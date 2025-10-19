How To Transfer IPhone To IPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Upgrading to a new iPhone is exciting, but transferring all your data can seem daunting. Fortunately, Apple provides several seamless methods to move everything from your old iPhone to your new one. This guide will walk you through the most efficient ways to transfer your iPhone data, ensuring a smooth transition.

Whether you’re looking for the fastest method or one that doesn’t require iCloud, we’ve got you covered. Follow these simple steps to transfer your contacts, photos, apps, and settings without losing any important information. Let’s get started!

What’s the Best Way to Transfer Data to a New iPhone?

Quick Start: Direct Transfer

Quick Start is often the fastest and easiest way to transfer data directly from your old iPhone to your new one.

Place your new iPhone near your old iPhone. On your old iPhone, a Quick Start screen will appear offering to use your Apple ID to set up your new iPhone. Tap Continue. An animation will appear on your new iPhone. Hold your old iPhone over the new one, centering the animation in the viewfinder. If you can’t use the camera, tap Authenticate Manually and follow the on-screen instructions. Enter your old iPhone’s passcode on the new iPhone when prompted. Follow the instructions to set up Face ID or Touch ID on your new iPhone. Tap Transfer from iPhone to begin transferring your data. Keep both iPhones near each other and plugged into power until the transfer is complete.

Transfer from iCloud Backup

If you’ve been backing up your old iPhone to iCloud, you can restore your new iPhone from that backup.

Turn on your new iPhone and follow the setup instructions until you reach the Apps & Data screen. Tap Restore from iCloud Backup. Sign in to iCloud with your Apple ID and password. Choose the most recent backup from the list. Wait for the restore process to complete. This may take some time, depending on the size of your backup and your internet speed. Follow the remaining on-screen instructions to complete the setup.

Transfer from a Computer Backup

You can also transfer your data from a backup stored on your computer using Finder (macOS Catalina or later) or iTunes (older macOS versions or Windows).

Connect your new iPhone to your computer using a USB cable. Open Finder (on macOS Catalina or later) or iTunes (on older macOS versions or Windows). Select your iPhone when it appears in Finder or iTunes. Click Restore Backup. Choose the most recent backup from the list. Enter your backup password, if prompted. Wait for the restore process to complete. Keep your iPhone connected to your computer until the process is finished.

Tips for a Smooth Transfer

Charge Both iPhones: Ensure both iPhones are fully charged or connected to a power source throughout the transfer process.

Ensure both iPhones are fully charged or connected to a power source throughout the transfer process. Stable Wi-Fi: Use a stable and reliable Wi-Fi network to avoid interruptions during iCloud or direct transfers.

Use a stable and reliable Wi-Fi network to avoid interruptions during iCloud or direct transfers. Update Software: Make sure both iPhones are running the latest version of iOS.

Make sure both iPhones are running the latest version of iOS. Free Up Space: If using iCloud, ensure you have enough storage space to accommodate the backup.

If using iCloud, ensure you have enough storage space to accommodate the backup. Backup Before Transferring: Always create a backup of your old iPhone before starting the transfer process, just in case something goes wrong.

Comparing Transfer Methods

Method Pros Cons Quick Start Fast, direct transfer; no iCloud needed Requires both iPhones to be near each other; can be Wi-Fi dependent iCloud Backup Convenient, can be done remotely Requires sufficient iCloud storage; relies on internet speed Computer Backup (Finder/iTunes) Works offline; good for large backups Requires a computer; can be slower than other methods

Getting Your New iPhone Ready

Transferring your data to a new iPhone is a straightforward process with several options available. By following these steps and tips, you can ensure a smooth and successful transition, allowing you to enjoy your new device without losing any important information.

FAQ

How long does it take to transfer data to a new iPhone? The transfer time depends on the amount of data and the method used. Quick Start can take 30 minutes to an hour, while iCloud or computer backups can take several hours.

Can I transfer data from an older iPhone to a newer one? Yes, you can transfer data from any iPhone to a newer model as long as both devices are running compatible versions of iOS.

What if I don’t have enough iCloud storage? You can either upgrade your iCloud storage plan or use Quick Start or a computer backup to transfer your data.

Will I lose any data during the transfer process? If you follow the steps carefully and ensure both devices are charged and connected to a stable network, you should not lose any data. However, it’s always a good idea to back up your old iPhone before starting the transfer.

Can I transfer data selectively? While you can’t selectively transfer individual files or apps, you can choose to restore from a backup that contains only the data you want to transfer.

Related reading