited WiFi connection on Windows 11?

Try restarting your router and computer. Run the Windows Network Troubleshooter (Settings > System > Troubleshoot > Other troubleshooters > Internet Connections). You might also need to reset your TCP/IP settings via Command Prompt.

Can I use Ethernet and WiFi at the same time on Windows 11?

Yes, Windows 11 can handle both Ethernet and WiFi connections simultaneously. The system will typically prioritize the Ethernet connection if both are active.

How do I forget a WiFi network on Windows 11?

Go to Settings > Network & internet > Wi-Fi. Click “Show available networks,” then select the network you want to forget. Click the “Forget” button.

Related reading