How to Manually Download and Install Windows Updates

Accessing Windows updates manually gives you full control – especially important if updates aren’t appearing automatically or you manage offline PCs. Here’s a step-by-step guide for Windows 10 and 11.

Useful when Windows Update is not working Required for offline systems or custom deployment scenarios Allows selective installation of security patches Enables immediate patching without waiting for rollout

Go to Microsoft’s Update History page Look for the latest cumulative update or specific security patch Note the KB number, for example KB5028185

Open the Microsoft Update Catalog Search for the KB number Select the version that matches your Windows build and architecture (x64, ARM64) Click Download and save the .msu file to your computer

Option A: Standard installation

Double-click the downloaded .msu file The Windows Update Standalone Installer will launch Click Install and follow the prompts Restart your PC if prompted

Option B: Silent installation (command line)

Open Command Prompt as Administrator Run the command below (replace the path as needed):

bashCopyEdit wusa "C:\Path\To\KB5028185.msu" /quiet /norestart

Restart manually when you’re ready

Step 4: Install Required Prerequisites (if any)

Some updates depend on a Servicing Stack Update (SSU) or other foundational components. If required:

Restart the system after both are installed Identify the prerequisite KB from the update notes Download the prerequisite .msu using the same method as in Step 2 Install the prerequisite first, then install the main cumulative update

To install a full feature update manually (e.g., 22H2 to 23H2):

Download the latest ISO image from Microsoft Mount it and run setup.exe Follow the upgrade prompts

Windows Update MiniTool: Offers granular update control WSUS Offline: For building offline update packages PowerShell module KBUpdate: Allows scripted update downloads and installs Group Policy or Registry edits: Control update behavior before/after manual installs

Common Troubleshooting Tips

If the update shows “Not applicable,” confirm your OS version matches

If it fails to install, try restarting and running it again

Clear update cache by stopping Windows Update services and deleting contents of SoftwareDistribution folder

Always check if an SSU is required before a major update

Use Event Viewer for detailed error messages

Summary

Identify the needed KB update Download the .msu file from the Microsoft Update Catalog Install via double-click or command line Restart when required Confirm via winver or Settings > Windows Update

Manual updating gives you direct control, particularly in enterprise or advanced home environments.