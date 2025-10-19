How To Open Run Command In Windows 11: A Quick And Easy Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

The Run command in Windows 11 is a powerful tool that allows you to quickly launch applications, open files, and execute commands directly. It’s a convenient shortcut for accessing various system functions without navigating through menus or using the command prompt. Mastering the Run command can significantly speed up your workflow and improve your overall Windows 11 experience.

This guide provides a comprehensive yet simple walkthrough of different methods to open the Run command in Windows 11. Whether you’re a seasoned user or new to Windows, you’ll discover several easy ways to access this handy tool and boost your productivity.

What Is The Easiest Way To Open The Run Command in Windows 11?

Method 1: Using the Keyboard Shortcut

The quickest way to open the Run command is by using a simple keyboard shortcut.

Press the Windows key + R simultaneously. The Run dialog box will appear instantly.

Method 2: Accessing Run Command via the Start Menu

Another straightforward method is through the Start Menu.

Click on the Start button (Windows icon) on the taskbar. Type “Run” in the search bar. Click on the “Run” app from the search results.

Method 3: Adding Run to the Start Menu

For even faster access, you can add the Run command directly to your Start Menu.

Press Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Click on “Personalization“. Select “Start“. Click on “Folders“. Toggle the “Run” option to “On“. The Run command will now appear directly in your Start Menu list.

Method 4: Using Windows Terminal

The Windows Terminal provides another way to open the Run command.

Right-click on the Start button (Windows icon) on the taskbar or press Windows key + X. Select “Windows Terminal” or “Windows Terminal (Admin)“. Type “start run” and press Enter. The Run dialog box will appear.

Method 5: Via the Task Manager

The Task Manager also provides a way to open the Run command.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open the Task Manager. Click on “File” in the top menu. Select “Run new task“. The Run dialog box will appear.

Method 6: Using the Power User Menu

The Power User Menu offers a quick shortcut to various administrative tools, including the Run command.

Right-click on the Start button (Windows icon) on the taskbar or press Windows key + X. Select “Run” from the menu. The Run dialog box will appear.

Method 7: Creating a Desktop Shortcut

For those who prefer a visual shortcut on their desktop, you can create one for the Run command.

Right-click on an empty space on your desktop. Select “New” and then “Shortcut“. In the location field, type “cmd /c start run” and click “Next“. Give the shortcut a name, such as “Run Command“, and click “Finish“. Double-click the shortcut to open the Run command.

Tips for Using the Run Command

Use shortcuts: Remember common commands like “cmd” for Command Prompt, “msconfig” for System Configuration, and “regedit” for Registry Editor.

Remember common commands like “cmd” for Command Prompt, “msconfig” for System Configuration, and “regedit” for Registry Editor. Run as administrator: To execute commands with elevated privileges, press Ctrl + Shift + Enter after typing the command in the Run dialog box.

To execute commands with elevated privileges, press after typing the command in the Run dialog box. Check your spelling: Ensure you type commands correctly, as the Run command is case-insensitive but requires accurate spelling.

Quickly Accessing the Run Command

With these methods, opening the Run command in Windows 11 becomes a breeze. Choose the method that best suits your workflow and enjoy the convenience of this powerful tool.

FAQ

How do I open the Run command in Windows 11 using the keyboard? Press the Windows key + R simultaneously.

Can I add the Run command to my Start Menu? Yes, you can enable the Run command in the Start Menu settings under Personalization > Start > Folders.

What is the quickest way to access the Run command? The Windows key + R keyboard shortcut is the fastest method.

How can I run a command as an administrator using the Run dialog box? Type the command and then press Ctrl + Shift + Enter.

Is the Run command case-sensitive? No, the Run command is not case-sensitive.

Related reading