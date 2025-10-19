How To Install ITunes On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

iTunes, Apple’s media management software, isn’t just for Macs anymore. While Apple has streamlined its media offerings on newer macOS versions, iTunes remains a valuable tool for managing your music library, podcasts, and even syncing older iOS devices. If you’re a Windows 11 user, you might be wondering how to get iTunes up and running on your system.

Fortunately, installing iTunes on Windows 11 is a straightforward process. This guide provides a clear, step-by-step walkthrough to get you listening to your favorite tunes and managing your media in no time. Let’s dive in and get iTunes installed on your Windows 11 machine.

How Do I Get iTunes on Windows 11?

Downloading iTunes for Windows 11

The first step is to download the iTunes installer from the official source.

Open your web browser and go to the official Apple website: https://www.apple.com/itunes/ Scroll down until you find the “Looking for other versions?” link. Click on “Windows.” This will take you to the iTunes download page specifically for Windows. Choose your download method. You have two options:

Microsoft Store: Click the “Get it from Microsoft” button. This will open the Microsoft Store app and take you directly to the iTunes page.

Click the “Get it from Microsoft” button. This will open the Microsoft Store app and take you directly to the iTunes page. Direct Download: Click the “Download now” link if you prefer to download the installer directly from Apple.

Installing iTunes from the Microsoft Store

If you chose to download iTunes from the Microsoft Store, follow these steps:

Click the “Get” button on the iTunes page in the Microsoft Store. The download will begin automatically. Once the download is complete, click the “Install” button. After installation, click “Open” to launch iTunes.

Installing iTunes from the Downloaded Installer

If you downloaded the iTunes installer directly from Apple, follow these steps:

Locate the downloaded iTunes installer file (it will likely be in your “Downloads” folder). The file will look like iTunes64Setup.exe Double-click the installer file to begin the installation process. A security prompt may appear asking if you want to allow the app to make changes to your device. Click “Yes.” The iTunes setup wizard will appear. Click “Next” to continue. Choose your installation options:

Destination Folder: Choose where you want to install iTunes. The default location is usually fine.

Choose where you want to install iTunes. The default location is usually fine. Add iTunes shortcut to my desktop: Check this box if you want a shortcut on your desktop for easy access.

Check this box if you want a shortcut on your desktop for easy access. Use iTunes as the default player for audio files: Check this box if you want iTunes to automatically open when you double-click an audio file.

Check this box if you want iTunes to automatically open when you double-click an audio file. Automatically update iTunes and other Apple software: Check this box to ensure you always have the latest version of iTunes.

Click “Install” to begin the installation. Once the installation is complete, click “Finish.” You may be prompted to restart your computer. It’s generally a good idea to do so.

Launching iTunes

After installation, you can launch iTunes in a few ways:

From the Start Menu: Click the Windows Start button, type “iTunes,” and click the iTunes icon.

Click the Windows Start button, type “iTunes,” and click the iTunes icon. From the Desktop Shortcut: If you created a desktop shortcut during installation, double-click the iTunes icon on your desktop.

If you created a desktop shortcut during installation, double-click the iTunes icon on your desktop. From the Microsoft Store: If you installed from the Microsoft Store, open the Microsoft Store app, go to your library, and click “Open” next to iTunes.

Tips for Setting Up iTunes

Apple ID: You’ll need an Apple ID to use many of iTunes’ features, such as downloading music and syncing with your Apple devices. If you don’t have one, you can create one for free during the setup process.

You’ll need an Apple ID to use many of iTunes’ features, such as downloading music and syncing with your Apple devices. If you don’t have one, you can create one for free during the setup process. iCloud Music Library: If you subscribe to Apple Music or iTunes Match, you can enable iCloud Music Library to access your music across all your devices.

If you subscribe to Apple Music or iTunes Match, you can enable iCloud Music Library to access your music across all your devices. Device Syncing: To sync your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with iTunes, connect your device to your computer using a USB cable. iTunes will detect your device, and you can then manage your music, apps, and other content.

To sync your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with iTunes, connect your device to your computer using a USB cable. iTunes will detect your device, and you can then manage your music, apps, and other content. Troubleshooting: If you encounter any issues during installation, consult Apple’s support website for troubleshooting tips. Common problems include outdated drivers or conflicting software.

Comparison of Download Methods

Feature Microsoft Store Direct Download Ease of Installation Very easy; automatic updates Requires manual download and installation Updates Automatic updates through the Microsoft Store Requires manual checks and downloads System Requirements Checks compatibility before installation User must ensure compatibility File Location Files are managed by the Microsoft Store User has control over file location

Navigating Your iTunes Library

Once iTunes is installed and launched, you’ll be presented with the main iTunes interface. Take some time to explore the different sections:

Music: This is where you’ll find your music library. You can browse by artist, album, song, or genre.

This is where you’ll find your music library. You can browse by artist, album, song, or genre. Movies: If you purchase or rent movies from the iTunes Store, they’ll be stored here.

If you purchase or rent movies from the iTunes Store, they’ll be stored here. TV Shows: Similar to movies, TV shows purchased or rented from the iTunes Store will be found in this section.

Similar to movies, TV shows purchased or rented from the iTunes Store will be found in this section. Podcasts: Listen to and manage your podcast subscriptions here.

Listen to and manage your podcast subscriptions here. Audiobooks: Access audiobooks you’ve purchased from the iTunes Store.

Access audiobooks you’ve purchased from the iTunes Store. Devices: When you connect an Apple device to your computer, it will appear in this section.

Managing Your Media with iTunes on Windows 11

iTunes on Windows 11 offers a centralized hub for managing your digital media. Whether you’re organizing your music library, syncing your iPhone, or discovering new podcasts, iTunes provides the tools you need to stay entertained and connected.

FAQ

Can I install iTunes on Windows 11? Yes, iTunes is compatible with Windows 11 and can be installed through the Microsoft Store or by downloading the installer directly from Apple’s website.

Is iTunes free to download? Yes, iTunes is free to download and use. However, you may need to purchase content from the iTunes Store or subscribe to Apple Music to access certain features.

Why can’t I find iTunes in the Microsoft Store? Ensure that your Microsoft Store app is up to date. Sometimes, older versions of the Store may not display all available apps. If the problem persists, try searching for “Apple Music” in the store, as this may lead you to the iTunes download page.

How do I update iTunes on Windows 11? If you installed iTunes from the Microsoft Store, it will update automatically. If you downloaded the installer directly, you can check for updates within iTunes by going to Help > Check for Updates.

Can I use iTunes to sync my iPhone with Windows 11? Yes, iTunes can be used to sync your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Windows 11. Connect your device to your computer using a USB cable, and iTunes will detect it.

Related reading