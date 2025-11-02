How To Slideshow Photos In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Windows 11 offers several ways to enjoy your photo collection, and one of the most engaging is through a slideshow. Whether you want to relive memories, display your photography skills, or simply have a rotating background, setting up a slideshow is a straightforward process. This guide will walk you through the different methods available in Windows 11 to create and customize your photo slideshow.

Creating a photo slideshow in Windows 11 can be done through the Photos app, File Explorer, or even by setting it as your desktop background. Each method offers a slightly different set of features and customization options, allowing you to tailor the experience to your liking. Let’s explore each method in detail to help you choose the one that best suits your needs.

How Do I Start a Photo Slideshow in Windows 11?

Using the Photos App for a Slideshow

The Photos app is the most intuitive way to create a slideshow.

Open the Photos app: Search for “Photos” in the Start Menu and open the app. Select the folder: Navigate to the folder containing the photos you want to include in the slideshow. Select the first photo: Click on the first photo you want to include. Start the slideshow: Click the “Slideshow” icon in the toolbar, or press Ctrl + Shift + S .

Creating a Slideshow from File Explorer

File Explorer provides a quick way to start a slideshow directly from a folder.

Open File Explorer: Press Windows Key + E to open File Explorer. Navigate to the folder: Find the folder containing your photos. Select the photos: Select all the photos you want to include in the slideshow. You can use Ctrl + A to select all, or hold Ctrl and click individual photos. Right-click a selected photo: Right-click on any of the selected photos. Choose “Slideshow”: Select “Slideshow” from the context menu.

Setting a Slideshow as Your Desktop Background

This method turns your desktop into a dynamic display of your favorite photos.

Open Settings: Right-click on the desktop and select “Personalize”. Go to Background settings: In the Settings app, click on “Background”. Choose “Slideshow” from the “Personalize your background” dropdown: Select “Slideshow” from the dropdown menu. Browse for the folder: Click the “Browse” button and select the folder containing your photos. Set the picture change interval: Choose how often you want the background to change (e.g., every 30 minutes, 1 hour, etc.). Shuffle (optional): Toggle “Shuffle” to randomize the order of the photos.

Customizing Your Slideshow

Regardless of the method you choose, you can customize your slideshow experience.

Photos App: Within the Photos app slideshow, you can use the on-screen controls to pause, skip forward or backward, and adjust the volume if your photos have embedded audio.

Within the Photos app slideshow, you can use the on-screen controls to pause, skip forward or backward, and adjust the volume if your photos have embedded audio. Desktop Background: In the Background settings, you can choose how the photos fit on the screen (e.g., “Fill,” “Fit,” “Stretch,” “Tile,” “Center”). Experiment with these options to find the best look for your photos and screen resolution.

Comparison of Slideshow Methods

Feature Photos App Slideshow File Explorer Slideshow Desktop Background Slideshow Ease of Use High Medium Medium Customization Options Limited Limited High Full Screen Yes Yes No (desktop only) Looping Yes Yes Yes

Tips

Organize your photos: Before creating a slideshow, ensure your photos are well-organized into folders for easy selection.

Before creating a slideshow, ensure your photos are well-organized into folders for easy selection. Rename files: Rename files logically. This will help in sorting them.

Rename files logically. This will help in sorting them. Use high-resolution images: For the best visual experience, use high-resolution photos.

For the best visual experience, use high-resolution photos. Consider image ratios: Be mindful of the aspect ratio of your photos and how they will display on your screen.

Be mindful of the aspect ratio of your photos and how they will display on your screen. Battery Saver: If you’re using a laptop, consider disabling the slideshow when running on battery to conserve power.

Enjoying your Photo Memories

Creating a photo slideshow in Windows 11 is a great way to revisit cherished memories and showcase your photos. Whether you use the Photos app, File Explorer, or set it as your desktop background, the process is simple and customizable.

FAQ

How do I make a slideshow loop in Windows 11? In the Photos app and File Explorer slideshow, the slideshow will automatically loop. For the desktop background slideshow, it continuously cycles through the photos in the selected folder.

Can I add music to my photo slideshow? The Photos app does not directly support adding custom music. However, you can use third-party video editing software to combine your photos with music and create a video slideshow.

How do I change the order of photos in a slideshow? In the Photos app or File Explorer, the photos will be displayed in the order they appear in the folder. You can rename the files to change the order or move them around within the folder. For the desktop background slideshow, enabling the “Shuffle” option will randomize the order.

Why is my desktop slideshow not working? Ensure that the folder containing your photos still exists and is accessible. Also, check that the “Picture position” setting is appropriate for your screen resolution.

Can I use videos in a slideshow? The Photos app can include videos in a slideshow. File Explorer’s slideshow function is primarily for photos. Desktop background slideshows typically only support images.

Related reading