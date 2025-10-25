How To Factory Reset Your IPhone: A Complete Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Performing a factory reset on your iPhone is a useful troubleshooting step and a necessary precaution before selling or giving away your device. A factory reset erases all data and settings, returning your iPhone to its original, out-of-the-box state. This process ensures your personal information remains private and can resolve persistent software issues.

This guide provides a clear, step-by-step walkthrough on how to factory reset your iPhone. We’ll cover everything from backing up your data to initiating the reset and what to expect afterward. By following these instructions, you can confidently reset your iPhone and protect your privacy.

What Are The Steps To Factory Resetting An iPhone?

Back Up Your iPhone

Before you begin the factory reset, it’s crucial to back up your iPhone’s data. This ensures you can restore your contacts, photos, apps, and other important information after the reset. You can back up your iPhone using iCloud or a computer.

Connect your iPhone to a Wi-Fi network. Go to Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud > iCloud Backup. Tap “Back Up Now.” Wait for the backup process to complete.

Alternatively, to back up your iPhone to a computer:

Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable. Open Finder (on macOS Catalina or later) or iTunes (on older macOS versions or Windows). Select your iPhone when it appears in Finder or iTunes. Click “Back Up Now.” Choose whether to encrypt the backup.

Turn Off Find My iPhone

The “Find My iPhone” feature needs to be disabled before you can perform a factory reset. This is a security measure to prevent unauthorized resets.

Go to Settings > [Your Name] > Find My. Tap “Find My iPhone.” Toggle the switch to turn it off. Enter your Apple ID password to confirm.

Initiate the Factory Reset

With your data backed up and “Find My iPhone” disabled, you can now initiate the factory reset process.

Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. Tap “Erase All Content and Settings.” Review the items that will be erased. Tap “Continue.” Enter your iPhone passcode if prompted. Enter your Apple ID password to confirm. Tap “Erase iPhone” to begin the reset process.

Wait for the Reset to Complete

The factory reset process can take several minutes to complete. During this time, your iPhone will display the Apple logo and a progress bar.

Do not interrupt the process or turn off your iPhone.

Set Up Your iPhone After the Reset

Once the factory reset is complete, your iPhone will restart and display the “Hello” screen.

Follow the on-screen instructions to set up your iPhone. Choose your language and region. Connect to a Wi-Fi network. Choose to restore from an iCloud backup, restore from a Mac or PC, or set up as a new iPhone. Follow the remaining prompts to complete the setup process.

Tips

Ensure your iPhone has sufficient battery life (at least 50%) before starting the factory reset.

If you encounter any issues during the reset process, try restarting your iPhone and attempting the reset again.

If you’re selling or giving away your iPhone, double-check that all your personal information has been removed after the reset.

Getting Your iPhone Ready For A Fresh Start

Factory resetting your iPhone is a straightforward process that can help resolve software issues or prepare your device for a new owner. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can confidently reset your iPhone and ensure your data is protected.

FAQ

What happens when I factory reset my iPhone?

A factory reset erases all data and settings on your iPhone, returning it to its original, out-of-the-box state. This includes contacts, photos, apps, and personal settings.

How long does a factory reset take?

The time it takes to factory reset an iPhone can vary depending on the amount of data on the device, but it typically takes between 15 and 30 minutes.

Can I recover data after a factory reset?

No, once a factory reset is complete, the data is permanently erased from your iPhone. That’s why it’s crucial to back up your data before performing a reset.

What if I forgot my Apple ID password?

You can reset your Apple ID password by going to iforgot.apple.com and following the instructions. You’ll need access to your email address or phone number associated with your Apple ID.

iPhone Reset Options Comparison

Feature Erase All Content and Settings (Factory Reset) Reset All Settings Data Erased All data (photos, apps, contacts, etc.) No data erased Settings Reset All settings reset to default All settings reset Use Case Selling/giving away device, major issues Minor issues, troubleshooting Time to Complete Longer (15-30 minutes) Shorter (few minutes) Find My iPhone Must be disabled No requirement

