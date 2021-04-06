According to a report published by Business Insider, personal information of over 533 million Facebook users was leaked online. The data breach exposed contact numbers, Facebook IDs, birthdates of over 3.2 crore users in the US, 1.1 crores in the UK, and 60 lakh in India.

The data breach exposed personal information of some of the eminent personalities, including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and other co-founders Chris Hughes and Dustin Moskovitz. Alon Gal, CTO of cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock in the meantime, said, “all 533,000,000 Facebook records were just leaked for free. This means that if you have a Facebook account, it is extremely likely the phone number used for the account was leaked. I have yet to see Facebook acknowledging this absolute negligence of your data.”

On the bright side, not all Facebook users’ personal information have been exposed. There are easy ways to know if your Facebook data has been leaked. One of the popular websites that help you find if your personal information has been exposed is https://haveibeenpwned.com/. Once you go to the website, you’ll need to type the email address that you use to login to your Facebook account. The website will tell you whether or not you personal information has been leaked. Also, you’ll get know whether or not you’ve been part of other breaches(via India Today).

https://haveibeenzucked.com is another website that lets you check if you’re part for the Facebook data breach. You can provide your email address that you use to login to your Facebook account, or phone number you use to login to Facebook, or your full name.