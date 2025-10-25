How To Install Network Adapter Driver On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Installing the correct network adapter driver is crucial for ensuring your Windows 11 computer can connect to the internet and communicate with other devices on your network. Whether you’ve just upgraded to Windows 11, are experiencing connectivity issues, or have replaced your network adapter, a proper driver installation is essential. This guide provides a detailed, step-by-step walkthrough to help you successfully install your network adapter driver on Windows 11.

This process may seem daunting, but it’s actually quite straightforward. We’ll cover several methods, from automatic driver updates through Windows Update to manual installations using downloaded driver files. By following these instructions, you’ll be able to get your network adapter up and running smoothly in no time, resolving any connectivity problems you might be facing and ensuring optimal performance.

Need to Install Your Network Adapter Driver? Here’s How

Windows Update is often the easiest way to install or update your network adapter driver. It automatically searches for and installs the latest compatible drivers.

Open Settings: Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Navigate to Windows Update: Click on “Windows Update” in the left sidebar. Check for Updates: Click the “Check for updates” button. Windows will scan for available updates, including driver updates. Install Updates: If a network adapter driver update is found, it will be downloaded and installed automatically. You may need to restart your computer after the installation is complete. View Optional Updates: If no updates are found, click on “Advanced options.” Then, click on “Optional updates.” Select Driver Updates: Expand the “Driver updates” section and check the box next to your network adapter driver. Download and Install: Click the “Download & install” button.

Method 2: Using Device Manager

Device Manager allows you to manually update or install drivers for your hardware, including your network adapter.

Open Device Manager: Right-click on the Start button and select “Device Manager.” Expand Network Adapters: In Device Manager, locate and expand the “Network adapters” category. Update Driver: Right-click on your network adapter (it might be listed as an Ethernet adapter or Wireless adapter, depending on your connection type) and select “Update driver.” Search Automatically: Choose “Search automatically for drivers.” Windows will search your computer and the internet for the latest driver software. Install Driver: If a driver is found, it will be installed automatically. Browse My Computer: If Windows doesn’t find a driver, or if you have a driver file on your computer, select “Browse my computer for drivers.” Locate Driver File: Click “Browse” and navigate to the folder where you saved the driver file. Install Manually: Make sure the “Include subfolders” box is checked and click “Next.” Windows will install the driver from the specified location.

Method 3: Installing from the Manufacturer’s Website

Downloading and installing the driver directly from the manufacturer’s website is often the most reliable method.

Identify Your Network Adapter: Determine the exact model of your network adapter. This information can often be found on the adapter itself, in your computer’s documentation, or in Device Manager (under Network Adapters, right-click, Properties, Details tab, Hardware Ids). Visit the Manufacturer’s Website: Go to the website of your network adapter’s manufacturer (e.g., Intel, Realtek, Broadcom). Find the Driver Download Section: Navigate to the support or downloads section of the website. Search for Your Adapter Model: Enter your network adapter model number in the search bar. Download the Driver: Download the latest driver for Windows 11. Make sure to download the correct version (32-bit or 64-bit) for your system. Extract the Driver Files: If the downloaded file is a ZIP or other archive, extract the contents to a folder on your computer. Install the Driver: Follow the instructions in Method 2 (Using Device Manager) to install the driver from the extracted files.

Method 4: Using Command Prompt

Using the command prompt can be helpful when other methods fail or for advanced users who prefer a command-line interface.

Open Command Prompt as Administrator: Search for “cmd” in the Start menu, right-click on “Command Prompt,” and select “Run as administrator.” Navigate to the Driver Folder: Use the cd command to navigate to the folder where you extracted the driver files. For example, if the folder is located at C:\Drivers\NetworkAdapter , type cd C:\Drivers\NetworkAdapter and press Enter. Run the Installation Command: Type setup.exe or install.exe (or whatever the executable file is named in the driver folder) and press Enter. Follow the On-Screen Instructions: Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the driver installation.

Tips for a Smooth Installation

Before installing any new drivers, create a system restore point. This allows you to revert to a previous state if something goes wrong. Disable Antivirus Software: Temporarily disable your antivirus software during the installation process, as it can sometimes interfere with driver installations.

Temporarily disable your antivirus software during the installation process, as it can sometimes interfere with driver installations. Restart Your Computer: Always restart your computer after installing a new driver. This ensures that the changes take effect.

Always restart your computer after installing a new driver. This ensures that the changes take effect. Check for Driver Conflicts: After installation, check Device Manager for any driver conflicts (indicated by a yellow exclamation mark). If you find any, try uninstalling and reinstalling the driver.

Comparing Driver Installation Methods

Method Ease of Use Reliability Requires Driver File Best For Windows Update Very Easy Good No Most users; automatic updates. Device Manager Easy Good Sometimes Users who want more control over the driver installation process; updating drivers from a file. Manufacturer Website Medium Excellent Yes Users who want the latest drivers or are experiencing issues with the drivers provided by Windows Update; ensuring compatibility. Command Prompt Advanced Good Yes Advanced users who prefer a command-line interface; troubleshooting driver installation issues; installing drivers in bulk.

Getting Your Network Adapter Working on Windows 11

Successfully installing your network adapter driver is key to getting your Windows 11 computer connected to the internet and your local network. By following the methods outlined above, you can ensure that your network adapter is functioning correctly and that you’re enjoying a stable and reliable connection.

FAQ

How do I know if my network adapter driver is installed correctly? You can check in Device Manager. Expand “Network adapters” and see if your adapter is listed without a yellow exclamation mark.

What if Windows Update doesn’t find a driver for my network adapter? Try downloading the driver from the manufacturer’s website.

Can I use a driver from an older version of Windows? It’s generally not recommended, but sometimes it can work. Make sure to create a system restore point first.

How do I uninstall a network adapter driver? In Device Manager, right-click on the adapter and select “Uninstall device.”

What if I still have problems after installing the driver? Try restarting your computer, checking your network settings, or contacting the manufacturer’s support.

