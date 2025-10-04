Control Your Samsung Smart TV With Android Or IPhone: A Comprehensive Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Controlling your Samsung Smart TV with your Android or iPhone offers a convenient and streamlined viewing experience. No more fumbling for the remote or dealing with complicated menus. With the right apps and setup, you can easily navigate channels, adjust the volume, and even stream content directly from your mobile device.

This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step walkthrough of how to control your Samsung Smart TV using either your Android phone or iPhone. We’ll cover different methods, including using the official Samsung SmartThings app, third-party remote apps, and even voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.

How Can I Control My Samsung Smart TV With My Phone?

Using the Samsung SmartThings App

The Samsung SmartThings app is the most direct and reliable way to control your Samsung Smart TV. It offers a wide range of features and seamless integration with your TV.

Download and Install the SmartThings App: Get the app from the Google Play Store (Android) or the App Store (iPhone). Create a Samsung Account or Sign In: If you don’t have a Samsung account, create one. If you do, sign in with your existing credentials. Add Your TV:

Open the SmartThings app.

Tap the “+” icon to add a device.

Select “Device.”

Choose “Samsung” and then “TV.”

Follow the on-screen instructions to connect your TV to the app. Your TV and phone need to be on the same Wi-Fi network.

Control Your TV: Once connected, you can use the SmartThings app to:

Change channels.

Adjust the volume.

Navigate menus.

Launch apps.

Use the on-screen keyboard for text input.

Using Third-Party Remote Apps

Several third-party remote apps are available that can control your Samsung Smart TV. These apps often offer additional features or a different user interface than the SmartThings app.

Search for Remote Apps: Search the Google Play Store or App Store for “Samsung TV remote app.” Choose an App: Read reviews and choose an app that suits your needs. Popular options include:

Universal Remote – ZaZa Remote

SURE Universal Smart TV Remote

Install and Connect: Install the app and follow its instructions to connect to your Samsung Smart TV. Similar to SmartThings, your TV and phone need to be on the same Wi-Fi network. Use the App: Once connected, you can use the app to control your TV’s basic functions, such as:

Power on/off.

Channel up/down.

Volume control.

Input selection.

Using Voice Assistants (Google Assistant or Siri)

You can also control your Samsung Smart TV using voice commands through Google Assistant or Siri.

Set Up Google Assistant or Siri: Ensure that Google Assistant is set up on your Android device or Siri is set up on your iPhone. Connect Your TV to Google Assistant or Siri:

Google Assistant: In the Google Home app, add your Samsung Smart TV as a device.

In the Google Home app, add your Samsung Smart TV as a device. Siri: This requires using the SmartThings app and setting up Siri Shortcuts for specific TV functions.

Use Voice Commands: Once connected, you can use voice commands like:

“Hey Google, turn on the TV.”

“Hey Siri, change the channel to CNN.”

“Hey Google, volume up on the TV.”

Troubleshooting Connection Issues

Sometimes, connecting your phone to your Samsung Smart TV can be tricky. Here’s a quick troubleshooting guide:

Wi-Fi Connection: Ensure both your TV and phone are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Ensure both your TV and phone are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. TV Visibility: Make sure your TV is discoverable in the network settings.

Make sure your TV is discoverable in the network settings. App Permissions: Grant the necessary permissions to the remote control app on your phone.

Grant the necessary permissions to the remote control app on your phone. TV Firmware: Update your TV’s firmware to the latest version.

Update your TV’s firmware to the latest version. Restart Devices: Restart both your TV and phone.

Comparison of Control Methods

Feature Samsung SmartThings App Third-Party Remote Apps Voice Assistants Reliability High Medium Medium Feature Set Comprehensive Basic to Comprehensive Limited to Basic Ease of Use High Varies by App High Setup Complexity Medium Low Medium Voice Control Yes (via Google/Siri) No Yes

This table highlights the strengths and weaknesses of each control method, helping you choose the best option for your needs.

Tips for Optimal Control

Keep your SmartThings app updated for the latest features and bug fixes.

Explore the advanced features of the SmartThings app, such as creating routines to automate TV functions.

Consider using a dedicated remote control app if you prefer a simpler interface.

Use voice commands for quick and hands-free control.

Regularly check for firmware updates on your Samsung Smart TV.

Controlling Your TV: A Seamless Experience

Controlling your Samsung Smart TV with your Android or iPhone is easier than ever, providing a more convenient and integrated entertainment experience.

FAQ

Can I control my Samsung TV without Wi-Fi? No, most smart control methods require both your TV and phone to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Is the SmartThings app free to use? Yes, the Samsung SmartThings app is free to download and use.

What if my TV isn’t showing up in the SmartThings app? Ensure your TV and phone are on the same Wi-Fi network, and that your TV is discoverable in the network settings. Restarting both devices can also help.

Can I use my iPhone to control other Samsung devices? Yes, the SmartThings app can control other compatible Samsung smart devices, such as appliances and smart home devices.

Are there any security concerns with using these apps? Only download apps from trusted sources like the Google Play Store or App Store. Be mindful of the permissions you grant to these apps and keep your devices updated with the latest security patches.

