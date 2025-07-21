How to Open Control Panel in Windows 11

Yes, Control Panel still exists in Windows 11! Here are the easiest ways to open it:

Method 1: Use the Search Bar

1. Click the Start button (or press the Windows key)

2. Type Control Panel

3. Click on the Control Panel result to open it

Method 2: Use the Run Command

1. Press Windows + R on your keyboard

2. Type control

3. Press Enter

Method 3: Use Command Prompt or Terminal

1. Open Command Prompt, PowerShell, or Windows Terminal

2. Type control and press Enter

Method 4: Create a Desktop Shortcut

1. Right-click on your desktop and choose New > Shortcut

2. In the location box, type control

3. Click Next, then name it Control Panel

4. Click Finish – now you’ll have a shortcut on your desktop

Bonus: Pin Control Panel for Quick Access

After opening Control Panel:

1.Right-click its icon in the taskbar

2.Choose Pin to taskbar or Pin to Start

Done!

You now know several super simple ways to open the Control Panel in Windows 11. Use whichever one feels fastest for you!