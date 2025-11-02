How To Change Startup Programs In Windows 10: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Managing which programs automatically launch when you start your Windows 10 computer can significantly impact its boot time and overall performance. Many applications install themselves as startup programs without your explicit consent, contributing to a sluggish system. Fortunately, Windows 10 offers several straightforward methods to control these startup programs, allowing you to optimize your computer’s speed and efficiency.

This guide will walk you through the various methods available to change startup programs in Windows 10. By following these step-by-step instructions, you can easily disable unnecessary programs from launching at startup, resulting in a faster and more responsive computing experience.

What Are The Ways To Change Startup Programs In Windows 10?

Using Task Manager

The Task Manager is the most common and user-friendly way to manage startup programs in Windows 10.

Open Task Manager: Right-click on the taskbar and select “Task Manager.” Alternatively, press Ctrl + Shift + Esc . Navigate to the Startup Tab: If the Task Manager opens in a simplified view, click “More details” at the bottom. Then, click on the “Startup” tab. Disable Unnecessary Programs: Review the list of startup programs. For each program you want to disable, select it and click the “Disable” button in the bottom-right corner. Check Startup Impact: The “Startup impact” column indicates how much each program affects your startup time. Focus on disabling programs with “High” impact first.

Using Windows Settings

The Settings app provides another way to manage startup programs, offering a cleaner interface.

Open Settings: Click the Start button and then click the “Settings” icon (gear icon). Alternatively, press Windows key + I . Navigate to Apps: In the Settings window, click on “Apps.” Select Startup: In the left sidebar, click on “Startup.” Toggle Programs On or Off: A list of startup programs will appear. Use the toggle switches to turn off the programs you want to disable from launching at startup.

Using System Configuration (Msconfig)

The System Configuration utility (Msconfig) is a more advanced tool for managing startup programs and services.

Open System Configuration: Press Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type “msconfig” and press Enter. Navigate to the Services Tab: In the System Configuration window, click on the “Services” tab. Hide Microsoft Services: Check the box that says “Hide all Microsoft services.” This prevents you from accidentally disabling critical system services. Disable Unnecessary Services: Review the list of remaining services. Uncheck the boxes next to the services you want to disable from launching at startup. Be cautious when disabling services, as some may be required for certain programs to function correctly. Navigate to the Startup Tab: Click on the “Startup” tab. Open Task Manager: Click the “Open Task Manager” link. This will open the Task Manager, where you can disable startup programs as described in the first method. Apply Changes and Restart: Click “Apply” and then “OK” to save your changes. You may be prompted to restart your computer for the changes to take effect.

Using Registry Editor (Advanced)

The Registry Editor allows you to directly modify the registry entries that control startup programs. This method is more advanced and should be used with caution. Incorrectly modifying the registry can cause system instability.

Open Registry Editor: Press Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type “regedit” and press Enter. Navigate to the Startup Keys: In the Registry Editor, navigate to the following keys:

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\RunOnce

Delete Unnecessary Entries: Review the entries in each key. For each program you want to disable, right-click on its entry and select “Delete.” Be Careful: Only delete entries for programs you are sure you want to disable. Deleting the wrong entry can cause problems.

Tips for Managing Startup Programs

Quick System Optimization

By managing your startup programs effectively, you can significantly improve your Windows 10 computer’s boot time and overall performance. Disabling unnecessary programs from launching at startup frees up system resources and reduces the load on your CPU and memory.

FAQ

How do I know which startup programs to disable? Look for programs you rarely use or those with a high startup impact. You can also search online for information about specific programs to determine if they are necessary.

What happens if I disable a program that I need? If you disable a program that you need, you can simply re-enable it using the same methods described above.

Can I disable all startup programs? While it’s possible to disable all startup programs, it’s not recommended. Some programs are essential for Windows to function correctly.

Will disabling startup programs improve my computer’s performance? Yes, disabling unnecessary startup programs can significantly improve your computer’s performance by reducing the load on your CPU and memory.

Is it safe to use the Registry Editor to manage startup programs? Using the Registry Editor is safe if you are careful and follow the instructions correctly. However, incorrectly modifying the registry can cause system instability. It’s always a good idea to create a system restore point before making any changes to the registry.

Comparison Table: Startup Program Management Methods

Feature Task Manager Settings App System Configuration (Msconfig) Registry Editor Ease of Use High High Medium Low Features Basic Basic Advanced Advanced Risk of Errors Low Low Medium High Best For Most Users Most Users Advanced Users Expert Users Startup Impact Yes Yes No No Service Control No No Yes Yes

Streamlining Windows 10 Startup

Taking control of your Windows 10 startup programs is a straightforward process that can yield significant improvements in your computer’s performance. By using the methods outlined in this guide, you can easily disable unnecessary programs and optimize your system for a faster and more responsive computing experience.

