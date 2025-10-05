5 Best Internet Speed Test Apps For Windows 10

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Slow internet can be incredibly frustrating, especially when you’re trying to stream a movie, play online games, or attend a video conference. Fortunately, there are many excellent internet speed test apps available for Windows 10 that can help you diagnose network issues and ensure you’re getting the speeds you’re paying for. These tools provide valuable insights into your connection’s performance, allowing you to troubleshoot problems and optimize your online experience.

Choosing the right internet speed test app depends on your specific needs and technical expertise. Some apps offer simple, one-click testing, while others provide more advanced features like detailed network analysis and historical data tracking. This article will explore five of the best internet speed test apps for Windows 10, highlighting their strengths and weaknesses to help you make an informed decision.

What’s the Best Way to Check Internet Speed on Windows 10?

Here are five of the best internet speed test apps for Windows 10, each offering unique features and benefits to help you monitor and optimize your internet connection.

1. Speedtest by Ookla

Speedtest by Ookla is arguably the most popular and widely used internet speed test tool globally. Its simple interface and accurate results make it a favorite among both casual users and network professionals.

Speedtest measures your download speed, upload speed, and ping (latency) with just one click. It connects to a server near you to provide the most accurate results possible. The app also keeps a history of your past tests, allowing you to track your internet performance over time.

One-click testing

Global server network

History of past tests

Easy-to-understand results

Price: Free

2. NetSpeedMonitor

NetSpeedMonitor is a lightweight and unobtrusive tool that displays your current network speed directly in the Windows taskbar. This allows you to constantly monitor your internet usage without having to open a separate application.

While NetSpeedMonitor doesn’t offer a full-fledged speed test, it provides real-time data on your download and upload speeds, making it ideal for identifying bandwidth-hogging applications or detecting unexpected network activity. It is a great tool to have if you are doing a lot of uploading or downloading and want to keep an eye on your network usage.

Real-time network speed monitoring

Taskbar display

Customizable interface

Low resource usage

Price: Free

3. GlassWire

GlassWire is more than just a speed test app; it’s a comprehensive network security monitor. It provides real-time insights into your network activity, identifying which applications are using your bandwidth and alerting you to potential security threats.

GlassWire also includes a built-in speed test feature, allowing you to quickly check your download and upload speeds. Its combination of network monitoring and speed testing makes it a valuable tool for both performance optimization and security.

Network security monitoring

Real-time bandwidth usage

Built-in speed test

Threat detection

Price: Free (Basic), Paid plans available

4. Internet Speed Test Meter

Internet Speed Test Meter is a simple and straightforward app that focuses solely on providing accurate and reliable speed test results. Its clean interface and one-click testing make it easy to use, even for non-technical users.

The app measures your download speed, upload speed, and ping, and it also provides information about your IP address and location. It is a good choice if you want a simple app that does not have too many features.

Simple and easy to use

One-click testing

Accurate results

IP address and location information

Price: Free

5. Microsoft Network Speed Test

Microsoft Network Speed Test is a basic but functional app available directly from the Microsoft Store. It provides a quick and easy way to check your internet speed without having to download any third-party software.

While it lacks some of the advanced features of other speed test apps, Microsoft Network Speed Test is a convenient option for users who want a simple and reliable tool for basic speed testing. It is a good choice if you want to avoid downloading third party software.

Simple and straightforward

Available from the Microsoft Store

Quick and easy testing

No advanced features

Price: Free

Feature Comparison

Feature Speedtest by Ookla NetSpeedMonitor GlassWire Internet Speed Test Meter Microsoft Network Speed Test Speed Test Yes No Yes Yes Yes Real-time Monitor No Yes Yes No No Security Features No No Yes No No Price Free Free Free/Paid Free Free

Tips for Accurate Speed Tests

To ensure you get the most accurate results from your internet speed tests, keep these tips in mind:

Close other applications: Close any programs or browser tabs that are using your internet connection. Connect via Ethernet: If possible, connect your computer directly to your router using an Ethernet cable. Choose a nearby server: Select a server that is geographically close to your location. Run multiple tests: Run several tests at different times of the day to get a more accurate average speed. Restart your modem and router: Before running a speed test, try restarting your modem and router to ensure a fresh connection.

Finding Your Best Internet Speed

Choosing the right internet speed test app can greatly help you monitor and optimize your Windows 10 internet connection. Whether you prioritize simplicity, real-time monitoring, or advanced security features, there’s an app on this list that will meet your needs. By using these tools and following the tips outlined above, you can ensure you’re getting the most out of your internet service.

FAQ

What is a good internet speed?

A good internet speed depends on your needs. For basic browsing and email, 25 Mbps is usually sufficient. For streaming video and online gaming, 50 Mbps or higher is recommended.

How often should I run an internet speed test?

You should run an internet speed test whenever you suspect that your internet speed is slower than expected. It’s also a good idea to run a test periodically to track your internet performance over time.

Can an internet speed test app fix slow internet?

No, an internet speed test app cannot fix slow internet. However, it can help you diagnose the problem and determine if you’re getting the speeds you’re paying for.

What factors can affect my internet speed?

Many factors can affect your internet speed, including your internet plan, the number of devices connected to your network, the distance from your router, and interference from other electronic devices.

Is it better to use a website or an app for internet speed tests?

Both websites and apps can provide accurate internet speed test results. Apps may offer more features and a more consistent experience, while websites are often more convenient for quick, one-time tests.

