How To Resize Taskbar Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide
4 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more
The Windows 11 taskbar, while sleek and modern, can sometimes feel a bit too large or small, impacting your overall screen real estate and visual comfort. Fortunately, resizing the taskbar in Windows 11 is possible, though it involves a registry edit. This guide provides a clear, step-by-step process to adjust your taskbar size, allowing you to customize your Windows 11 experience to your liking.
This method involves modifying the Windows Registry, so it’s important to proceed with caution and follow the instructions carefully. Incorrect changes to the registry can cause system instability. Backing up your registry before making changes is highly recommended. Let’s dive into the process of resizing your taskbar in Windows 11.
How Can I Change the Size of My Windows 11 Taskbar?
Step 1: Open the Registry Editor
- Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box.
- Type
regeditand press Enter.
- Click “Yes” if prompted by User Account Control.
Step 2: Navigate to the Explorer Key
- In the Registry Editor, navigate to the following path:
HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\Advanced
- You can copy and paste this path into the address bar at the top of the Registry Editor window.
Step 3: Create the TaskbarSi Value
- In the right pane, right-click on an empty space.
- Select “New” > “DWORD (32-bit) Value”.
- Name the new value
TaskbarSi.
Step 4: Modify the TaskbarSi Value
- Double-click on the
TaskbarSivalue you just created.
- In the “Value data” field, enter one of the following values:
0for a small taskbar
1for a medium (default) taskbar
2for a large taskbar
- Click “OK”.
Step 5: Restart Explorer
- Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager.
- In the “Processes” tab, find “Windows Explorer”.
- Right-click on “Windows Explorer” and select “Restart”.
Step 6: Verify the Change
- After Explorer restarts, your taskbar should now be resized according to the value you entered.
- If you are not happy with the size, repeat steps 4-5 with a different value.
Tips for Resizing Your Taskbar
- Backup the Registry: Before making any changes, back up your registry. In Registry Editor, go to File > Export, choose a location, and save the file. If anything goes wrong, you can double-click the saved file to restore the registry.
- Experiment with Values: Don’t be afraid to try different values for
TaskbarSito find the size that best suits your needs.
- Consider Screen Resolution: The optimal taskbar size can depend on your screen resolution. A higher resolution might benefit from a larger taskbar.
- Reverting Changes: If you want to revert to the default taskbar size, simply delete the
TaskbarSivalue you created and restart Explorer.
Taskbar Customization Made Easy
Resizing your Windows 11 taskbar offers a simple yet effective way to personalize your computing experience. By adjusting the taskbar size, you can optimize screen real estate and create a more comfortable and efficient workflow.
FAQ
How do I make the taskbar smaller in Windows 11? Set the TaskbarSi value to 0 in the registry editor.
Can I change the taskbar size without editing the registry? No, currently there is no native setting in Windows 11 to directly change the taskbar size without editing the registry.
What is the default TaskbarSi value in Windows 11? The default TaskbarSi value is 1, which corresponds to a medium-sized taskbar.
Will changing the taskbar size affect my icons? Yes, changing the taskbar size will also affect the size of the icons displayed on the taskbar.
Is it safe to edit the registry? Editing the registry can be risky if not done correctly. Always back up the registry before making any changes.
Related reading
- How To Map A Network Drive In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide
- How To Make A Tri-Fold Brochure With Word: A Step-by-Step Guide
- How To Remove Malware From Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide
- How To Exit Full Screen On Windows 10: A Step-by-Step Guide
- How To Open USB On Windows 11: Step-by-Step Guide For Beginners
User forum
0 messages