How to Manually Download and Install Windows Updates
Accessing Windows updates manually gives you full control – especially important if updates aren’t appearing automatically or you manage offline PCs. Here’s a step-by-step guide for Windows 10 and 11.
Why Manually Install Windows Updates
- Useful when Windows Update is not working
- Required for offline systems or custom deployment scenarios
- Allows selective installation of security patches
- Enables immediate patching without waiting for rollout
Step 1: Identify the Update You Need
- Go to Microsoft’s Update History page
- Look for the latest cumulative update or specific security patch
- Note the KB number, for example KB5028185
Step 2: Download the Update Package
- Open the Microsoft Update Catalog
- Search for the KB number
- Select the version that matches your Windows build and architecture (x64, ARM64)
- Click Download and save the .msu file to your computer
Step 3: Install the Update
Option A: Standard installation
- Double-click the downloaded
.msufile
- The Windows Update Standalone Installer will launch
- Click Install and follow the prompts
- Restart your PC if prompted
Option B: Silent installation (command line)
- Open Command Prompt as Administrator
- Run the command below (replace the path as needed):
bashCopyEdit
wusa "C:\Path\To\KB5028185.msu" /quiet /norestart
- Restart manually when you’re ready
Step 4: Install Required Prerequisites (if any)
Some updates depend on a Servicing Stack Update (SSU) or other foundational components. If required:
- Restart the system after both are installed
- Identify the prerequisite KB from the update notes
- Download the prerequisite
.msuusing the same method as in Step 2
- Install the prerequisite first, then install the main cumulative update
Step 5: Upgrade to a Feature Update
To install a full feature update manually (e.g., 22H2 to 23H2):
- Download the latest ISO image from Microsoft
- Mount it and run setup.exe
- Follow the upgrade prompts
Alternative Methods and Tools
- Windows Update MiniTool: Offers granular update control
- WSUS Offline: For building offline update packages
- PowerShell module KBUpdate: Allows scripted update downloads and installs
- Group Policy or Registry edits: Control update behavior before/after manual installs
Common Troubleshooting Tips
- If the update shows “Not applicable,” confirm your OS version matches
- If it fails to install, try restarting and running it again
- Clear update cache by stopping Windows Update services and deleting contents of SoftwareDistribution folder
- Always check if an SSU is required before a major update
- Use Event Viewer for detailed error messages
Summary
- Identify the needed KB update
- Download the .msu file from the Microsoft Update Catalog
- Install via double-click or command line
- Restart when required
- Confirm via winver or Settings > Windows Update
Manual updating gives you direct control, particularly in enterprise or advanced home environments.
