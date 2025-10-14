Best Dual Monitor Software In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Working with multiple monitors can significantly boost productivity and streamline your workflow. However, managing these displays effectively requires the right software. Dual monitor software enhances your experience by providing tools for better window management, task switching, and customization options.

As we head into 2025, the landscape of dual monitor software continues to evolve. This article highlights five of the best apps available, helping you choose the perfect solution to optimize your multi-monitor setup and maximize your efficiency.

What’s the Best Dual Monitor Software?

DisplayFusion

DisplayFusion is a comprehensive dual monitor software that offers a wide range of features to customize and manage your multiple displays. It allows you to span taskbars across all monitors, customize hotkeys, and manage windows with ease. DisplayFusion is a robust solution for both casual users and power users seeking advanced control over their multi-monitor setup.

With DisplayFusion, you can mirror specific windows or applications onto other monitors, ensuring that important information is always visible. This is especially useful for presentations, monitoring system performance, or keeping an eye on critical data. The software also allows you to create custom monitor configurations, quickly switching between different setups for various tasks.

Key Features:

Multi-Monitor Taskbars: Add a taskbar to each of your monitors to keep your windows easily organized.

Advanced Window Management: Easily move windows between monitors, maximize them across all monitors, or tile them.

Customizable Hotkeys: Create custom hotkeys to quickly access various functions, such as moving windows or changing monitor configurations.

Monitor Splitting: Divide your monitors into smaller virtual monitors to help you organize your windows more effectively.

Pricing: Free (Basic), $29 (Standard), $39 (Pro)

UltraMon

UltraMon is a versatile dual monitor software designed to enhance productivity and simplify multi-monitor management. It provides features such as extended taskbars, smart task switching, and window management tools. UltraMon is an excellent choice for users who need a reliable and user-friendly solution for managing their dual monitor setup.

One of the standout features of UltraMon is its ability to mirror a single application across multiple monitors. This is particularly useful for collaborative work, presentations, or simply ensuring that critical information is always visible. The software also allows you to manage application positions, ensuring that your favorite programs always open on the desired monitor.

Key Features:

Extended Taskbar: Provides a taskbar on each monitor, making it easy to manage open windows.

Smart Task Switching: Allows you to quickly switch between applications on different monitors.

Window Management: Easily move, maximize, and tile windows across multiple monitors.

Application Mirroring: Mirror a single application across multiple monitors for enhanced visibility.

Pricing: $39.95

Actual Multiple Monitors

Actual Multiple Monitors offers a comprehensive suite of tools for managing and customizing your multi-monitor setup. It includes features such as individual taskbars, window snapping, and advanced window management options. This software is designed to provide a seamless and efficient multi-monitor experience.

With Actual Multiple Monitors, you can create custom profiles for different applications, ensuring that they always open on the desired monitor with the correct settings. This is particularly useful for users who work with multiple applications simultaneously and need a streamlined workflow. The software also includes advanced window snapping features, allowing you to quickly arrange windows on your monitors.

Key Features:

Individual Taskbars: Each monitor gets its own taskbar for easy window management.

Window Snapping: Quickly arrange windows on your monitors with customizable snapping options.

Window Mirroring: Mirror a window from one monitor to another for enhanced collaboration.

Custom Profiles: Create custom profiles for different applications to ensure they always open on the desired monitor.

Pricing: $49.95

MultiMonitorTool

MultiMonitorTool is a lightweight and portable utility that provides a range of features for managing multiple monitors. It allows you to disable/enable monitors, move windows, and save/load monitor configurations. This tool is ideal for users who need a simple and efficient solution for basic multi-monitor management tasks.

One of the key benefits of MultiMonitorTool is its portability. You can run it from a USB drive without installation, making it easy to use on different computers. The software also allows you to create custom scripts to automate various multi-monitor tasks, such as changing monitor resolutions or switching between different configurations.

Key Features:

Disable/Enable Monitors: Easily disable or enable monitors with a single click.

Move Windows: Quickly move windows between monitors.

Save/Load Configurations: Save and load monitor configurations for different scenarios.

Command-Line Support: Supports command-line options for advanced automation.

Pricing: Free

MurGeeMon

MurGeeMon is a simple yet effective tool designed to help you manage your multiple monitors with ease. It offers features such as hotkey support, monitor configuration saving, and easy monitor switching. MurGeeMon is perfect for users who want a straightforward solution for managing their dual monitor setup without complex features.

With MurGeeMon, you can quickly switch between different monitor configurations using customizable hotkeys. This is particularly useful for users who frequently switch between different tasks or environments. The software also allows you to save and load monitor configurations, ensuring that your monitors are always set up the way you want them.

Key Features:

Hotkey Support: Customize hotkeys for various monitor management tasks.

Monitor Configuration Saving: Save and load monitor configurations for different scenarios.

Easy Monitor Switching: Quickly switch between different monitor configurations.

Simple Interface: User-friendly interface for easy navigation.

Pricing: $9

Feature Comparison

Feature DisplayFusion UltraMon Actual Multiple Monitors MultiMonitorTool MurGeeMon Multi-Monitor Taskbars Yes Yes Yes No No Window Management Advanced Basic Advanced Basic Basic Hotkeys Customizable Yes Yes No Yes Monitor Splitting Yes No Yes No No Application Mirroring Yes Yes Yes No No Pricing Free/$29/$39 $39.95 $49.95 Free $9

Choosing the right dual monitor software depends on your specific needs and preferences. Consider the features, pricing, and ease of use when making your decision to ensure the best possible experience.

Tips

Prioritize Features: Identify the features that are most important to you, such as window management, taskbar customization, or hotkey support.

Identify the features that are most important to you, such as window management, taskbar customization, or hotkey support. Consider Your Budget: Dual monitor software ranges from free to premium options. Determine your budget and choose a solution that fits your needs.

Dual monitor software ranges from free to premium options. Determine your budget and choose a solution that fits your needs. Test Before You Buy: Many dual monitor software solutions offer free trials or basic versions. Take advantage of these to test the software before making a purchase.

Many dual monitor software solutions offer free trials or basic versions. Take advantage of these to test the software before making a purchase. Read Reviews: Look for reviews and testimonials from other users to get an idea of the software’s performance and reliability.

Optimize Your Dual Monitor Setup

Selecting the right dual monitor software can significantly enhance your productivity and streamline your workflow. By considering the features, pricing, and user reviews, you can find the perfect solution to optimize your multi-monitor setup and make the most of your expanded workspace.

FAQ

What is dual monitor software?

Dual monitor software enhances the functionality of multiple monitors by providing tools for window management, task switching, and customization.

Is dual monitor software necessary?

While not strictly necessary, dual monitor software can greatly improve productivity and ease of use for users with multiple monitors.

Can I use multiple monitors without software?

Yes, you can use multiple monitors without software, but you may miss out on advanced features and customization options.

What features should I look for in dual monitor software?

Key features to look for include multi-monitor taskbars, window management tools, customizable hotkeys, and monitor splitting capabilities.

Are there any free dual monitor software options?

Yes, there are several free dual monitor software options available, such as MultiMonitorTool and the basic version of DisplayFusion.

Related reading