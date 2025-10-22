How To Reset Windows 10 To Factory Settings: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Resetting your Windows 10 operating system to its factory settings can be a helpful solution when you’re experiencing persistent issues, planning to sell your computer, or simply want to start fresh. This process essentially reinstalls Windows, removing your personal files, settings, and installed applications, bringing your PC back to its original state. Before you begin, it’s crucial to back up any important data you want to keep, as this process will erase everything on your system drive.

This guide provides a clear, step-by-step approach to resetting Windows 10, ensuring a smooth and successful process. We’ll cover all available options, from using the built-in reset feature to performing a clean installation from a recovery drive, helping you choose the method that best suits your needs.

What are the steps to reset Windows 10 to its factory settings?

Accessing the Reset Option

Click the Start button. Select the Settings icon (the gear icon). Click on Update & Security. Choose Recovery from the left-hand menu. Under “Reset this PC,” click the Get started button.

Choosing Your Reset Option

Select Keep my files if you want to remove apps and settings but keep your personal files. Select Remove everything if you want to remove all your personal files, apps, and settings. This is the option to choose if you are selling or giving away your computer.

Configuring Additional Settings (If Applicable)

If you chose “Remove everything,” you’ll be asked if you want to clean the drive.

Select Just remove my files for a faster reset, suitable if you’re keeping the computer.

for a faster reset, suitable if you’re keeping the computer. Select Remove files and clean the drive for a more thorough cleaning, recommended if you’re giving the computer away. This process takes significantly longer.

Click Next if prompted with a warning that you won’t be able to revert to a previous version of Windows.

Initiating the Reset

Click the Reset button to begin the process. Wait for the reset process to complete. Your computer will restart several times. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up Windows 10 as if it were a new installation.

Using a Recovery Drive

Insert your recovery drive (USB or DVD). Restart your computer. Boot from the recovery drive. You may need to change the boot order in your BIOS settings. Select your keyboard layout. Click Troubleshoot. Click Reset this PC. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the reset process, choosing either “Keep my files” or “Remove everything” as described above.

Resetting from the Sign-in Screen

Hold down the Shift key while clicking the Power button on the sign-in screen or in the Start menu. Select Restart. After your computer restarts to the “Choose an option” screen, click Troubleshoot. Click Reset this PC. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the reset process, choosing either “Keep my files” or “Remove everything” as described above.

Tips for a Smooth Reset

Back Up Your Data: Before starting, back up all important files to an external hard drive, cloud storage, or another secure location.

Before starting, back up all important files to an external hard drive, cloud storage, or another secure location. Connect to Power: Ensure your laptop is plugged into a power source to prevent interruptions during the reset process.

Ensure your laptop is plugged into a power source to prevent interruptions during the reset process. Disable Antivirus: Temporarily disable any antivirus software, as it might interfere with the reset process.

Temporarily disable any antivirus software, as it might interfere with the reset process. Gather Product Keys: If you have software that requires product keys, make sure you have them readily available for reinstallation.

If you have software that requires product keys, make sure you have them readily available for reinstallation. Be Patient: The reset process can take a significant amount of time, so be patient and avoid interrupting it.

Comparing Reset Options

Feature Keep My Files Remove Everything Data Retention Keeps personal files Removes all personal files Application Removal Removes installed apps and settings Removes all apps and settings Use Case Troubleshooting, cleaning up your system Selling/giving away your computer, clean install Time Required Shorter Longer Security Less secure for sensitive data disposal More secure for sensitive data disposal

Getting Your Windows 10 Ready for Use Again

Resetting Windows 10 brings your computer back to its original state, offering a clean slate for improved performance or secure disposal. Whether you chose to keep some files or wipe everything clean, the process ensures a fresh start.

FAQ

How long does it take to reset Windows 10?

The time it takes to reset Windows 10 can vary depending on your hardware and the options you choose. It can range from 30 minutes to several hours.

Will resetting Windows 10 remove my activation key?

No, resetting Windows 10 will not remove your activation key. Your system will automatically reactivate after the reset if it was previously activated.

Can I stop the reset process once it has started?

It is strongly discouraged to interrupt the reset process. Doing so can lead to system instability or data corruption.

What if I don’t have a recovery drive?

You can download the Media Creation Tool from Microsoft’s website to create a bootable USB drive with the latest version of Windows 10.

What should I do after resetting Windows 10?

After resetting, you should install the latest drivers, update Windows, reinstall your essential applications, and restore your personal files from your backup.

