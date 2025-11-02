How To Run System Diagnostics On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

“`markdown Windows 11, like its predecessors, comes equipped with built-in system diagnostics tools that can help you identify and troubleshoot hardware and software problems. Running these diagnostics can provide valuable insights into your computer’s performance and stability, potentially saving you from costly repairs or data loss. This guide will walk you through the different methods available to run system diagnostics on Windows 11, ensuring you can keep your system running smoothly.

Whether you’re experiencing performance issues, frequent crashes, or suspect a hardware malfunction, initiating a system diagnostic check is a prudent first step. By following the steps outlined in this article, you’ll be able to leverage the power of Windows 11’s built-in tools to diagnose and address potential problems.

What are the steps to run system diagnostics on Windows 11?

Using the Windows Memory Diagnostic Tool

The Windows Memory Diagnostic tool is designed to test your computer’s RAM for errors. Faulty RAM can cause a variety of problems, including system crashes and data corruption.

Press the Windows key, type “Windows Memory Diagnostic,” and press Enter. Choose whether to restart your computer immediately and run the test, or schedule the test to run the next time you restart. It is recommended to save your work and restart immediately. Your computer will restart and the Windows Memory Diagnostic tool will run automatically. The test may take some time to complete. Once finished, your computer will restart again. After restarting, the test results will be displayed in the notification area. If you don’t see the notification, you can find the results in the Event Viewer. To access Event Viewer, press the Windows key, type “Event Viewer,” and press Enter. In Event Viewer, navigate to Windows Logs > System. Look for an event with the source “MemoryDiagnostics-Results.” This event will contain the results of the memory test.

Running the DirectX Diagnostic Tool

The DirectX Diagnostic Tool can help you identify problems with your graphics card and other DirectX components. This is particularly useful if you’re experiencing issues with games or other graphics-intensive applications.

Press the Windows key, type “dxdiag,” and press Enter. The DirectX Diagnostic Tool will open. Check the “System” tab for basic information about your computer, including the operating system, processor, and memory. Click on the “Display” tab to view information about your graphics card. Check for any reported problems in the “Notes” section. If you have multiple monitors, there will be multiple “Display” tabs. Check each one. Click on the “Sound” tab to view information about your sound card. Check for any reported problems. Click on the “Input” tab to view information about your input devices, such as your keyboard and mouse. If you encounter any errors or warnings, note them down and research possible solutions.

Using System File Checker (SFC)

The System File Checker (SFC) is a command-line tool that scans for and repairs corrupted system files. This can resolve a wide range of issues, from minor glitches to serious system instability.

Press the Windows key, type “cmd,” right-click on “Command Prompt,” and select “Run as administrator.” In the Command Prompt window, type “sfc /scannow” and press Enter. The SFC tool will scan your system files for errors. This process may take some time. If SFC finds any corrupted files, it will attempt to repair them automatically. Once the scan is complete, you will see a message indicating whether any errors were found and whether they were successfully repaired. Restart your computer, even if the scan reports no errors found.

Checking Disk Health with CHKDSK

CHKDSK (Check Disk) is a utility that checks the integrity of your hard drive and file system. It can identify and repair errors that can lead to data loss or system instability.

Press the Windows key, type “cmd,” right-click on “Command Prompt,” and select “Run as administrator.” In the Command Prompt window, type “chkdsk /f /r C:” and press Enter. Replace “C:” with the drive letter of the drive you want to check. You will be prompted to schedule the disk check to run the next time you restart your computer. Type “Y” and press Enter. Restart your computer. The CHKDSK utility will run automatically before Windows starts. The CHKDSK process may take a considerable amount of time, depending on the size of your hard drive and the number of errors found. Once the check is complete, your computer will restart. The results of the CHKDSK scan will be displayed in the Event Viewer. Follow the steps mentioned in Windows Memory Diagnostic Tool to access Event Viewer.

Monitoring Performance with Performance Monitor

Performance Monitor provides real-time insights into your computer’s performance, allowing you to identify bottlenecks and resource constraints.

Press the Windows key, type “Performance Monitor,” and press Enter. In the Performance Monitor window, expand “Data Collector Sets” > “System.” You will see several pre-configured data collector sets, such as “System Diagnostics” and “System Performance.” Right-click on the data collector set you want to run and select “Start.” The data collector set will run for a specified period of time, collecting performance data. Once the data collection is complete, you can view the results by navigating to “Reports” > “System” > the name of the data collector set you ran. The report will provide detailed information about your computer’s performance, including CPU usage, memory usage, disk I/O, and network activity.

Tips

Run these diagnostics periodically, especially if you’re experiencing performance issues or suspect a hardware problem.

Back up your important data before running any diagnostic tools, as some tools can potentially cause data loss if errors are found.

If you encounter any errors or warnings during the diagnostic process, research possible solutions online or consult with a qualified technician.

Feature Windows Memory Diagnostic DirectX Diagnostic Tool System File Checker (SFC) CHKDSK Performance Monitor Purpose RAM testing DirectX issues Corrupted system files Disk health Performance analysis Interface Text-based GUI Command-line Command-line GUI Admin Privileges Required Not Required Required Required Not Required Restart Required Yes No Recommended Yes No Potential Data Loss Low None Low Medium None

Using these tools effectively can help you identify problems early and prevent them from escalating into more serious issues. Remember to interpret the results carefully and seek professional help if needed.

Keeping Your Windows 11 System Healthy

Regular system diagnostics are vital for maintaining a stable and efficient Windows 11 environment. By proactively identifying and addressing potential issues, you can ensure a smooth and reliable computing experience.

These tools are invaluable assets in your arsenal for troubleshooting and maintaining your Windows 11 system. Remember to document any errors or warnings you encounter during the diagnostic process, as this information can be helpful when seeking further assistance.

FAQ

How often should I run system diagnostics on Windows 11? It’s a good practice to run system diagnostics every few months, or more frequently if you’re experiencing performance issues.

Can running system diagnostics damage my computer? While it’s unlikely, there’s a small risk of data loss if errors are found and repaired. It’s always a good idea to back up your important data before running any diagnostic tools.

