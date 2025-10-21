How To Install Calculator In Windows 10: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The Windows 10 operating system usually comes with the Calculator app pre-installed. However, sometimes it might be missing due to accidental uninstallation, system errors, or a custom Windows installation. If you find yourself without this essential tool, don’t worry! Reinstalling the calculator app is a straightforward process.

This guide will walk you through the simple steps to reinstall the Calculator app on your Windows 10 system, ensuring you have access to this handy utility once again. Whether you need it for quick calculations or more complex functions, having the Calculator app readily available is always a plus.

Where Can I Get the Calculator App Back on Windows 10?

Here’s how to get the Calculator app back on your Windows 10 system:

Reinstalling via the Microsoft Store

Open the Microsoft Store. You can find it by searching for “Microsoft Store” in the Windows search bar. In the Microsoft Store, search for “Windows Calculator.” Select the “Windows Calculator” app from the search results. Click the “Install” button. Wait for the installation to complete. Once installed, click the “Launch” button to open the Calculator app.

Using PowerShell to Reinstall

Open PowerShell as an administrator. Search for “PowerShell” in the Windows search bar, right-click on it, and select “Run as administrator.” Type the following command and press Enter:

Get-AppxPackage -allusers Microsoft.WindowsCalculator | Foreach {Add-AppxPackage -DisableDevelopmentMode -Register "$($_.InstallLocation)\AppXManifest.xml"}

Wait for the command to execute. This process might take a few minutes. Once the command is completed, the Calculator app should be reinstalled. You can find it in the Start menu.

Troubleshooting Installation Issues

If you encounter problems during the installation process, consider these troubleshooting steps:

Check your internet connection: A stable internet connection is required to download and install the app from the Microsoft Store.

Update Windows: Ensure your Windows 10 operating system is up to date. Go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and check for updates.

Reset the Microsoft Store: Go to Settings > Apps > Apps & features. Find "Microsoft Store" in the list, click on it, select "Advanced options," and then click "Reset."

Run the Windows Store Apps troubleshooter: Go to Settings > Update & Security > Troubleshoot > Additional troubleshooters. Select "Windows Store Apps" and run the troubleshooter.

Calculator App Versions Comparison

Different versions of the Calculator app offer varying features and functionalities. Here’s a quick comparison:

Feature Windows 7 Calculator Windows 10 Calculator User Interface Classic Modern, Fluent Design Standard Mode Yes Yes Scientific Mode Yes Yes Programmer Mode No Yes Graphing Mode No Yes Unit Conversion No Yes Date Calculation No Yes

Tips for Using the Calculator App

Explore the different modes available in the Calculator app (Standard, Scientific, Programmer, Graphing).

Use the memory functions (MC, MR, MS, M+, M-) for complex calculations.

Take advantage of the unit conversion feature for quick conversions between different units.

Customize the Calculator app’s appearance in the settings.

Getting Your Calculator Back

Reinstalling the Calculator app in Windows 10 is a simple task that can be accomplished through the Microsoft Store or PowerShell. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can quickly restore this useful tool to your system.

FAQ

How do I open the Calculator app in Windows 10? You can open the Calculator app by searching for “Calculator” in the Windows search bar or finding it in the Start menu.

Is the Windows 10 Calculator app free? Yes, the Windows 10 Calculator app is a free app available on the Microsoft Store.

Why is my Calculator app missing from Windows 10? The Calculator app might be missing due to accidental uninstallation, system errors, or a custom Windows installation.

Can I use PowerShell to reinstall other apps besides the Calculator? Yes, you can use PowerShell to reinstall other built-in apps in Windows 10 by modifying the command with the appropriate app package name.

What should I do if the Microsoft Store is not working? Try resetting the Microsoft Store through the Settings app or running the Windows Store Apps troubleshooter.

