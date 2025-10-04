How To Reset Your Admin Password In Windows 11/10 (Easy Guide)

Losing or forgetting your administrator password in Windows 11 or Windows 10 can feel like a major roadblock. Without it, you can’t install software, change system settings, or manage user accounts. Fortunately, there are several methods you can use to regain access to your system and reset your admin password.

This guide will walk you through the most common and effective ways to reset your Windows 11/10 administrator password. Whether you have a Microsoft account or a local account, we’ll cover the steps you need to take to get back in control.

What’s the Best Way to Reset a Lost Admin Password?

Using a Password Reset Disk

If you had the foresight to create a password reset disk before you forgot your password, this is the easiest and fastest method.

On the login screen, enter an incorrect password. Click “Reset password”. Insert your password reset disk (USB drive or floppy disk). Follow the on-screen instructions to reset your password. Create a new password and a password hint. Log in with your new password.

Resetting Your Microsoft Account Password Online

If you use a Microsoft account to log in to Windows, you can reset your password online from any device.

Go to the Microsoft account recovery page in your web browser. Enter your email address, phone number, or Skype name associated with your Microsoft account. Click “Next”. Verify your identity using one of the methods provided (e.g., email, SMS). Follow the on-screen instructions to create a new password. Log in to your Windows 11/10 computer with your new password.

Enabling the Hidden Administrator Account via Command Prompt (Advanced)

This method requires access to the Command Prompt from outside of your normal Windows environment. You’ll need a Windows installation disc or USB drive.

Boot your computer from the Windows installation disc or USB drive. On the “Windows Setup” screen, press Shift + F10 to open the Command Prompt. Type diskpart and press Enter. Type list volume and press Enter. Identify the drive letter where Windows is installed (usually C: or D:). Type exit and press Enter to exit Diskpart. Type the following command, replacing C: with your Windows drive letter, and press Enter: move C:\windows\system32\utilman.exe C:\ Type the following command and press Enter: copy C:\windows\system32\cmd.exe C:\windows\system32\utilman.exe Type wpeutil reboot and press Enter to restart your computer. On the login screen, click the Accessibility icon (usually the Ease of Access icon). This will open the Command Prompt. Type net user administrator /active:yes and press Enter to enable the hidden Administrator account. Type net user administrator <new_password> and press Enter to set a new password for the Administrator account (replace <new_password> with your desired password). Close the Command Prompt and log in to the Administrator account. Once logged in, you can reset the password for your original user account through the Control Panel or Settings. To disable the hidden Administrator account and restore utilman.exe , boot again from the Windows installation media, open Command Prompt, and:

Type the following command, replacing C: with your Windows drive letter, and press Enter: copy C:\utilman.exe C:\windows\system32\utilman.exe

with your Windows drive letter, and press Enter: Type net user administrator /active:no and press Enter to disable the hidden Administrator account.

Performing a System Restore

If you have System Restore enabled, you can revert your system to a previous state before you forgot your password.

Boot into the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE). You may need to interrupt the boot process several times to access this. In WinRE, navigate to Troubleshoot > Reset this PC > Advanced options > System Restore. Select a restore point from before you changed or forgot your password. Follow the on-screen instructions to restore your system. Log in with the password you were using at the time of the restore point.

Reset Windows

As the last resort, you may need to reset Windows to its factory settings. Warning: This will erase all your data, so only use this if you have no other options.

Boot into the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE). You may need to interrupt the boot process several times to access this. In WinRE, navigate to Troubleshoot > Reset this PC. Choose whether to keep your personal files (which might not work if the account is corrupted) or remove everything. Follow the on-screen instructions to reset your system. Set up Windows again and create a new administrator account.

Tips

Create a password reset disk: Always create a password reset disk when you set up your Windows account, especially if using a local account.

Always create a password reset disk when you set up your Windows account, especially if using a local account. Use a Microsoft account: Linking your Windows account to a Microsoft account makes password recovery much easier.

Linking your Windows account to a Microsoft account makes password recovery much easier. Document your passwords: Use a password manager to securely store your passwords.

Use a password manager to securely store your passwords. Enable System Restore: Make sure System Restore is enabled to create restore points that you can use to revert your system to a previous state.

Comparing Password Reset Methods

Method Difficulty Data Loss Risk Requirements Password Reset Disk Easy None Password reset disk created before the password was forgotten. Microsoft Account Reset Easy None Microsoft account linked to Windows. Enable Hidden Admin via Command Prompt Medium None Windows installation media, command-line knowledge. System Restore Medium Low System Restore enabled, restore point available from before the password change. Reset Windows Hard High Windows installation media (optional), willingness to lose all data.

Regaining Access to Your Windows Account

Resetting your administrator password in Windows 11/10 can be a frustrating experience, but by following these steps, you can regain access to your system and continue using your computer without major disruption. Remember to take preventative measures to avoid this situation in the future.

FAQ

How do I create a password reset disk in Windows 11?

In Windows 11, the password reset disk feature is primarily for local accounts. You can find the option by searching for “password reset disk” in the Control Panel.

What if I don’t have a password reset disk or a Microsoft account?

You’ll need to use the Command Prompt method or reset Windows. The Command Prompt method is less destructive, but more complex.

Can I reset my password from another administrator account?

Yes, if you have another administrator account on the computer, you can use it to reset the password for the locked account through the Control Panel or Settings.

Will resetting Windows delete all my files?

Yes, resetting Windows will delete all your files unless you choose the “Keep my files” option, which may not work if the account is corrupted.

Is there a way to prevent this from happening again?

Yes, the best way is to use a Microsoft account, create a password reset disk, use a password manager, and enable System Restore.

