How To Print Screen On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide For All Users

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Taking a screenshot on Windows 11 is a fundamental skill for capturing and sharing what’s on your screen. Whether you need to save a picture of an error message, share a funny meme, or document a process, Windows 11 offers several built-in methods to get the job done quickly and efficiently. This guide will walk you through each method, ensuring you can capture your screen exactly how you want it.

Mastering these techniques will empower you to easily share information, troubleshoot problems, and create visual documentation. From simple full-screen captures to customized selections, you’ll discover the best way to print screen on Windows 11 to suit your needs. Let’s dive in and explore the various options available.

How Do I Take A Screenshot On Windows 11?

Using the Print Screen Key (PrtScn)

The Print Screen key, often labeled “PrtScn” or a similar abbreviation, is the quickest way to capture your entire screen.

Press the PrtScn key on your keyboard. Open an image editing program like Paint, Photoshop, or even a document in Microsoft Word. Press Ctrl + V to paste the screenshot. Save the image to your desired location and format.

Using Windows Key + Print Screen

This method instantly saves your screenshot as a file, saving you the step of pasting it into an image editor.

Press the Windows key + PrtScn simultaneously. The screen will briefly dim, indicating that a screenshot has been taken. The screenshot is automatically saved in the Pictures > Screenshots folder in your user directory.

Using Alt + Print Screen

If you only need to capture the active window instead of the entire screen, this method is perfect.

Make sure the window you want to capture is active (selected). Press Alt + PrtScn keys together. Open an image editing program like Paint. Press Ctrl + V to paste the screenshot of the active window. Save the image.

Using the Snipping Tool

The Snipping Tool offers the most flexibility and control over your screenshots.

Search for “Snipping Tool” in the Windows search bar and open it. Click New to start a new snip. Select the type of snip you want:

Rectangular Snip: Drag a rectangle around the area you want to capture.

Drag a rectangle around the area you want to capture. Window Snip: Click on a window to capture it.

Click on a window to capture it. Full-screen Snip: Captures the entire screen.

Captures the entire screen. Free-form Snip: Draw a custom shape around the area you want to capture.

The screenshot will open in the Snipping Tool window, where you can annotate, save, or copy it. Click the Save icon to save the snip to your desired location and format.

Using Windows Key + Shift + S

This keyboard shortcut opens the Snip & Sketch tool, offering similar functionality to the Snipping Tool.

Press Windows key + Shift + S simultaneously. The screen will dim, and a small menu will appear at the top of the screen. Select the type of snip you want (Rectangular, Freeform, Window, or Fullscreen). Capture the desired area of the screen. The screenshot will be copied to your clipboard and a notification will appear in the bottom right corner. Click the notification to open the Snip & Sketch tool, where you can annotate, save, or share the screenshot.

Comparison of Screenshot Methods

Here’s a quick comparison of the different methods for taking screenshots in Windows 11:

Method Description Pros Cons Print Screen Key Captures the entire screen. Quick and easy for full-screen captures. Requires pasting into an image editor. Windows Key + Print Screen Captures the entire screen and saves it as a file. Automatically saves the screenshot as a file. Only captures the entire screen. Alt + Print Screen Captures the active window. Captures only the active window. Requires pasting into an image editor. Snipping Tool Offers various snip types and annotation tools. Flexible snip types, annotation tools, direct saving. Requires opening the tool first. Windows Key + Shift + S Opens Snip & Sketch with various snip types. Quick access to Snip & Sketch, flexible snip types, annotation tools. Requires an extra click to open the Snip & Sketch tool for saving.

Tips for Effective Screenshots

Annotate: Use the Snipping Tool or Snip & Sketch to add arrows, highlights, or text to your screenshots. This is especially useful for providing instructions or pointing out specific details.

Use the Snipping Tool or Snip & Sketch to add arrows, highlights, or text to your screenshots. This is especially useful for providing instructions or pointing out specific details. Crop: Crop your screenshots to focus on the most important information and remove unnecessary elements.

Crop your screenshots to focus on the most important information and remove unnecessary elements. Save in the Right Format: Choose the appropriate file format for your screenshot. JPG is suitable for general use, while PNG is better for screenshots with text or graphics, as it preserves image quality.

Choose the appropriate file format for your screenshot. JPG is suitable for general use, while PNG is better for screenshots with text or graphics, as it preserves image quality. Organize: Create a dedicated folder for your screenshots to keep them organized and easy to find.

Create a dedicated folder for your screenshots to keep them organized and easy to find. Use Cloud Storage: Consider saving your screenshots to a cloud storage service like OneDrive or Google Drive for easy access and sharing.

Your Screen, Captured with Ease

Taking screenshots on Windows 11 doesn’t have to be complicated. With a variety of methods available, you can easily capture exactly what you need, whether it’s a full-screen image, a specific window, or a custom selection. Experiment with each method to find the one that best suits your workflow and enjoy the convenience of capturing and sharing your screen with ease.

FAQ

How do I take a screenshot of only one window in Windows 11? Use the “Alt + PrtScn” keys together. This captures only the active window.

Where are screenshots saved in Windows 11? Screenshots taken with “Windows key + PrtScn” are saved in the “Pictures > Screenshots” folder. Screenshots taken with other methods are saved to the location you choose when saving the file.

How do I annotate a screenshot in Windows 11? Use the Snipping Tool or Snip & Sketch. Both tools offer annotation features like pens, highlighters, and erasers.

Can I record my screen in Windows 11? Yes, Windows 11 has a built-in screen recorder called Xbox Game Bar. Press “Windows key + Alt + R” to start recording.

How do I copy a screenshot to the clipboard in Windows 11? Press the “PrtScn” key or use the Snipping Tool or Snip & Sketch. The screenshot will be copied to your clipboard, and you can then paste it into another application.

Related reading