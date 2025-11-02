How To Remove Malware From Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Malware infections can be a nightmare for any Windows 11 user. From slowing down your system to stealing personal information, the consequences can be severe. Fortunately, removing malware is often a straightforward process, provided you have the right tools and know the correct steps. This guide will walk you through a comprehensive approach to detect, remove, and prevent malware on your Windows 11 PC.

This step-by-step guide provides actionable strategies to reclaim your system’s performance and security. By following these instructions, you can effectively eliminate existing threats and fortify your defenses against future attacks, ensuring a safer and more reliable computing experience on Windows 11.

What’s the Best Way to Remove Malware from Windows 11?

1. Disconnect from the Internet

Disconnect your computer from the internet. This prevents the malware from sending data or downloading further malicious files.

2. Enter Safe Mode

Restart your computer.

your computer. As your computer restarts, press the F8 key repeatedly (or Shift + F8) until you see the Advanced Boot Options menu.

the F8 key repeatedly (or Shift + F8) until you see the Advanced Boot Options menu. Select “Safe Mode with Networking” using the arrow keys and press Enter. Safe Mode starts Windows with only essential drivers and services, which can prevent malware from running.

3. Run a Malware Scan with Windows Security

Open Windows Security by searching for it in the Start menu.

Windows Security by searching for it in the Start menu. Click on “Virus & threat protection.”

on “Virus & threat protection.” Select “Scan options.”

“Scan options.” Choose “Full scan” and click “Scan now.” This will scan your entire system for malware.

“Full scan” and click “Scan now.” This will scan your entire system for malware. Wait for the scan to complete. This may take a while, depending on the size of your hard drive.

for the scan to complete. This may take a while, depending on the size of your hard drive. Follow the on-screen instructions to remove any detected malware.

4. Use a Dedicated Malware Removal Tool

If Windows Security doesn’t remove all the malware, consider using a dedicated malware removal tool. Here are a few options:

Download and install Malwarebytes Anti-Malware (free version is sufficient).

and install Malwarebytes Anti-Malware (free version is sufficient). Run a scan with Malwarebytes.

a scan with Malwarebytes. Follow the on-screen instructions to remove any detected malware.

Other reputable options include:

Sophos Home Free

Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition

Kaspersky Security Cloud Free

5. Remove Temporary Files

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box.

the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type %temp% and press Enter.

and press Enter. Select all files and folders in the Temp folder (Ctrl + A).

all files and folders in the Temp folder (Ctrl + A). Press Delete. Skip any files that Windows says you cannot delete.

6. Check Startup Programs

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager.

Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager. Click on the “Startup” tab.

on the “Startup” tab. Look for any unfamiliar or suspicious programs.

for any unfamiliar or suspicious programs. Select the program and click “Disable.” This prevents the program from running when you start your computer.

7. Reset Your Web Browser

Malware can sometimes modify your browser settings. Resetting your browser to its default settings can remove these changes.

Open your web browser (e.g., Chrome, Firefox, Edge).

your web browser (e.g., Chrome, Firefox, Edge). Go to the browser’s settings menu.

to the browser’s settings menu. Look for an option to “Reset settings” or “Restore settings to their original defaults.”

for an option to “Reset settings” or “Restore settings to their original defaults.” Follow the on-screen instructions to reset your browser.

Open Windows Update by searching for it in the Start menu.

Windows Update by searching for it in the Start menu. Click “Check for updates.”

“Check for updates.” Install any available updates. Keeping your software up-to-date patches security vulnerabilities that malware can exploit.

9. Reinstall Windows (If Necessary)

If all else fails, you may need to reinstall Windows. This is a drastic step, but it can be necessary if the malware has deeply infected your system.

Back up your important files to an external hard drive or cloud storage.

your important files to an external hard drive or cloud storage. Download the Windows 11 Media Creation Tool from the Microsoft website.

the Windows 11 Media Creation Tool from the Microsoft website. Run the Media Creation Tool and follow the on-screen instructions to create a bootable USB drive or DVD.

the Media Creation Tool and follow the on-screen instructions to create a bootable USB drive or DVD. Boot your computer from the USB drive or DVD.

your computer from the USB drive or DVD. Follow the on-screen instructions to reinstall Windows.

Tips

Be cautious when opening email attachments or clicking on links from unknown sources.

when opening email attachments or clicking on links from unknown sources. Use a strong password for your user account.

a strong password for your user account. Enable the built-in firewall in Windows Security.

the built-in firewall in Windows Security. Regularly back up your important files.

back up your important files. Consider using a password manager to generate and store strong, unique passwords for all your online accounts.

Choosing the Right Antivirus Software

Selecting the right antivirus software is crucial for maintaining a secure Windows 11 environment. Here’s a comparison of some popular options:

Feature Windows Security (Defender) Malwarebytes Bitdefender Kaspersky Price Free Free/Paid Free/Paid Free/Paid Real-time Scan Yes Yes (Paid) Yes Yes On-demand Scan Yes Yes Yes Yes Phishing Protect Yes Yes (Paid) Yes Yes Ransomware Prot. Yes Yes (Paid) Yes Yes Performance Light Moderate Moderate Moderate Ease of Use Very Easy Easy Easy Easy

Keeping Your Windows 11 System Malware-Free

Removing malware is only half the battle. Preventing future infections is equally important. By following the steps outlined above and adopting safe computing habits, you can significantly reduce your risk of malware infection and keep your Windows 11 system running smoothly.

FAQ

How do I know if I have malware on my computer? Signs of malware infection include slow performance, frequent crashes, unusual pop-up ads, and unauthorized changes to your system settings.

Can I get malware from visiting a website? Yes, some websites can host malicious code that can infect your computer if you don’t have adequate security measures in place.

Is it safe to use free antivirus software? While free antivirus software can provide basic protection, it may not be as comprehensive as paid versions. Consider upgrading to a paid version for enhanced security features.

How often should I run a malware scan? It’s recommended to run a malware scan at least once a week, or more frequently if you suspect an infection.

What should I do if I can’t remove malware from my computer? If you’re unable to remove malware using the steps outlined above, consider seeking professional help from a computer repair technician or IT security specialist.

