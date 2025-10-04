How To Log Out Of Facebook And Messenger On All Devices

“`markdown Facebook and Messenger have become indispensable tools for communication and staying connected. However, there might be times when you need to ensure your accounts are secure by logging out of all devices. Whether you suspect unauthorized access or simply want to manage your online presence, knowing how to remotely log out of Facebook and Messenger is a crucial skill.

This guide provides a clear, step-by-step process for logging out of Facebook and Messenger on all devices, ensuring your account’s security and privacy. We’ll cover the necessary steps for both desktop and mobile platforms, making it easy to protect your personal information.

Want to Log Out of Facebook and Messenger Everywhere? Here’s How

Log Out of Facebook on Desktop

Open Facebook in your web browser. Click the downward-facing arrow in the top-right corner of the screen. Select “Settings & Privacy” from the dropdown menu. Click “Settings.” Click “Security and Login” on the left sidebar. Find the “Where You’re Logged In” section. This displays a list of devices and locations where your Facebook account is currently active. For each session you want to end, click the three vertical dots next to the session. Select “Log Out.” To log out of all sessions at once, scroll to the bottom of the list and click “Log Out Of All Sessions.” You may be prompted to re-enter your password to confirm.

Log Out of Facebook on Mobile (Android or iOS)

Open the Facebook app on your mobile device. Tap the three horizontal lines (menu icon) in the top-right (Android) or bottom-right (iOS) corner of the screen. Scroll down and tap “Settings & Privacy.” Tap “Settings.” Tap “Security and Login.” Find the “Where You’re Logged In” section. Tap “See All” to view all active sessions. For each session you want to end, tap the three vertical dots next to the session. Tap “Log Out.”

Log Out of Messenger on Mobile

Open the Messenger app on your mobile device. Tap your profile picture in the top-left corner. Scroll down and tap “Legal & Policies.” Tap “Manage Sessions.” This will redirect you to the “Security and Login” section of your Facebook settings within the Facebook app or your mobile browser. Follow the steps outlined above for logging out of Facebook on mobile. Logging out of Facebook will also log you out of Messenger sessions associated with that account.

Tips for Enhanced Security

Change Your Password Regularly: Update your password every few months for enhanced security.

Update your password every few months for enhanced security. Enable Two-Factor Authentication: Add an extra layer of security by enabling two-factor authentication. This requires a code from your phone in addition to your password when logging in from a new device.

Add an extra layer of security by enabling two-factor authentication. This requires a code from your phone in addition to your password when logging in from a new device. Review Active Sessions Frequently: Regularly check the “Where You’re Logged In” section to identify and log out of any unfamiliar sessions.

Regularly check the “Where You’re Logged In” section to identify and log out of any unfamiliar sessions. Be Cautious of Phishing Attempts: Never click on suspicious links or enter your login credentials on untrusted websites.

Comparing Facebook and Messenger Logout Processes

Here’s a quick comparison of the logout processes for Facebook and Messenger:

| Feature | Facebook | Messenger

