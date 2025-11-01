How To Open HEIC Files In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

HEIC (High Efficiency Image Container) is a modern image format used by Apple devices. While it offers excellent image quality at smaller file sizes, Windows systems don’t natively support it without additional software. This can be frustrating when you’re trying to view photos sent from an iPhone or iPad.

Fortunately, opening HEIC files in Windows 11 is a straightforward process. There are several methods you can use, from installing free codecs to utilizing online converters. This guide will walk you through the easiest and most effective ways to view and even convert HEIC images on your Windows 11 computer.

How Do I Open HEIC Files on Windows 11?

Install the HEIF Image Extensions

The easiest way to enable HEIC support is by installing the HEIF Image Extensions from the Microsoft Store.

Open the Microsoft Store app on your Windows 11 computer. Search for “HEIF Image Extensions.” Click “Get” to install the extension. You may also need to install the “HEVC Video Extensions from Device Manufacturer” (this is sometimes required for full compatibility). Search for it in the Microsoft Store and install it if prompted.

Use a Third-Party Image Viewer

If you prefer not to install codecs, several third-party image viewers support HEIC files.

IrfanView: A free image viewer that supports a wide range of formats, including HEIC. You may need to install additional plugins.

A free image viewer that supports a wide range of formats, including HEIC. You may need to install additional plugins. XnView MP: Another powerful image viewer with HEIC support.

Another powerful image viewer with HEIC support. CopyTrans HEIC for Windows: Specifically designed for HEIC files, this tool allows you to view HEIC images in Windows Photo Viewer.

Convert HEIC Files to JPEG

If you need to share HEIC images with someone who doesn’t have HEIC support, converting them to JPEG is the best option.

Use an Online Converter: Several websites offer free HEIC to JPEG conversion. Simply upload your HEIC file, and the converter will provide a JPEG version for download. Some popular options include Convertio, iLoveIMG, and FreeConvert. Use a Desktop Converter: Dedicated desktop applications provide more control over the conversion process.

CopyTrans HEIC for Windows can also convert HEIC files to JPEG.

Other software like iMazing HEIC Converter can batch convert HEIC files.

Change iPhone Camera Settings

To avoid future compatibility issues, you can change your iPhone’s camera settings to capture photos in JPEG format by default.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap Camera. Tap Formats. Select Most Compatible. This will save photos as JPEGs instead of HEICs.

Tips for Working with HEIC Files

Batch Conversion: Use dedicated software for converting multiple HEIC files at once. This can save a significant amount of time.

Use dedicated software for converting multiple HEIC files at once. This can save a significant amount of time. Check for Updates: Keep your image viewers and codecs updated to ensure compatibility with the latest HEIC versions.

Keep your image viewers and codecs updated to ensure compatibility with the latest HEIC versions. Consider Cloud Storage: Services like Google Photos and Dropbox often support HEIC files, allowing you to view them online without conversion.

HEIC vs. JPEG: Key Differences

Here’s a quick comparison of HEIC and JPEG formats:

Feature HEIC JPEG Compression More efficient, smaller file sizes Less efficient, larger file sizes Image Quality Higher quality at the same file size Lower quality at the same file size Compatibility Limited native support Widely supported Transparency Supports transparency Does not support transparency Color Depth Supports wider color gamut Limited color gamut

HEIC Support Made Easy

Opening HEIC files on Windows 11 is no longer a hassle. By following these steps, you can effortlessly view, convert, and manage HEIC images on your computer.

FAQ

Why can’t I open HEIC files on Windows 11? Windows 11 doesn’t natively support the HEIC format without additional codecs or software.

Is it safe to use online HEIC converters? Most reputable online converters are safe, but always exercise caution when uploading sensitive images.

Do I need to install both HEIF Image Extensions and HEVC Video Extensions? While HEIF Image Extensions is essential, HEVC Video Extensions might be required for full compatibility, especially if you encounter issues.

Can I convert HEIC to JPEG without losing quality? While some quality loss is inevitable during conversion, using high-quality settings can minimize the impact.

How can I set my iPhone to take JPEG photos instead of HEIC? Go to Settings > Camera > Formats and select “Most Compatible.”

Related reading