How To Resize Taskbar Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

The Windows 11 taskbar, while sleek and modern, can sometimes feel a bit too large or small, impacting your overall screen real estate and visual comfort. Fortunately, resizing the taskbar in Windows 11 is possible, though it involves a registry edit. This guide provides a clear, step-by-step process to adjust your taskbar size, allowing you to customize your Windows 11 experience to your liking.

This method involves modifying the Windows Registry, so it’s important to proceed with caution and follow the instructions carefully. Incorrect changes to the registry can cause system instability. Backing up your registry before making changes is highly recommended. Let’s dive into the process of resizing your taskbar in Windows 11.

How Can I Change the Size of My Windows 11 Taskbar?

Step 1: Open the Registry Editor

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type regedit and press Enter. Click “Yes” if prompted by User Account Control.

Step 2: Navigate to the Explorer Key

In the Registry Editor, navigate to the following path:

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\Advanced

You can copy and paste this path into the address bar at the top of the Registry Editor window.

Step 3: Create the TaskbarSi Value

In the right pane, right-click on an empty space. Select “New” > “DWORD (32-bit) Value”. Name the new value TaskbarSi .

Step 4: Modify the TaskbarSi Value

Double-click on the TaskbarSi value you just created. In the “Value data” field, enter one of the following values:

0 for a small taskbar

for a small taskbar 1 for a medium (default) taskbar

for a medium (default) taskbar 2 for a large taskbar

Click “OK”.

Step 5: Restart Explorer

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager. In the “Processes” tab, find “Windows Explorer”. Right-click on “Windows Explorer” and select “Restart”.

Step 6: Verify the Change

After Explorer restarts, your taskbar should now be resized according to the value you entered. If you are not happy with the size, repeat steps 4-5 with a different value.

Tips for Resizing Your Taskbar

Backup the Registry: Before making any changes, back up your registry. In Registry Editor, go to File > Export, choose a location, and save the file. If anything goes wrong, you can double-click the saved file to restore the registry.

Before making any changes, back up your registry. In Registry Editor, go to File > Export, choose a location, and save the file. If anything goes wrong, you can double-click the saved file to restore the registry. Experiment with Values: Don’t be afraid to try different values for TaskbarSi to find the size that best suits your needs.

Don’t be afraid to try different values for to find the size that best suits your needs. Consider Screen Resolution: The optimal taskbar size can depend on your screen resolution. A higher resolution might benefit from a larger taskbar.

The optimal taskbar size can depend on your screen resolution. A higher resolution might benefit from a larger taskbar. Reverting Changes: If you want to revert to the default taskbar size, simply delete the TaskbarSi value you created and restart Explorer.

Taskbar Customization Made Easy

Resizing your Windows 11 taskbar offers a simple yet effective way to personalize your computing experience. By adjusting the taskbar size, you can optimize screen real estate and create a more comfortable and efficient workflow.

FAQ

How do I make the taskbar smaller in Windows 11? Set the TaskbarSi value to 0 in the registry editor.

Can I change the taskbar size without editing the registry? No, currently there is no native setting in Windows 11 to directly change the taskbar size without editing the registry.

What is the default TaskbarSi value in Windows 11? The default TaskbarSi value is 1, which corresponds to a medium-sized taskbar.

Will changing the taskbar size affect my icons? Yes, changing the taskbar size will also affect the size of the icons displayed on the taskbar.

Is it safe to edit the registry? Editing the registry can be risky if not done correctly. Always back up the registry before making any changes.

Related reading