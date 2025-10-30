How To Fix A Flickering Screen On Windows 11: Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Experiencing a flickering screen on your Windows 11 computer can be incredibly frustrating. This issue can stem from a variety of causes, ranging from outdated display drivers to hardware problems. Fortunately, there are several troubleshooting steps you can take to resolve the problem and get your screen back to normal.

This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to diagnosing and fixing a flickering screen in Windows 11. By following these instructions, you’ll be able to identify the potential cause of the problem and implement the appropriate solution, minimizing downtime and maximizing your productivity.

Why is My Windows 11 Screen Flickering?

An outdated or corrupted display driver is one of the most common causes of screen flickering. Updating to the latest driver can often resolve the issue.

Press Win + X and select Device Manager. Expand the Display adapters section. Right-click on your graphics card (e.g., NVIDIA GeForce, AMD Radeon, Intel UHD Graphics) and select Update driver. Choose Search automatically for drivers. If an update is found, Windows will install it. Restart your computer after the installation is complete. If no update is found, consider manually downloading the latest driver from the manufacturer’s website (NVIDIA, AMD, Intel).

Roll Back Your Display Driver

If the flickering started after a recent driver update, rolling back to a previous version might fix the problem.

Press Win + X and select Device Manager. Expand the Display adapters section. Right-click on your graphics card and select Properties. Go to the Driver tab. Click Roll Back Driver (if the option is available). Follow the on-screen instructions. Restart your computer.

Check Your Monitor Cable and Connections

A loose or damaged monitor cable can also cause screen flickering.

Ensure that the monitor cable (HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, DVI) is securely connected to both your computer and your monitor. Try a different cable to rule out a faulty cable. If you have multiple monitors, disconnect all but one to see if the flickering stops on the remaining monitor. If you are using a docking station, try connecting the monitor directly to the PC.

Adjust Your Screen Refresh Rate

An incorrect screen refresh rate can lead to flickering.

Right-click on the desktop and select Display settings. Scroll down and click on Advanced display settings. Select your monitor from the dropdown menu (if you have multiple). Click on Display adapter properties for Display [Number]. Go to the Monitor tab. In the Screen refresh rate dropdown, choose the recommended refresh rate for your monitor (usually 60Hz). Click Apply and then OK.

Disable Problematic Apps

Some applications can cause screen flickering, especially older or incompatible software.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager. Look for any applications that are consuming a high amount of resources or that you suspect might be causing the issue. Select the application and click End task. If the flickering stops, the application was likely the cause. Consider updating or uninstalling the application. If you cannot pinpoint the app, try performing a clean boot to start Windows with a minimal set of drivers and startup programs.

Check for Hardware Issues

In some cases, screen flickering can be caused by a hardware problem with your monitor or graphics card.

Test your monitor on another computer to see if the flickering persists. If it does, the monitor is likely the problem. If you have a dedicated graphics card, try reseating it in its slot on the motherboard. If possible, test your computer with a different graphics card to rule out a hardware issue with the card itself.

Sometimes, a Windows update can resolve compatibility issues causing the flickering.

Press Win + I to open Settings. Click on Windows Update. Click on Check for updates. Install any available updates and restart your computer.

Run System File Checker

Corrupted system files can sometimes cause display issues. The System File Checker (SFC) can scan and repair these files.

Press Win + X and select Terminal (Admin) or Command Prompt (Admin). Type sfc /scannow and press Enter. Wait for the scan to complete. If any errors are found, SFC will attempt to repair them. Restart your computer.

Tips

Keep your system updated. Regular updates to Windows 11 and your drivers can prevent many issues.

Monitor your system temperatures. Overheating can sometimes cause display problems.

If you’ve recently installed new hardware, make sure it’s compatible with your system and that all drivers are properly installed.

Flickering Screen No More

By systematically troubleshooting each potential cause, you can effectively identify and resolve the flickering screen issue on your Windows 11 computer. Addressing driver problems, hardware connections, and software conflicts are key to restoring a stable display.

FAQ

Why is my laptop screen flickering? A flickering laptop screen can be due to outdated drivers, loose connections, or hardware issues. Follow the troubleshooting steps in this guide to diagnose and fix the problem.

How do I update my graphics driver in Windows 11? Open Device Manager, expand Display adapters, right-click your graphics card, and select Update driver. Choose “Search automatically for drivers” or manually download the driver from the manufacturer’s website.

Can a faulty monitor cable cause screen flickering? Yes, a loose or damaged monitor cable can cause screen flickering. Ensure the cable is securely connected and try using a different cable to rule out this possibility.

What is the recommended screen refresh rate for Windows 11? The recommended screen refresh rate is typically 60Hz. You can adjust this setting in the Advanced display settings.

How do I check for hardware issues causing screen flickering? Test your monitor on another computer. If the flickering persists, the monitor is likely the problem. If you suspect a graphics card issue, try reseating it or testing with a different card.

