How to Open Control Panel in Windows 11
Yes, Control Panel still exists in Windows 11! Here are the easiest ways to open it:
Method 1: Use the Search Bar
1. Click the Start button (or press the Windows key)
2. Type Control Panel
3. Click on the Control Panel result to open it
Method 2: Use the Run Command
1. Press
Windows + R on your keyboard
2. Type
control
3. Press Enter
Method 3: Use Command Prompt or Terminal
1. Open Command Prompt, PowerShell, or Windows Terminal
2. Type
control and press Enter
Method 4: Create a Desktop Shortcut
1. Right-click on your desktop and choose New > Shortcut
2. In the location box, type
control
3. Click Next, then name it Control Panel
4. Click Finish – now you’ll have a shortcut on your desktop
Bonus: Pin Control Panel for Quick Access
After opening Control Panel:
1.Right-click its icon in the taskbar
2.Choose Pin to taskbar or Pin to Start
Done!
You now know several super simple ways to open the Control Panel in Windows 11. Use whichever one feels fastest for you!
