How To Print Avery 5160 Labels In Word - Your 2024 Guide

Printing labels using Avery 5160 templates in Microsoft Word is a common task for many users, from small business owners to individuals organizing their personal mail. While the process is generally straightforward, occasional hiccups can occur, leading to frustration. This guide will walk you through the steps to successfully print Avery 5160 labels in Word, ensuring a smooth and professional outcome.

Whether you’re printing return addresses, shipping labels, or organizing your files, mastering this skill can save you time and effort. We’ll cover everything from selecting the correct template to troubleshooting common printing issues, ensuring you get perfect labels every time. Let’s dive in and get those labels printed!

How Do I Print Avery 5160 Labels in Word?

1. Open Microsoft Word and Start a New Document

Launch Microsoft Word on your computer.

Create a new blank document.

2. Access the Mailings Tab

Click on the “Mailings” tab in the Word ribbon. This tab contains all the tools you need for creating and printing labels.

3. Select Labels

In the “Mailings” tab, locate the “Create” group.

Click on the “Labels” button. This will open the “Envelopes and Labels” dialog box.

4. Choose Avery 5160 Template

In the “Envelopes and Labels” dialog box, click on the “Options” button.

In the “Label Options” dialog box, select “Avery US Letter” from the “Label vendors” dropdown menu.

Scroll through the “Product number” list and select “5160 Easy Peel Address Labels.”

Click “OK” to close the “Label Options” dialog box.

5. Create Your Labels

Back in the “Envelopes and Labels” dialog box, ensure the “Labels” tab is selected.

Choose “Full page of the same label” if you want to print the same address on all labels, or “Single label” if you want to print on a specific label on the sheet.

Type the address or information you want to print in the “Address” box.

Click “New Document” to create a new Word document populated with the Avery 5160 label template.

6. Format Your Labels

Once the new document is created, you can format the text on each label.

Adjust the font size, style, and alignment as needed to fit within the label boundaries.

You can also insert images or logos if desired.

7. Print Your Labels

Go to “File” > “Print.”

In the print settings, make sure your printer is selected.

Under “Settings,” verify that the page range is set to “All” or the specific page you want to print.

Load your Avery 5160 label sheets into your printer’s paper tray according to your printer’s instructions.

Click “Print” to print your labels.

Tips for Perfect Label Printing

Print a Test Page: Before printing on your expensive label sheets, print a test page on plain paper. Hold the test page against a label sheet to ensure the alignment is correct.

Before printing on your expensive label sheets, print a test page on plain paper. Hold the test page against a label sheet to ensure the alignment is correct. Printer Settings: Check your printer settings to ensure the paper type is set to “Labels” or a similar setting. This will help prevent smudging or other printing issues.

Check your printer settings to ensure the paper type is set to “Labels” or a similar setting. This will help prevent smudging or other printing issues. Avoid Overfilling Labels: Make sure your text and images fit comfortably within the label boundaries. Overfilled labels can look unprofessional and may not print correctly.

Make sure your text and images fit comfortably within the label boundaries. Overfilled labels can look unprofessional and may not print correctly. Use Avery Design & Print Online: Avery offers a free online design tool that can simplify the label printing process. This tool includes pre-designed templates and helpful formatting options.

Comparison of Avery Label Printing Methods

Feature Microsoft Word Avery Design & Print Online Template Access Requires manual selection of template Built-in template library Design Tools Limited formatting options Enhanced design tools and pre-designed templates Ease of Use Can be slightly more complex for beginners User-friendly interface, especially for beginners Software Required Microsoft Word Web-based; no software installation required Cost Included with Microsoft Word subscription Free to use with Avery products

Ensuring Perfect Avery 5160 Labels

Printing Avery 5160 labels in Word doesn’t need to be a headache. By following these steps and tips, you can create professional-looking labels for all your needs. Remember to test your alignment and adjust printer settings for optimal results.

FAQ

How do I fix alignment issues when printing Avery 5160 labels in Word? Print a test page on plain paper and hold it up to a label sheet to check the alignment. Adjust the margins in Word’s “Label Options” if necessary.

Can I use a different printer to print Avery 5160 labels? Yes, but ensure your printer is compatible with label sheets and adjust the printer settings accordingly.

What if the text on my labels is too small or too large? Adjust the font size and style in Word to fit the text comfortably within the label boundaries.

How do I print only one label on a sheet? In the “Envelopes and Labels” dialog box, select “Single label” and specify the row and column number of the label you want to print.

Why is my printer smudging the ink on my Avery labels? Ensure your printer settings are set to “Labels” or a similar setting. Also, use genuine Avery labels designed for your printer type (laser or inkjet).

