How To Move Search Bar In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

The search bar in Windows 11 is a quick way to find apps, files, and settings. However, its default placement might not be ideal for everyone. Fortunately, Windows 11 offers a simple way to customize the taskbar, including moving or even hiding the search bar to better suit your preferences and workflow.

This guide will walk you through the straightforward steps to move the search bar in Windows 11, helping you optimize your desktop for improved efficiency and personalization. Whether you prefer a cleaner look or want the search function more accessible, this tutorial will show you how to achieve it.

Want to Relocate Your Search Bar in Windows 11?

Moving the Search Bar to a Different Location

Windows 11 doesn’t allow you to freely drag and drop the search bar to different areas of the taskbar. Instead, you can choose to hide it completely or display it as an icon. Here’s how:

Right-click on an empty area of the taskbar. Select “Taskbar settings” from the context menu. In the Taskbar settings window, find the “Taskbar items” section. Locate the “Search” toggle. Click the dropdown menu next to “Search.” Choose one of the following options:

Hide: This completely removes the search bar from the taskbar.

This completely removes the search bar from the taskbar. Search icon only: This displays only a magnifying glass icon, which you can click to open the search panel.

This displays only a magnifying glass icon, which you can click to open the search panel. Search icon and label: This displays the magnifying glass icon along with the word “Search.”

This displays the magnifying glass icon along with the word “Search.” Search box: This displays the full search bar.

Hiding the Search Bar Completely

If you prefer a minimalist look, hiding the search bar is the best option.

Follow steps 1-4 from the previous section. Select “Hide” from the dropdown menu.

Displaying the Search Bar as an Icon

Using the search icon saves space on the taskbar while still providing quick access to the search function.

Follow steps 1-4 from the first section. Select “Search icon only” from the dropdown menu.

Tips for Customizing Your Taskbar

Combine with other taskbar settings: Explore other taskbar settings, such as hiding or showing other icons, to further customize your desktop.

Explore other taskbar settings, such as hiding or showing other icons, to further customize your desktop. Consider your workflow: Choose the option that best suits how frequently you use the search function. If you rarely use it, hiding it might be the best choice.

Choose the option that best suits how frequently you use the search function. If you rarely use it, hiding it might be the best choice. Use keyboard shortcuts: Remember that you can always press the Windows key to quickly open the search panel, regardless of your taskbar settings.

Comparing Search Bar Display Options

Here’s a quick comparison of the different search bar display options in Windows 11:

Option Description Taskbar Space Quick Access Hide Completely removes the search bar from the taskbar. Minimal No Search icon only Displays only a magnifying glass icon. Low Yes Search icon and label Displays the magnifying glass icon along with the word “Search.” Medium Yes Search box Displays the full search bar. High Yes

Getting Your Windows 11 Search Bar Just Right

Customizing the Windows 11 search bar is an easy way to personalize your desktop and improve your workflow. By following these simple steps, you can choose the option that best suits your needs and preferences.

FAQ

How do I get the search bar back if I hide it? Go to Taskbar settings, find the “Search” toggle, and select either “Search icon only,” “Search icon and label,” or “Search box.”

Can I move the search bar to the top of the screen? No, Windows 11 does not allow you to move the taskbar or its items to the top or sides of the screen.

Is there a way to change the search engine used by the search bar? No, the Windows 11 search bar uses Bing as its default search engine, and there is no built-in option to change it.

Why is my search bar not working? Try restarting your computer. If that doesn’t work, you can try restarting the Windows Search service or running the Search and Indexing troubleshooter.

How do I change the size of the search bar icon? Windows 11 does not offer a direct setting to change the size of the search bar icon.

Personalizing Your Windows 11 Experience

By following these steps, you can easily customize the search bar in Windows 11 to fit your preferences and optimize your workflow.

