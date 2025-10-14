How To Open File Explorer In Windows 10: A Simple Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

File Explorer in Windows 10 is your gateway to accessing all your files, folders, and drives. It’s the central hub for managing your digital world, whether you’re organizing documents, browsing photos, or launching applications. Mastering how to quickly open File Explorer is a fundamental skill for any Windows 10 user, saving you time and frustration.

This guide provides a clear, step-by-step walkthrough of various methods to open File Explorer, catering to different user preferences and situations. We’ll cover everything from keyboard shortcuts to taskbar icons, ensuring you can access your files with ease, no matter where you are in Windows 10.

What Are the Ways to Open File Explorer in Windows 10?

There are several easy ways to open File Explorer in Windows 10. Here’s a breakdown of the most common and efficient methods:

Using the Taskbar Icon

The File Explorer icon is usually pinned to the taskbar by default. This is the quickest way for many users to access their files.

Locate the File Explorer icon: Look for the folder-shaped icon on your taskbar. It’s typically blue and yellow. Click the icon: A single click will immediately open File Explorer.

Keyboard Shortcut: Windows Key + E

This is arguably the fastest method, especially if you’re already using the keyboard.

Press the Windows key + E: Simultaneously press the Windows key (usually located between Ctrl and Alt) and the ‘E’ key. File Explorer opens instantly: This shortcut will launch a new File Explorer window.

Through the Start Menu

The Start Menu provides another reliable way to access File Explorer.

Click the Start button: Click the Windows logo in the bottom-left corner of your screen. Find File Explorer: Look for “File Explorer” in the list of applications or within the “Windows System” folder. Click File Explorer: Clicking it will open a new File Explorer window.

Using the Run Command

The Run command offers a more direct approach for experienced users.

Press Windows key + R: This opens the Run dialog box. Type “explorer”: Enter the word “explorer” (without quotes) in the text field. Press Enter or click OK: This will launch File Explorer.

From the Quick Access Menu (Windows Key + X)

This menu provides quick access to various system tools, including File Explorer.

Press Windows key + X: Simultaneously press the Windows key and the ‘X’ key. Select “File Explorer”: Choose “File Explorer” from the menu that appears.

Via Cortana/Search Bar

If you prefer using the search function, this method works well.

Click the search bar: Click the search bar next to the Start button, or click the Start button and begin typing. Type “File Explorer”: As you type, File Explorer should appear in the search results. Click File Explorer: Select it from the search results to open.

Creating a Desktop Shortcut

For even faster access, you can create a desktop shortcut.

Right-click on the desktop: Right-click any empty area on your desktop. Select “New” > “Shortcut”: In the context menu, choose “New” and then “Shortcut”. Type “explorer.exe”: In the “Type the location of the item” field, enter “explorer.exe” (without quotes). Click “Next”: Click the “Next” button. Name the shortcut: Give the shortcut a name, such as “File Explorer”. Click “Finish”: Click the “Finish” button. You now have a File Explorer shortcut on your desktop.

Tips for Efficient File Explorer Use

Pin frequently used folders to Quick Access: Right-click on a folder and select “Pin to Quick Access” for easy access.

Right-click on a folder and select “Pin to Quick Access” for easy access. Use tabs for multitasking: Open multiple folders in separate tabs within the same File Explorer window.

Open multiple folders in separate tabs within the same File Explorer window. Customize the view: Adjust the view settings (e.g., large icons, details) to suit your preferences.

Adjust the view settings (e.g., large icons, details) to suit your preferences. Utilize the search bar within File Explorer: Quickly find files and folders by typing keywords in the search bar located in the top-right corner.

Quickly find files and folders by typing keywords in the search bar located in the top-right corner. Learn keyboard shortcuts: Mastering shortcuts like Ctrl+N (new window), Ctrl+W (close window), and Alt+Up Arrow (go up one level) can significantly speed up your workflow.

Comparing Methods to Open File Explorer

Here’s a quick comparison of the most common methods:

Method Speed Ease of Use Accessibility Taskbar Icon Very Fast Very Easy High Windows Key + E Very Fast Easy Medium Start Menu Fast Easy High Run Command (explorer) Fast Medium Medium Quick Access Menu (Win + X) Fast Easy Medium Cortana/Search Bar Medium Easy High

Quickly Accessing Your Files

Opening File Explorer in Windows 10 is a breeze with the variety of methods available. Whether you prefer using the taskbar icon, keyboard shortcuts, or the Start Menu, you can quickly access your files and folders with just a few clicks or keystrokes.

FAQ

How do I pin File Explorer to the taskbar if it’s not there? Right-click the Start button, select “File Explorer,” then right-click the File Explorer icon on the taskbar and choose “Pin to taskbar.”

Why does File Explorer sometimes open to “Quick Access” instead of “This PC”? You can change the default opening location in File Explorer’s options. In File Explorer, click “View” > “Options” > “Change folder and search options.” In the “General” tab, change “Open File Explorer to” from “Quick Access” to “This PC.”

Can I change the File Explorer icon on the taskbar? Yes, you can change the icon. Right-click the shortcut, select “Properties,” go to the “Shortcut” tab, click “Change Icon,” and choose a new icon.

What if File Explorer is not responding? Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager, find “Windows Explorer” (or “File Explorer”), right-click it, and select “Restart.”

How do I show hidden files and folders in File Explorer? In File Explorer, click “View” > “Options” > “Change folder and search options.” In the “View” tab, under “Hidden files and folders,” select “Show hidden files, folders, and drives.”

