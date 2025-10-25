How To Change Wallpaper In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Changing your wallpaper in Windows 11 is a simple way to personalize your computer and give it a fresh look. Whether you want to use a personal photo, a pre-installed image, or download something new, Windows 11 offers several options to customize your desktop background. This guide will walk you through the different methods to change your wallpaper and make your Windows 11 experience truly your own.

From using the Settings app to right-clicking on an image, there are multiple ways to change your wallpaper in Windows 11. This step-by-step guide provides clear instructions for each method, ensuring you can easily update your desktop background to reflect your style. Let’s dive in and explore how to personalize your Windows 11 experience.

Want a New Look? Changing Your Windows 11 Wallpaper

Changing Wallpaper Through Settings

Right-click on an empty area of your desktop. Select “Personalize” from the context menu. This will open the Personalization settings in the Settings app. Click on “Background”. In the “Personalize your background” section, choose a background type from the dropdown menu:

Picture: Select a static image from the available options, or click “Browse photos” to choose an image from your computer.

Select a static image from the available options, or click “Browse photos” to choose an image from your computer. Solid color: Choose a solid color for your background.

Choose a solid color for your background. Slideshow: Select a folder containing multiple images, and Windows will cycle through them at a set interval.

If you selected “Picture” or “Slideshow”, choose a “Choose a fit” option to determine how the image is displayed on your screen:

Fill: Stretches the image to fill the entire screen, potentially cropping parts of the image.

Stretches the image to fill the entire screen, potentially cropping parts of the image. Fit: Displays the entire image, adding black bars to the sides or top and bottom if the image doesn’t match the screen’s aspect ratio.

Displays the entire image, adding black bars to the sides or top and bottom if the image doesn’t match the screen’s aspect ratio. Stretch: Stretches the image to fit the screen, potentially distorting the image.

Stretches the image to fit the screen, potentially distorting the image. Tile: Repeats the image to fill the screen.

Repeats the image to fill the screen. Center: Centers the image on the screen, leaving the remaining area as a solid color.

Changing Wallpaper by Right-Clicking an Image

Open File Explorer and navigate to the image you want to set as your wallpaper. Right-click on the image file. Select “Set as desktop background” from the context menu. The image will immediately be applied as your wallpaper.

Using Spotlight Collection

Right-click on an empty area of your desktop. Select “Personalize” from the context menu. Click on “Background”. In the “Personalize your background” section, choose “Windows spotlight” from the dropdown menu. Windows will automatically download and display a new image from Bing each day.

Comparison of Wallpaper Options

Feature Picture Solid Color Slideshow Windows Spotlight Image Source Local files Predefined colors Folder of local images Bing’s daily images Customization Level High (choose any image) Low (choose a color) Medium (choose image folder and interval) Low (automatic daily image changes) Network Required No No No Yes (for downloading new images daily) Use Case Personal photos, custom designs Simple, clean look Rotating collection of favorite images Discovering new and interesting images

Tips for Choosing the Perfect Wallpaper

Resolution Matters: Use high-resolution images to avoid pixelation. Look for images that match or exceed your screen resolution.

Use high-resolution images to avoid pixelation. Look for images that match or exceed your screen resolution. Consider Desktop Icons: Choose wallpapers that don’t clash with your desktop icons, making them hard to see.

Choose wallpapers that don’t clash with your desktop icons, making them hard to see. Dark vs. Light Themes: Match your wallpaper to your Windows theme. Dark wallpapers work well with dark themes, and light wallpapers with light themes.

Freshening Up Your Windows 11 Look

Updating your wallpaper is a quick and effective way to refresh your Windows 11 experience. By following these simple steps, you can easily customize your desktop to reflect your personal style and preferences.

FAQ

How do I change my wallpaper on Windows 11? You can change your wallpaper through the Settings app by going to Personalization > Background, or by right-clicking an image and selecting “Set as desktop background.”

Can I use multiple images for my wallpaper on Windows 11? Yes, you can use the “Slideshow” option in the Background settings to cycle through a folder of images.

How often does Windows Spotlight change the wallpaper? Windows Spotlight typically changes the wallpaper daily, providing a fresh new look each day.

What image resolution should I use for my Windows 11 wallpaper? Use high-resolution images that match or exceed your screen resolution to avoid pixelation.

Why is my wallpaper blurry on Windows 11? Your wallpaper may be blurry if the image resolution is too low or if the “Choose a fit” option is set to “Stretch.” Try using a higher-resolution image or selecting a different fit option.

