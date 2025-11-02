How To Exit Full Screen On Windows 10: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Full screen mode can be great for immersion when you’re watching videos, playing games, or working on a specific application. However, knowing how to exit full screen on Windows 10 is essential for quickly switching between tasks and regaining control of your desktop. This guide provides several simple methods to quickly return to a windowed view.

Whether you’ve accidentally entered full screen or simply want to return to a more manageable window size, this step-by-step tutorial will equip you with the knowledge to exit full screen mode using keyboard shortcuts, mouse actions, and application-specific options. You’ll be back to multitasking in no time!

What Are the Ways to Exit Full Screen in Windows 10?

Using the F11 Key

The F11 key is often the quickest and easiest way to toggle full screen mode on and off in many applications and web browsers.

Locate the F11 key on your keyboard. It’s usually located at the top row of keys. Press the F11 key once to exit full screen mode. Press it again to return to full screen mode.

Using the Mouse

Some applications allow you to exit full screen mode by moving your mouse cursor to the top of the screen.

Move your mouse cursor to the very top edge of the screen. If the application supports it, a menu bar or window controls will appear. Click the “Restore Down” button (usually a square or two overlapping squares) in the upper-right corner to exit full screen.

Using Keyboard Shortcuts

Several keyboard shortcuts can help you exit full screen mode, depending on the application.

Try pressing Alt + Tab to switch to another open window. This will often force the current application out of full screen mode. Press the Windows key to open the Start Menu. This will also typically exit full screen mode. Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open the Task Manager. This can sometimes interrupt the full screen application and allow you to close it or switch to another program.

Exiting Full Screen in Specific Applications

Different applications may have their own methods for exiting full screen mode.

Web Browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Edge): Look for a “Exit Full Screen” option in the browser’s menu (usually accessed by clicking three dots or lines in the upper-right corner). Alternatively, use the F11 key. Video Players (VLC, Windows Media Player): Double-click within the video area, or look for a dedicated “Exit Full Screen” button in the player’s controls. Games: Many games use the Esc key to bring up a menu where you can adjust video settings and exit full screen mode. Check the game’s settings menu for specific options.

Using Task View

Task View provides a quick way to manage all open windows and exit full screen mode.

Press the Windows key + Tab to open Task View. You will see all your open windows displayed as thumbnails. Click on the window you want to switch to. It will bring that window to the front and out of full screen mode.

Tips for Managing Full Screen Mode

Learn the shortcuts: Memorize the F11 key and other common shortcuts for quickly toggling full screen mode.

Memorize the F11 key and other common shortcuts for quickly toggling full screen mode. Check application settings: Explore the settings of your favorite applications to find specific full screen options and customize the behavior.

Explore the settings of your favorite applications to find specific full screen options and customize the behavior. Keep your drivers updated: Outdated graphics drivers can sometimes cause issues with full screen mode. Make sure your drivers are up to date.

Quick Ways to Leave Full Screen

Exiting full screen on Windows 10 is a simple process once you know the available methods. Whether you prefer using keyboard shortcuts, mouse actions, or application-specific options, you can quickly regain control of your desktop and switch between tasks with ease.

FAQ

How do I exit full screen mode on my computer? Use the F11 key, move your mouse to the top of the screen, or use keyboard shortcuts like Alt + Tab or the Windows key.

Why is my screen stuck in full screen? This could be due to a program malfunction or a graphics driver issue. Try restarting the application or updating your graphics drivers.

How do I get out of full screen on Chrome? Press the F11 key or look for the “Exit Full Screen” option in the Chrome menu (three dots in the upper-right corner).

How do I make a game not full screen? Check the game’s settings menu for video options and select “Windowed” or “Borderless Windowed” mode.

Comparison of Methods

Method Description Ease of Use Application Support F11 Key Toggles full screen mode on and off. Very Easy Wide Mouse to Top of Screen Reveals menu bar or window controls to exit full screen. Easy Moderate Keyboard Shortcuts Uses Alt + Tab, Windows key, or Ctrl + Shift + Esc to switch windows or open menus. Medium Moderate Application-Specific Uses the application’s own controls to exit full screen. Varies High Task View Uses Windows Key + Tab to show all active windows Medium Wide

