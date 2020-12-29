Having your Mute status wrong has been the running joke of the Zoom-powered pandemic, but with a bit of work, you can make that a thing of the past.

Microsoft senior program manager and general maker Jennifer Fox has uploaded plans for making your very own physical Mute button for Microsoft Teams which will make it easier to mute and unmute yourself while on a Teams call.

The project uses an Adafruit Circuit Playground Express (CPX), a “Big Dome” pushbutton, a cardboard box and a micro-USB cable to create a mute button for Microsoft Teams via the hotkey command “Ctrl + Shift + m”.

The whole device should cost around $30, or possibly a bit more if you want to make a more robust solution.

Check out the full plans at GitHub or contribute to making it even better here.

via WalkingCat