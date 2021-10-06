Back in August, Microsoft revealed the minimum system requirements to run Windows 11. Due to the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0 requirement, several popular Windows 10 PCs became ineligible for Windows 11 upgrade. If you are okay with the risk of running into compatibility issues or other issues, you can still install Windows 11 on a PC that does not meet Windows 11 minimum system requirements using the below method.

How to install Windows 11 on PCs that don’t meet minimum system requirements:

1) Add the following registry key to your Windows 10 PC:

Registry Key: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\Setup\MoSetup

Name: AllowUpgradesWithUnsupportedTPMOrCPU

Type: REG_DWORD

Value: 1

Note: Serious problems might occur if you modify the registry incorrectly by using Registry Editor or by using another method. These problems might require that you reinstall the operating system. We cannot guarantee that these problems can be solved. Modify the registry at your own risk.

2) You can download the media creation tool to make a Windows 11 bootable USB or DVD. You can download the Windows 11 media creation tool here.

3) Upgrade by launching Setup on the media you created in Step 2 on your Windows 10 PC.

4) You will have the option to:

Perform a Full Upgrade, which keeps personal files (including drivers), apps, and Windows Settings. This is the default experience and is the one that Installation Assistant uses. Keep Data Only will keep personal files (including drivers) only, not apps and not Windows Settings. Clean Install will install Windows 11 and keep nothing from the Windows 10 installation.

Source: Microsoft