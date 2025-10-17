How To Record Screen On Windows 10: A Step-by-Step Guide For Beginners

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Recording your screen on Windows 10 can be incredibly useful, whether you’re creating tutorials, sharing gameplay, or simply documenting a process for work or personal use. Fortunately, Windows 10 offers built-in tools and readily available third-party options to make screen recording a breeze. This guide will walk you through the most straightforward methods, perfect for beginners.

This step-by-step guide will show you how to record your screen using the built-in Xbox Game Bar, a surprisingly versatile tool, and explore some popular alternative software options that offer even more features and flexibility. Let’s dive in and get you recording!

What’s the Easiest Way to Record My Screen on Windows 10?

Using the Xbox Game Bar

The Xbox Game Bar comes pre-installed on Windows 10 and provides a quick and easy way to record your screen without needing to download any additional software. Here’s how to use it:

Open the Xbox Game Bar: Press the Windows Key + G keys simultaneously. This will bring up the Game Bar overlay. Start Recording: If the “Record” button (a circle icon) is visible, click it to start recording. If you don’t see the button, look for the “Capture” widget in the Game Bar. Grant Permissions (if needed): If it’s your first time using the Game Bar, you might be prompted to grant permissions to record. Follow the on-screen instructions. Record Your Screen: Perform the actions you want to record on your screen. A small recording timer will appear, usually in the top-right corner of your screen. Stop Recording: Click the “Stop” button (a square icon) on the recording timer or bring up the Game Bar again ( Windows Key + G ) and click the stop button in the Capture widget. Find Your Recording: Your recording will be saved as an MP4 file in the “Captures” folder within your “Videos” folder. You can also access it directly from the Game Bar by clicking “See my captures”.

Using Third-Party Screen Recording Software

While the Xbox Game Bar is convenient, it has limitations. For more advanced features like editing, annotations, and custom recording areas, consider using third-party software. Here are a couple of popular options:

OBS Studio: This is a free and open-source software that’s incredibly powerful and versatile. It’s often used for live streaming but also works great for screen recording.

This is a free and open-source software that’s incredibly powerful and versatile. It’s often used for live streaming but also works great for screen recording. Download and install OBS Studio from the official website.

Configure your “Scene” and “Source” (usually your display).

Click “Start Recording” to begin, and “Stop Recording” when finished.

ShareX: Another free and open-source option, ShareX is packed with features, including scrolling capture, annotation tools, and various export options.

Another free and open-source option, ShareX is packed with features, including scrolling capture, annotation tools, and various export options. Download and install ShareX from the official website.

Configure your recording settings and hotkeys.

Use the designated hotkey (usually Shift + Print Screen ) to start a recording.

) to start a recording. Bandicam: A paid software with a free trial, Bandicam is known for its user-friendly interface and high-quality recordings.

A paid software with a free trial, Bandicam is known for its user-friendly interface and high-quality recordings. Download and install Bandicam from the official website.

Select your recording area and settings.

Click the “REC” button to start recording.

Tips for Better Screen Recordings

Plan Your Recording: Before you start, outline what you want to demonstrate or explain. This will make your recording more focused and easier to follow.

Before you start, outline what you want to demonstrate or explain. This will make your recording more focused and easier to follow. Minimize Distractions: Close unnecessary applications and disable notifications to avoid interruptions during your recording.

Close unnecessary applications and disable notifications to avoid interruptions during your recording. Speak Clearly: If you’re adding narration, speak slowly and clearly. Use a good quality microphone for better audio.

If you’re adding narration, speak slowly and clearly. Use a good quality microphone for better audio. Edit Your Recording: Use video editing software to trim unnecessary sections, add annotations, and improve the overall quality of your recording.

Use video editing software to trim unnecessary sections, add annotations, and improve the overall quality of your recording. Consider Your Audience: Tailor your recording to your target audience. Use language they understand and focus on the information that’s most relevant to them.

Comparing Screen Recording Options

Here’s a quick comparison of the tools discussed above:

Feature Xbox Game Bar OBS Studio ShareX Bandicam Price Free Free Free Paid (Free Trial) Ease of Use Very Easy Moderate Moderate Easy Advanced Features Limited Extensive Extensive Moderate Watermark No No No Yes (Free Trial) Editing Tools None Basic Basic Basic

Screen Recording Made Easy

Windows 10 offers several ways to capture your screen, from the simple Xbox Game Bar to more feature-rich third-party applications. By following these steps and tips, you can easily create high-quality screen recordings for various purposes.

FAQ

How do I record my screen with audio on Windows 10? Make sure your microphone is enabled in the Xbox Game Bar settings (if using it) or in the settings of your chosen third-party software.

Where are my screen recordings saved? Xbox Game Bar recordings are saved in the “Captures” folder within your “Videos” folder. Other software allows you to choose the save location.

Can I record a specific window instead of the entire screen? Yes, some third-party software like OBS Studio and ShareX allow you to select a specific window or region to record.

Is the Xbox Game Bar safe to use? Yes, the Xbox Game Bar is a built-in Windows 10 feature and is safe to use.

Does screen recording slow down my computer? Screen recording can consume system resources, especially when recording at high resolutions or frame rates. Close unnecessary applications to minimize the impact on performance.

